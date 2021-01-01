Anyone thinking or believing we're going to enjoy another goal avalanche against these tonight are going to very disappointed I reckon. These are professional footballers, who despite what we might think, care very much about losing. No way are they going to play the way they did at OT. Then you can add on the extra motivation they'll have for their team-mate Ronaldo & the terrible tragedy that has befallen him & his partner. It all adds up to a difficult night for us. Hope I'm wrong of course. But emotion can can be such a powerful force, it could be their 12th man tonight.