Just watching our opener again. It started with a slow pass across the face of our goal that our front three would have pounced upon and slotted home. I guess it was safe for us to do so because their closest player (Fernandes?) just watched it bobble across the turf. They don't give a shit.



Absolutely right. Have noticed it many more times then I care to mention when watching United this season. Rashford couldn't be arsed, Fernandez couldn't be arsed, Ronaldo couldn't be arsed (unless he is given a clearcut chance of scoring), hardly any of them give a shit. When they lose the ball (and Rashford is the most guilty one of this which is somewhat surprising as he is a Manc) they hardly ever summon up the motivation to chase the player down .. take a look at a Liverpool player - ANY Liverpool player - when they lose the ball .. they bust an absolute gut trying to get it back. What is the difference? The way we are managed and coached ... our players know that, if they don't fight to get the ball back, our coaching team (not just Jurgen) will be on them like Shaw on a pie. Not only that, but they know they will be letting a teammate down. It is our mentality .. United's is to fold.The only 2 United players who I see giving a shit are Fred and De Gea. The rest are overpaid, overrated prima donna's.As for Pogba .. I would place good money on him having no injury or a minor tweak, or something like that. Am absolutely certain that, after 10 minutes he could see the writing on the wall and he had no stomach for the fight, so asked to be replaced, pretending he had an injury. Sadly, I think he will be out of OT in the summer, more's the pity.