Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22  (Read 835 times)

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,806
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22
« on: Today at 07:01:03 pm »
Quote from: duvva on April 17, 2022, 09:55:59 pm

Referee: Martin Atkinson.
Assistants: Constantine Hatzidakis, Richard West.
Fourth official: Chris Kavanagh.
VAR: Paul Tierney.
Assistant VAR: Harry Lennard.

No hype needed for this one, for many of us our biggest rivals and the game we want to win more than any other. Always has been for me, closely followed by our next opponents.

I don't know if it has to be this way, but it's rare for us both to be at the top at the same time - perhaps it's not possible for any period. As they've fallen away over the last decade we have gradually regained our "perch". Currently they cannot be considered direct rivals in terms of challenging us for honours, but this Tuesday they stand in the way of 3 important points in our league title challenge.

However, while they are clearly several levels below us in terms of ability they are still in the fight for fourth and will desperately want to show their fans more than they did when we humiliated them 5-0 at Old Trafford last October. Not to mention how much they'd love to do anything they can to derail our challenge. Whether they are able to, in my view, is very much down to us.

Yes they have some individual talents who can hurt us, but as a team they can't live with us if we're anywhere close to our best. I expect we'll be rotating again here as we played Saturday (as did they), and with our depth we should be able to do this better than them. Having looked at their line up from the 3-2 win at home to Norwich and the bench it appears they have very few options to rotate that would make them significantly stronger. Also they were missing Fred & McTominay, not sure whether either are due to return.

I'd imagine we'll see Matip return alongside Virgil and Henderson will likely start having been sub on Saturday. As for the rest who knows, Firmino and Jota could come in, as could Jones, who had a great game against them last time. It's also possible we could limit rotation here and rotate more against Everton, as Villarreal follows that. It's a tough one to try and guess, but as we know by now Jurgen and his staff will get it right.

There's not a lot else that needs saying really, we turn up at or near our best we should win. Our lads know what's at stake in terms of the bigger picture and I'm sure they won't let any hype around the fixture get in the way of what they are trying to achieve. While I don't expect another 5-0, it should really be a comfortable game for us as long as there's no complacency on show.

This'll be my first ever time watching us play these live, and I'm massively looking forward to it, hope those in the Upper Main Stand are bringing their voices as I can't wait to let Jurgen know how glad I am that he's a red.
Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,806
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Liverpool vs MANU
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:03:25 pm »
Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,806
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Liverpool vs MANU
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:04:23 pm »
Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,806
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Liverpool vs MANU
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:00:32 pm »
0 underway, the reds attack the anfield road end in the first half
Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,806
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Liverpool vs MANU
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:04:00 pm »
4 Alisson humiliates an on rushing Rashford in the area with a filthy bit of skill
Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,261
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Liverpool vs MANU
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:04:10 pm »
Alisson with some filthy  footwork there
Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,261
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Liverpool vs MANU
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:05:24 pm »
Heh Heh Heh Heh
Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,806
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Liverpool vs MANU
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:05:54 pm »
5 1-0

Easy as you like

We pinch it off them on the right, no oneis covering Salah who screams up the pitch, crosses and Diaz tucks it away.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,444
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Liverpool vs MANU
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:06:01 pm »
What a goal, ripped them to shreds.  ;D
Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,261
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Liverpool vs MANU
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:07:13 pm »
De Gea being 'ard

Calm down you muppet - Trent will flatten you
Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,806
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:08:01 pm »
7 applause on 7 minutes for their number 7.

Thoughts to Ronald and his poor partner from all of us here..

Quote from: TALBERT on Today at 08:11:05 pm
Fucking absolute class from everyone at Anfield


Take note other side of Manchester
Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,261
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5
« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:09:33 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:08:01 pm
7 applause on 7 minutes for their number 7.

Thoughts to Ronald and his poor partner from all of us here..


You can't buy class.
Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,806
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5
« Reply #12 on: Today at 08:10:12 pm »
10 Pogba is hobbling and is being replaced by Lingard.  I think that improves them.

