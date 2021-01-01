anyone know the odds ready for disappointment in all 3 ballots, hopefully
Surely won't know odd unless you know how many applied.
Wonder how the e ticket will work? should I apply under the girlfriends name too
I applied for 2 but wondered in just 1 on app would give me more chance. Thoughts?
I applied for two separately. Wonder should I hoke out the whole families passports?
The price categories for tickets for the general public are:Category 4: 70Category 3: 180Category 2: 490Category 1: 690
Assume this will be in the middle of stadium and not in the respected ends?
