As for Pogba .. I would place good money on him having no injury or a minor tweak, or something like that. Am absolutely certain that, after 10 minutes he could see the writing on the wall and he had no stomach for the fight, so asked to be replaced, pretending he had an injury. Sadly, I think he will be out of OT in the summer, more's the pity.
[/quote]
defo he wasn't injured, hes a shithouse, just didn't want to be in the pitch while they got humiliated. got himself sent off in the game at their place but obviously didn't want to hang around for as long this time.
the reds were absolutely phenomenal, thank you Jurgen and everyone.