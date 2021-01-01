« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 07:43:07 pm »
Wow, that's so sad. Hopefully no nobhead in the stadium makes any crass comments regarding this
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 07:50:41 pm »
Wow, so sad what happened to Ronaldo.  I hope Anfield shows full respect tomorrow.

YNWA :'(
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 07:08:07 pm »
I can't believe this is tomorrow! Absolute fixture mayhem. We wouldn't have it any other way ;D
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 08:08:46 pm »
That's horrible, best wishes to his family. Really can't think of anything worse than for a parent to lose a child.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 08:28:57 pm »

Terrible news.. Thoughts and prayers with Cristiano, Georgina and their family..
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 08:29:35 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 07:06:36 pm
When you look at who they have out injured and the possible/probable line-ups they can put out, I don't know if I've ever felt more confident going into a game versus this lot. Not that we can't drop points here, we certainly can, but it would have to be a real drop in performance levels which I just don't see in this team currently. Whoever Klopp puts out there I'm confident we should bag a couple of goals and see the game out. I can't see ManU and their players wanting to get into an up and down game with us, they won't have any ball winners out there sans Matic who can barely move these days, this sets up so well for us.

Up the Reds!

Yeah its broken really well for us - we'd be confident against their first team but their without their 2 CDMs, best CB and best defensive LB - Matic can't even last 90 minutes now. I'm not even sure what they do or how they set up to make a fist of it.. should be an easy night if we show up remotely close to our usual level
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 08:48:06 pm »
I hope after the appaling behaviour of some city fans at the weekend that we can show that life is more important than football rivalry and do something for Ronaldo. Maybe a banner?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 09:00:14 pm »
Into these Manc tw*ts.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 09:05:15 pm »
That's pretty terrible news.

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 09:20:11 pm »
Thats terrible news about Ronaldos son. I hope we can make a gesture worthy of who we are towards him. Someone mentioned a banner earlier. Losing a child is a terrible thing.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 10:04:08 pm »
Horrible. Condolences to Christiano Ronaldo and family.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 10:11:40 pm »
RIP Ronaldo junior YNWA banner or something similar?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 10:23:35 pm »
Has to be something the media pick up on. Obviously he won't be at the game.
Who do they play up front when they don't play him?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 10:36:21 pm »
Bruno Fernandes was in a car crash this morning, everyone unhurt and apparently he trained.

Carra & Keano discuss the game amongst other things:

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=bg17JsxXXvo
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #134 on: Yesterday at 10:40:32 pm »
I reckon Shaw will be a massive loss. And I think you all know what I mean about massive.  ;D

There will be much more space for Salah to move around in for a start.  ;D
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #135 on: Yesterday at 10:41:33 pm »
Horrible news about Ronaldo . So sad
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #136 on: Yesterday at 10:51:14 pm »
Going to be a good atmosphere for this one I reckon. Right fucking into these and hopefully have the game won ASAP ahead of Sunday.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #137 on: Yesterday at 10:51:47 pm »
Terrible news to hear/see about Ronaldo and his family and condolences as well.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #138 on: Yesterday at 11:07:16 pm »
I hope we show United/Ronaldo the respect that City failed to show us. We can do without that sort of behaviour. Terrible news. RIP little one.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #139 on: Today at 12:08:13 am »
Goes without saying we will respect the loss.

A simple wreath behind the goal at the away end laid down by Henderson would be a nice touch.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #140 on: Today at 12:55:03 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:07:16 pm
I hope we show United/Ronaldo the respect that City failed to show us. We can do without that sort of behaviour. Terrible news. RIP little one.

Indeed. RIP
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #141 on: Today at 01:58:45 am »
I wish Ronaldo and his family a strong heart during this difficult period. Terribly sorry for his loss, it's really hard when losing a newborn.

I wish them well. Let's show some respects.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #142 on: Today at 02:17:40 am »
Anything less then 5-0 and Ill be disappointed
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #143 on: Today at 02:31:11 am »
Heartfelt condolences to the Ronaldo family for their loss.
This is beyond football.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #144 on: Today at 03:07:04 am »
Sad news for any fella.

