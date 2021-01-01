« previous next »
PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68

Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
« Reply #400 on: Today at 10:54:17 pm »
Online the_red_pill

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
« Reply #401 on: Today at 10:55:30 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:54:17 pm
879 passes?!?!? :o
Send them that pic when they get cocky! ;D
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Crosby Nick

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
« Reply #402 on: Today at 10:55:33 pm »
Sweepstake on what time Suedehead arrived at Lime Street?
Online MonsLibpool

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
« Reply #403 on: Today at 10:56:59 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 10:30:18 pm
Genuinely one of the easiest games of the season, that.

We've been better than them for a good few seasons now really but it's felt so different this season. We never, ever gave them an easy time. Even Roy took a team to old trafford that had enough about them to fight back from 2 down, even if only to eventually lose 3-2. It's the most relaxed I've ever been watching us play united. I didn't realise it was possible to watch a game against them without your heart rate going mental.

Being confident going into a game against them usually makes me very sceptical. At the moment there's no need for that. They're the easiest 3 points in the league. Absolutely awful team and we are quite possibly the best around. Drink it in.
They are the worst team we've faced this season.
Online cashmere pringle

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
« Reply #404 on: Today at 10:57:06 pm »
Online rob1966

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
« Reply #405 on: Today at 10:57:49 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:55:33 pm
Sweepstake on what time Suedehead arrived at Lime Street?

Just before 9pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online dirkster

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
« Reply #406 on: Today at 10:58:45 pm »
Quote from: Gnurglan on Today at 10:53:36 pm
The players and the way we play, it's incredible.

I don't want to drag this away from our performance, but think about today. Would we even want a single United player in our starting eleven? Extend it. How many City players would we want? And City are one of the best sides in the world. We'll talk about this team for a very long time. And rightly so.
The only one I could possibly think of is De Bryune, but only as a sub!
Online Oldmanmick

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
« Reply #407 on: Today at 10:58:52 pm »
I predicted a much tougher outcome tonight & boy am I so glad to be proved wrong. There's no way will Klopp walk away if in 2 years time we stand on the threshold of greatness with his team. At 54 he's at the same age as Ferguson was when he went on to greater things. Jurgen Klopp will lead us on to bigger, & greater, victories in the years to come. & yes I'm pissed, but LFC, under Klopp, will dominate for years to come. Here's to another bacardi & coke.
Online darragh85

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
« Reply #408 on: Today at 11:00:58 pm »
oh how the mighty have fallen. the most they can celebrate is some yard dog youngster with sideshow bobs hair  going late into tackles.

when we were at our lowest and throughout their dominance we always gave them a decent game. i never recall us going down anywhere near as badly as they have this season.

thiago was something else tonight.
Online the_red_pill

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
« Reply #409 on: Today at 11:01:27 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:18:00 pm
Reckon there was sod all wrong with Pogba, watched Thiago for a few mins tonight and thought fuck this.

 
Just as there was nothing surprising- to me at least, about his sending off at OT.
I said at the time that he was pissed he didn't start and even more pissed he had to come on at 3-0, so he promptly fouled Hendo(?) so he could be sent off.
Couldn't be arsed. "Take your f*ckin ball and stick it up your arse!"

He has the worst attitude of any "top talented" player I've ever seen. United had another promising lad- Morrison, who was just as bad and it wouldn't surprise me if he and Pogba were "mates".
Surprise, surprise! A reminder of the attitudes they bred under Ferguson.

Pogba is really a disrespectful coward! Doesn't respect the fans, the club who fed him and nurtured his talent. Has no respect for anybody, but United knew this... and yet took him back!
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Capon Debaser

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
« Reply #410 on: Today at 11:02:39 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 10:46:52 pm

Fucking hell. 91% accuracy from nearly 900 passes lol

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online didi shamone

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
« Reply #411 on: Today at 11:03:08 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:56:59 pm
They are the worst team we've faced this season.

Yep, our two easiest games have been against them. 9-0 and we took our foot of the gas in both games.
Online thegoodfella

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
« Reply #412 on: Today at 11:03:11 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:53:35 pm
Klopp: "Thiago ripped his shorts! I thought it was something else (like injury). He's fine.

