Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68  (Read 17434 times)

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
« Reply #600 on: Today at 02:09:03 pm »
Hot knife, meet butter...

  :)
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
« Reply #601 on: Today at 02:47:02 pm »
That was one of the most satisfying matches I've ever seen. Normally I'm a bag of nerves during matches against them, but once the first goal went in, it was a case of 'how many'.

These are the best times to be a LFC supporter.

What a team. Wat a manager.
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
« Reply #602 on: Today at 02:48:25 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 12:54:11 pm
Just watching our opener again. It started with a slow pass across the face of our goal that our front three would have pounced upon and slotted home. I guess it was safe for us to do so because their closest player (Fernandes?) just watched it bobble across the turf. They don't give a shit.

Absolutely right. Have noticed it many more times then I care to mention when watching United this season. Rashford couldn't be arsed, Fernandez couldn't be arsed, Ronaldo couldn't be arsed (unless he is given a clearcut chance of scoring), hardly any of them give a shit. When they lose the ball (and Rashford is the most guilty one of this which is somewhat surprising as he is a Manc) they hardly ever summon up the motivation to chase the player down .. take a look at a Liverpool player - ANY Liverpool player - when they lose the ball .. they bust an absolute gut trying to get it back. What is the difference? The way we are managed and coached ... our players know that, if they don't fight to get the ball back, our coaching team (not just Jurgen) will be on them like Shaw on a pie. Not only that, but they know they will be letting a teammate down. It is our mentality .. United's is to fold.

The only 2 United players who I see giving a shit are Fred and De Gea. The rest are overpaid, overrated prima donna's.

As for Pogba .. I would place good money on him having no injury or a minor tweak, or something like that. Am absolutely certain that, after 10 minutes he could see the writing on the wall and he had no stomach for the fight, so asked to be replaced, pretending he had an injury.  Sadly, I think he will be out of OT in the summer, more's the pity.
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
« Reply #603 on: Today at 02:57:34 pm »
Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 02:09:03 pm
Hot knife, meet butter...

  :)

Maguire is never not hilarious in these gifs.  He comes out to Mane, dithers, never gets within five meters of him, then ignores the two runners outside him and instead comes inside as if he wants to cut off the passing channel to Diaz, whos already being covered by two defenders.

Those two defenders in turn ignore the two runners outside and try to play Diaz offside thus leaving him unmarked for the cross and subsequent a tap in.  You can almost hear the Liverpool players laughing as they go running through 3 on 1 with the keeper.

Those three defenders cost about £130million between them.
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
« Reply #604 on: Today at 03:10:19 pm »
have no idea what ralfie was thinking when he changed from his regular back 4 to a foreign back 5. Confused players are not a good thing against a side that is well drilled as us

just watched the whole game and they offered zero threat. we were just coasting along and finding gaps at will

their side is an absolute mess and ETH is going to need a miracle to get the team performing.

Mane as a no 9 seems to be doing a magnificent job. How bobby will fit in again makes me wonder what the future holds for him.
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
« Reply #605 on: Today at 03:13:46 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 05:35:59 am
Absolutely fantastic that. Felt a bit tired before the game after an early start, yet here I am having finally got home at about half 4 running on adrenaline unable to sleep. Never enjoyed a game as much in my life. Fuck we were magnificent.

That first half display was something else, honestly up there with the 87/88 first half against Forest, although I know that Forest side was a lot better than these.
Havent had chance to watch the goals again, but cant wait to see the second, felt special.

A great team performance, but Thiago, I lost count of the times he had me smiling shaking my head at what hed just done. And Mane is at the top of his game. Brilliant

Whatever happens from here on in this season, this is a night I will always treasure

Way to go. I would have loved to have been there myself.
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
« Reply #606 on: Today at 03:16:06 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 02:57:34 pm
Maguire is never not hilarious in these gifs.  He comes out to Mane, dithers, never gets within five meters of him, then ignores the two runners outside him and instead comes inside as if he wants to cut off the passing channel to Diaz, whos already being covered by two defenders.

Those two defenders in turn ignore the two runners outside and try to play Diaz offside thus leaving him unmarked for the cross and subsequent a tap in.  You can almost hear the Liverpool players laughing as they go running through 3 on 1 with the keeper.

Those three defenders cost about £130million between them.

You are right. I thought wtf was that. If it had been Matip caught in no mans land he would have fouled player first to take one for the team.

