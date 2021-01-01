The team selection will be really interesting as we have nothing but tough and very important games between now and the end of the season. As ridiculous as it sounds, a home midweek game against Man U is one of our easier remaining fixtures (I'm more confident tonight than I would be about trips to Newcastle, Villa and Southampton!).
It's difficult to see where the likes of Ox, Gomez, Taki, Origi etc. get any game time barring injuries. I'm happy to trust our medical department to know when any of the core players are in the "red zone" and whether we need to dip into that deeper squad.