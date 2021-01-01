« previous next »
Author Topic: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open  (Read 435 times)

Offline Levitz

UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« on: Today at 01:17:59 pm »
« Last Edit: Today at 01:22:31 pm by Levitz »
Liverpool ist Rad!

Offline Dagro

Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:59:11 pm »
I cant get on it keeps saying 409 conflict, what ever that means!
Online stoz

Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:05:17 pm »
20,000 tickets to each club. Shocking allocation, but not a surprise.
Offline LFCJayy

Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:12:22 pm »
anyone know the odds ::)
ready for disappointment in all 3 ballots, hopefully  ::)
Offline TeddyTime33

Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:13:23 pm »
Quote from: LFCJayy on Today at 02:12:22 pm
anyone know the odds ::)
ready for disappointment in all 3 ballots, hopefully  ::)
they never release any information for these, just tell you to apply and they'll send results
Offline Levitz

Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:14:22 pm »
Quote from: LFCJayy on Today at 02:12:22 pm
anyone know the odds ::)
ready for disappointment in all 3 ballots, hopefully  ::)

Surely won't know odd unless you know how many applied.
Offline LFCJayy

Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:19:10 pm »
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 02:14:22 pm
Surely won't know odd unless you know how many applied.
Ye, I was probably better asking how many tickets are available. :)
Offline TeddyTime33

Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:19:19 pm »
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 02:14:22 pm
Surely won't know odd unless you know how many applied.
they never tell you anyway
Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:36:08 pm »
Wonder how the e ticket will work? should I apply under the girlfriends name too
Offline MomoWasBoss

Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:38:52 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 02:36:08 pm
Wonder how the e ticket will work? should I apply under the girlfriends name too

Not sure if it is any different but a friend of mine got sorted from an E-ticket for Madrid and wasn't asked any questions about the name on the ticket etc.
Offline RandalstownRed

Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:00:02 pm »
I applied for 2 but wondered in just 1 on app would give me more chance. Thoughts?
Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:01:26 pm »
Quote from: RandalstownRed on Today at 03:00:02 pm
I applied for 2 but wondered in just 1 on app would give me more chance. Thoughts?
I applied for two separately. Wonder should I hoke out the whole families passports?
Offline TeddyTime33

Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #12 on: Today at 03:20:00 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 03:01:26 pm
I applied for two separately. Wonder should I hoke out the whole families passports?
no reason not too
Online jonnypb

Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:22:59 pm »
Applied for my 2, never been successful in a ballot so it'll be sods law that they say I'm successful but for the Category 1 tickets  :o

Quote
The price categories for tickets for the general public are:

Category 4: 70
Category 3: 180
Category 2: 490
Category 1: 690
Online includo

Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #14 on: Today at 03:43:18 pm »
Assume this will be in the middle of stadium and not in the respected ends?
Online ScubaSteve

Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #15 on: Today at 03:47:56 pm »
Quote from: includo on Today at 03:43:18 pm
Assume this will be in the middle of stadium and not in the respected ends?

I think theyll be all over the stadium based on what cat you pick
Offline Tim

Re: UEFA CL Final Ballot Open
« Reply #16 on: Today at 04:09:56 pm »
I'm getting the 409 Conflict error when I try.