Poor player playing in a poorly coached team is all you can say about Maguire.



 
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
« Reply #607 on: Today at 03:26:38 pm »
9-0 across the two games still flatters them to be honest. Oh and also just realised our GD is 9 better than City, thanks to those 2 games against Utd :D
Quote from: -HH- on June 27, 2007, 10:57:48 am
He's made Kaizer wet himself with excitement then cry when he realises all in one post. Ban him? Knight him in the new year's honours!

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
« Reply #608 on: Today at 03:27:14 pm »
(Another) candidate for GOTS...



Features the neat little 'skip of despair' for Slabby footwork fans.  :)
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
« Reply #609 on: Today at 03:32:12 pm »
Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 03:27:14 pm
(Another) candidate for GOTS...



Features the neat little 'skip of despair' for Slabby footwork fans.  :)

Sky showed the whole move this morning, 25 passes or so, all the way back to Ali and then building up to a wonderful bit of football and a nice finish for Mo
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
« Reply #610 on: Today at 03:36:59 pm »
Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 03:27:14 pm
(Another) candidate for GOTS...



Features the neat little 'skip of despair' for Slabby footwork fans.  :)

The great Yorkshire and England fast bowler Fred Trueman upon being told hed just bowled an excellent delivery once responded with aye but it were wasted on thee, lad

Theres almost a bit of that about this goal.  It would have undone the best defences on the planet, it was wasted on Maguire, Phil Jones, Lindelof and Dalot.  ;D
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
« Reply #611 on: Today at 03:39:55 pm »
Cant get over how good that first Salah goal is. At times over recent years weve been superb and scored great goals but this one stands out more. It feels like when you used to watch Barca or Milan in their pomp. The sort of goal that gives others an inferiority complex and say what cant we play like that?. Magnificent.
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
« Reply #612 on: Today at 03:46:23 pm »
Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 03:27:14 pm
(Another) candidate for GOTS...



Features the neat little 'skip of despair' for Slabby footwork fans.  :)

It might be the 9th most impressive thing about that move, but Joel's first time ball into Sadio, while himself receiving a pass that is rifled at his feet by Diaz, is absolutely outrageous for a defender.
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
« Reply #613 on: Today at 03:47:29 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 02:57:34 pm
Maguire is never not hilarious in these gifs.  He comes out to Mane, dithers, never gets within five meters of him, then ignores the two runners outside him and instead comes inside as if he wants to cut off the passing channel to Diaz, whos already being covered by two defenders.
Said it at the time of the goal, definition of no man's land.
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
« Reply #614 on: Today at 03:58:15 pm »
Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 02:09:03 pm
  :)

That is a seriously under-rated pass by Salah by the way.  First 5 mins of a game, sprinting flat out for half of the pitch, not slowing before passing, and weaker foot, yet he still places it in exactly the right spot and at exactly the right pace for Diaz to not have to break stride.  Far too greedy though.
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
« Reply #615 on: Today at 04:00:04 pm »
We have been phenomenal 1st half v both city and united, some of the best, most intense football I've ever seen from a liverpool team.
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
« Reply #616 on: Today at 04:02:01 pm »
Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 03:27:14 pm


Got to love De Gea's positioning and lack of movement for this one.  Alisson would have started far higher and then been moving to close the striker down while the ball was still in the air, which puts more pressure on the striker to take a perfect first touch and also means that they have far less of the goal to aim for once they take the touch.  De Gea does his usual trick of staying rooted to his line and trying to save the ball with his feet.
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
« Reply #617 on: Today at 04:09:20 pm »
Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 03:27:14 pm
(Another) candidate for GOTS...



Features the neat little 'skip of despair' for Slabby footwork fans.  :)

So Maguire's picking up no one, basically
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
« Reply #618 on: Today at 04:11:32 pm »

As for Pogba .. I would place good money on him having no injury or a minor tweak, or something like that. Am absolutely certain that, after 10 minutes he could see the writing on the wall and he had no stomach for the fight, so asked to be replaced, pretending he had an injury.  Sadly, I think he will be out of OT in the summer, more's the pity.
[/quote]

defo he wasn't injured, hes a shithouse, just didn't want to be in the pitch while they got humiliated. got himself sent off in the game at their place but obviously didn't want to hang around for as long this time.
the reds were absolutely phenomenal, thank you Jurgen and everyone.
