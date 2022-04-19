« previous next »
The 10th Anne Williams Memorial Golf Day
« on: April 19, 2022, 01:14:42 pm »
This year sees the 10th Golf day to remember our good friend Anne

The Inclusive Hub are the charity that will benefit from all funds raised both on the link and the day.

https://theinclusivehub.co.uk/



Times are hard for everyone at the moment but if you can donate and spread the word about the day then please do.

Ta.



https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/annewilliamsgolfday
