We’ve had some great results against these in recent years, but this one felt different. It was humiliation. More so than the game at Old Trafford. From the likes of Mane and Thiago looking like they were playing a training game, to the fans sarcastically cheering them passing the ball before the second half kicked off



One of the most damning things was their best 'spell' came when we visibly couldn't be arsed. Our 3rd goal was just robbo going 'right lads, come on let's try for a bit' and bang it was in the back of the net. They were as bad as we were good, the worst team to have come to anfield this season imo.