Not the only shorts he's ripped tonight!
Online FiSh77

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
« Reply #413 on: Today at 11:04:13 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 11:01:27 pm
Just as there was nothing surprising- to me at least, about his sending off at OT.
I said at the time that he was pissed he didn't start and even more pissed he had to come on at 3-0, so he promptly fouled Hendo(?) so he could be sent off.
Couldn't be arsed. "Take your f*ckin ball and stick it up your arse!"

He has the worst attitude of any "top talented" player I've ever seen. United had another promising lad- Morrison, who was just as bad and it wouldn't surprise me if he and Pogba were "mates".
Surprise, surprise! A reminder of the attitudes they bred under Ferguson.

Pogba is really a disrespectful coward! Doesn't respect the fans, the club who fed him and nurtured his talent. Has no respect for anybody, but United knew this... and yet took him back!

Naby wasn't it?
Online FiSh77

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
« Reply #414 on: Today at 11:04:48 pm »
Quote from: thegoodfella on Today at 11:03:11 pm
Not the only shorts he's ripped tonight!

Mine were under a lot of strain during that first half
Online darragh85

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
« Reply #415 on: Today at 11:06:00 pm »
the thiago of last season and this season are like chalk and cheese.

its clear that he had fitness issues last season. looked heavier and sluggish.  look at him now though. looks so much leaner and gets around the pitch brilliantly.
Online KevLFC

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
« Reply #416 on: Today at 11:06:52 pm »
Quote from: Filler. on Today at 10:34:44 pm
Shout out to us all back in 1998 or whenever... those days when we just disappeared... or felt like we did... we were never THAT bad as they were/are today. Ever.

I don't know but in the 90's under souness we had a horrid team. We lost 5-1 to Coventry one year and lost to Bristol City in the cup. I was only a kid but we looked a really average team and finished around midtable.
Online Ray K

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
« Reply #417 on: Today at 11:07:12 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:55:33 pm
Sweepstake on what time Suedehead arrived at Lime Street?
He was so very sorry.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
« Reply #418 on: Today at 11:08:50 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 11:04:13 pm
Naby wasn't it?
Think so yeah.
Thanks!
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online John C

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
« Reply #419 on: Today at 11:08:59 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 10:16:54 pm
Disgusted with our second half - I had Diaz and 6-0 on the bet  ;D ;D
I had 4-0, all of Mo, Sadio and Diaz anytime  ;D
Online Ed

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
« Reply #420 on: Today at 11:09:31 pm »
What an absolutely dominant first half! It felt like Utd gave up after 5 minutes, and just rolled over.

And apart from the dodgy 20 minutes in the second half where it looked like the team got bored and wanted some excitement, normal service resumed after Mane's goal.

And a really heartwarming gesture in the 7th minute.

What a night to be a Red!
Online the_red_pill

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
« Reply #421 on: Today at 11:10:53 pm »
Bruno saying that we are fighting for the title and they are fighting for nothing.
I wouldn't call that "fighting", from you lot, Bruno! ;D
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Studgotelli

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
« Reply #422 on: Today at 11:11:10 pm »
Im not one to focus on the commentators but Tyler sounded gutted at our goals was really noticeable today.
Online Wabaloolah

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
« Reply #423 on: Today at 11:14:25 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:55:33 pm
Sweepstake on what time Suedehead arrived at Lime Street?
reckon he got home before the end of the game
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Desert Red Fox

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
« Reply #424 on: Today at 11:15:46 pm »
great game to return to RAWK, mood is high!! What a fucking team we have, guys. What a fucking team. 9-0 this season, they never even got close.

I'm so glad that Jürgen is a red :scarf
Online Wabaloolah

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
« Reply #425 on: Today at 11:16:27 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 11:06:00 pm
the thiago of last season and this season are like chalk and cheese.

its clear that he had fitness issues last season. looked heavier and sluggish.  look at him now though. looks so much leaner and gets around the pitch brilliantly.
don't forget he had CoVid not long after he joined us plus the injury he got against the Bitters
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline thejbs

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
« Reply #426 on: Today at 11:17:18 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:55:33 pm
Sweepstake on what time Suedehead arrived at Lime Street?