Think he was booed off by united fans too.
Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,806
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5
« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:11:32 pm »
11 corner to the reds, Salah is giving the, a torrid time on the right.


Its cleared, Thiago puts it back in, but Diaz heads over.
Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,261
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5
« Reply #14 on: Today at 08:12:52 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:10:12 pm
10 Pogba is hobbling and is being replaced by Lingard.  I think that improves them.

Think he was booed off by united fans too.
He was


It's hilarious
Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,806
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5
« Reply #15 on: Today at 08:15:21 pm »
Over to Jill
Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,444
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5
« Reply #16 on: Today at 08:16:44 pm »
15 We get a corner after Mane's shot is deflected. It goes in at the back post, but Fab can't connect with it properly and its cleared.
Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,261
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5
« Reply #17 on: Today at 08:18:03 pm »
Passing is slick and quick. Thiago in particular has picked up where he left off against Man City.
Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,444
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5
« Reply #18 on: Today at 08:18:33 pm »
17 United are so panicky at the moment, everything is rushed and they are giving the ball away constantly. We get a corner on the right, but its not one of Trent's best and is cleared.
Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,444
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5
« Reply #19 on: Today at 08:20:04 pm »
18 Another corner to us, Robbo puts it in, it's half headed by Matip, it gets cleared but comes out again but Henderson can only blast it over the top.
Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,444
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5
« Reply #20 on: Today at 08:21:25 pm »
20 We are continuing to dominate the possession, as United struggle to get hold of the ball. Thiago is forced to give it back to Alisson after some pressing from United.
Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,806
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5
« Reply #21 on: Today at 08:21:45 pm »
Well thats a wee bit special
Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,261
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5
« Reply #22 on: Today at 08:22:24 pm »
That.was.sublime....

Unreal
Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,806
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22
« Reply #23 on: Today at 08:22:39 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 08:11:40 pm
Is that Mona on the bench?
Im not watching the bench!
Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,444
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5
« Reply #24 on: Today at 08:22:40 pm »
22 Get in!!! Salah scores a quality goal. It's a beautiful move with a lovely pass from Mane and Salah finishes it off.
Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,444
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22
« Reply #25 on: Today at 08:23:29 pm »
You could say it was easy, but at the same time the timing of the pass from Mane is top, top quality.
Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,806
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22
« Reply #26 on: Today at 08:24:05 pm »
Oh the passes from Diaz to Matip to Mane

And then the little dink over the top!


Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,444
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22
« Reply #27 on: Today at 08:24:24 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 08:23:43 pm
The second goal was a bit more  of a shred-ripping than the first, no?  :D
Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,261
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22
« Reply #28 on: Today at 08:25:08 pm »
Ha ha ha

The face on 'ol whiskey nose there

That goal was simply out of this world in its execution.
Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,444
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22
« Reply #29 on: Today at 08:25:29 pm »
24 We continue to pass the ball really well, driven on by a great atmosphere. United are just retreating all of the time.
Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,261
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22
« Reply #30 on: Today at 08:26:23 pm »
The atmosphere is electric
Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,444
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22
« Reply #31 on: Today at 08:27:10 pm »
26 Never watched a game against this lot where they have been less of a team. They just can't even get a foot on the game.
Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,444
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22
« Reply #32 on: Today at 08:28:37 pm »
27 There was a passage of play where we just passed the ball in a beautiful triangle involving four different players. Our passing is insane.
Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,261
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22
« Reply #33 on: Today at 08:28:47 pm »
More filth from Thiago - he'll be banned at this rate!
Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,444
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22
« Reply #34 on: Today at 08:30:26 pm »
29 At the moment we are just keeping control of the ball, passing it around. United have had no shots or chances they just don't have any answers.
Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,806
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 MANU Diaz 5 Salah 22
« Reply #35 on: Today at 08:30:31 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 08:28:20 pm
Jurgen got excited by Sadio tracking all the way back to defend AWB... who subsequently dribbled out of bissaka...
So did I to be fair
