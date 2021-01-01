Reckon there was sod all wrong with Pogba, watched Thiago for a few mins tonight and thought fuck this.







Just as there was nothing surprising- to me at least, about his sending off at OT.I said at the time that he was pissed he didn't start and even more pissed he had to come on at 3-0, so he promptly fouled Hendo(?) so he could be sent off.Couldn't be arsed. "Take your f*ckin ball and stick it up your arse!"He has the worst attitude of any "top talented" player I've ever seen. United had another promising lad- Morrison, who was just as bad and it wouldn't surprise me if he and Pogba were "mates".Surprise, surprise! A reminder of the attitudes they bred under Ferguson.Pogba is really a disrespectful coward! Doesn't respect the fans, the club who fed him and nurtured his talent. Has no respect for anybody, but United knew this... and yet took him back!