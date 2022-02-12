A back 7 in effect might work, will certainly have more chance of success than Oles attempts to press us!This is back to the peak Ole really. Sit back, defend and try and hit them on the break

Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.

W