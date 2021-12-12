I'd be surprised if there's not a few changes tonight.



Matip to come in for Konate is nailed on I'd say. Henderson & Jota also are very likely selections. Reckon we'll do one other into midfield and the frontline imo.



If I was guessing the pre-game plan:



Ali, Trent, Matip, Virg, Robbo, Hendo, Thiago (sub for Keita at 60), Jones, Jota, Bobby, Mo.



Agree that this could well be a tougher game than the away fixture. Yeah, both teams have had similar gaps between the last fixture, but we've got many, many more minutes in our legs than them. That said, their ability (shite) and injuries won't help. I think they'll go with the classic - sit very deep and look to hit us on the counter with Sancho and Rashford. If we get to 2-0 relatively early though I think we'll destroy them.



Brutal news on the Ronaldo front. Would be nice to see a public gesture, but similarly would be perfectly fine for the club to do that away from the cameras imo.