Hahaha

Before the ref had his new headset wired up.
Online cdav

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
« Reply #427 on: Today at 11:19:10 pm »
I really enjoyed the old school "You're so shit its unbelievable"

Great performance in 3rd gear and some lovely goals- hopefully the same on Sunday
Online rob1966

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
« Reply #428 on: Today at 11:19:17 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 11:06:52 pm
I don't know but in the 90's under souness we had a horrid team. We lost 5-1 to Coventry one year and lost to Bristol City in the cup. I was only a kid but we looked a really average team and finished around midtable.

I was early 20s and can confirm we were fucking shite, but still not as bad as this lot.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online lamad

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
« Reply #429 on: Today at 11:19:23 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 10:19:50 pm
Fear. They knew they risked taking a pounding which can't be much fun if you're a United player at Anfield. And that team has no belief in itself at at all.
They also look like a team that has no manager or at least no manager with belief in any of it either, at all. Really makes you wonder how he is supposed to function in this future 'consultancy role'.
Online Knight

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
« Reply #430 on: Today at 11:22:21 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 11:06:00 pm
the thiago of last season and this season are like chalk and cheese.

its clear that he had fitness issues last season. looked heavier and sluggish.  look at him now though. looks so much leaner and gets around the pitch brilliantly.

The Thiago who was an ever present, and hugely important presence at that, as we won a bunch of games in a row to, in the end, waltz into the CL after the worst injury crisis that a team could ever have? That Thiago? Sure he was never as good last season as he was tonight but to claim he was sluggish last season and that theyre effectively 2 different players is straight up wrong. He was great for us last season. Particularly in that run in.
Online lamad

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
« Reply #431 on: Today at 11:24:14 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 10:13:58 pm
their plan of lulling us into complacency worked at the start of the second half, then we woke out of the fug and contintued in our brilliance

four strikers played, all assisted, 3 scored

9 - 0 over the two games, and that flatters them
Mo not a striker, Mo a winger! His words not mine, telling Thiago off too in their post match co interview.  ;D :lmao
Online 12C

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
« Reply #432 on: Today at 11:25:23 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 11:11:10 pm
Im not one to focus on the commentators but Tyler sounded gutted at our goals was really noticeable today.

He had written a 10,000 word essay on how our high line was something or other, and never really got to read it.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Knight

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
« Reply #433 on: Today at 11:26:32 pm »
Quote from: lamad on Today at 11:24:14 pm
Mo not a striker, Mo a winger! His words not mine, telling Thiago off too in their post match co interview.  ;D :lmao

And Thiago rightly gave it short shrift. Although to be fair Mo is playing quite wide this season!
Online darragh85

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
« Reply #434 on: Today at 11:27:04 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:22:21 pm
The Thiago who was an ever present, and hugely important presence at that, as we won a bunch of games in a row to, in the end, waltz into the CL after the worst injury crisis that a team could ever have? That Thiago? Sure he was never as good last season as he was tonight but to claim he was sluggish last season and that theyre effectively 2 different players is straight up wrong. He was great for us last season. Particularly in that run in.

why are you responding as if i was criticising him and i didnt say he was bad last season either. my point is, this is the real thiago. not blaming him for being off it last season. just making the point that he is a totally different player now.
Online stockdam

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
« Reply #435 on: Today at 11:27:57 pm »
Just drink in how good we are. Its annoying that Citys owners have been allowed to dope their club otherwise we would be walking the league. Anyway lets keep the good performances up and put pressure on them.

As for United. I dont see any real desire from most of the players even though most of them are on silly money. They need to get rid of almost the whole squad and it is hard to know how many years it will take.

Maybe its time for their fans to demand even more money to be spunked up against the wall.
#JFT97

Online Red_Mist

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22 85 Mane 68
« Reply #436 on: Today at 11:28:02 pm »
Sometimes a goal just makes you gawp in astonishment. The second tonight was one of those. Just a thing of beauty.
