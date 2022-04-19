Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
The 10th Anne Williams Memorial Golf Day
Author
Topic: The 10th Anne Williams Memorial Golf Day (Read 149 times)
muffin the mule
A good 'un.
Anny Roader
Posts: 469
The 10th Anne Williams Memorial Golf Day
«
on:
April 19, 2022, 01:14:42 pm
This year sees the 10th Golf day to remember our good friend Anne
The Inclusive Hub are the charity that will benefit from all funds raised both on the link and the day.
https://theinclusivehub.co.uk/
Times are hard for everyone at the moment but if you can donate and spread the word about the day then please do.
Ta.
https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/annewilliamsgolfday
Logged
Justice for the 96, the families and the survivors
muffin the mule
A good 'un.
Anny Roader
Posts: 469
Re: The 10th Anne Williams Memorial Golf Day
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 07:11:43 am »
Bump
Logged
Justice for the 96, the families and the survivors
muffin the mule
A good 'un.
Anny Roader
Posts: 469
Re: The 10th Anne Williams Memorial Golf Day
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 04:39:56 pm »
Bump
Logged
Justice for the 96, the families and the survivors
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
The 10th Anne Williams Memorial Golf Day