Who he works for is not important.

I am sure we can show support and respect and decency  - no matter how others treat our supporters.




Its a kick a bout and we wanna win but His problems are above football.
We have parents in the stand that have had to suffer this lose and no one would want this for any Dad.


The game goes on and both teams have a job to do.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #145 on: Today at 04:01:08 am »
Horrible situation. Cant imagine.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #146 on: Today at 07:14:31 am »
I literally can't think of anything more heartbreaking. RIP little one. I'm sure everyone at Anfield will show the respect and support that every human being would deserve after such a loss.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #147 on: Today at 07:56:45 am »
So sad, cant imagine how hard it is for any parent to go through this. Looking forward to another one tonight but it puts football into perspective when something like this happens.

Lets pay our respects
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #148 on: Today at 07:59:14 am »
No matter what we think of Ronaldo or what he's done, nobody deserves to go through that pain of losing a child esp one whose life had only just begun. YNWA.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #149 on: Today at 08:11:17 am »
Horrible news, hope we make a gesture of support and respect.

As for the game it self, based on form we should win this easy, but I just know its gonna be a fucking nail biting experience
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #150 on: Today at 08:17:23 am »
Quote from: Geezer08 on Today at 08:11:17 am
Horrible news, hope we make a gesture of support and respect.

As for the game it self, based on form we should win this easy, but I just know its gonna be a fucking nail biting experience

Theyre all nail biting right now... If we start like we did against city in the semi final, we could run them ragged. Every chance they get to run at the United back line they should. This could be a game where Salah comes back to form. Its set up for guys like him and Diaz to terrify uniteds back line. I want to see Magyars on his arse a few times.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #151 on: Today at 08:20:26 am »
Just horrendous - cant imagine what they are going through. :(
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #152 on: Today at 08:24:02 am »
I think tonight is interesting for the front 3 as much as anything. Who is he picking here?

Mane - most in form and in the goals
Salah - best forward and we need to play him into form (goals)
Jota - scoring goals when he plays but all-round game hasnt been to his usual standard
Diaz - exciting and starting to chip in with more goals/assists
Firmino - didnt start the last game but has come back and is performing at a really high level

Normally we are playing the best 3 but there are people to manage and more than 3 options. We have serious options now. I think any of them could make a case to start.

I think Diaz / Firmino / Jota v Everton Mane and Salah and another tonight?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #153 on: Today at 08:39:02 am »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 02:17:40 am
Anything less then 5-0 and Ill be disappointed

I'd take a jammy 1-0 right now if offered. Hate playing these no matter when or what form.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW
« Reply #154 on: Today at 09:04:23 am »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 08:24:02 am
I think tonight is interesting for the front 3 as much as anything. Who is he picking here?

Mane - most in form and in the goals
Salah - best forward and we need to play him into form (goals)
Jota - scoring goals when he plays but all-round game hasnt been to his usual standard
Diaz - exciting and starting to chip in with more goals/assists
Firmino - didnt start the last game but has come back and is performing at a really high level

Normally we are playing the best 3 but there are people to manage and more than 3 options. We have serious options now. I think any of them could make a case to start.

I think Diaz / Firmino / Jota v Everton Mane and Salah and another tonight?

Bobby Jota and Salah is my feeling.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #155 on: Today at 09:14:28 am »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 09:04:23 am
Bobby Jota and Salah is my feeling.

I would be delighted to see the classic Mane, Bobby, Salah starting, and chipping in  with at least a goal each
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #156 on: Today at 09:20:48 am »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 09:04:23 am
Bobby Jota and Salah is my feeling.
No way is Sadio being dropped for this, this is his best run of form of the last couple of years. Sadio plays and 2 others at this point.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #157 on: Today at 09:33:31 am »
The team selection will be really interesting as we have nothing but tough and very important games between now and the end of the season.  As ridiculous as it sounds, a home midweek game against Man U is one of our easier remaining fixtures (I'm more confident tonight than I would be about trips to Newcastle, Villa and Southampton!).

It's difficult to see where the likes of Ox, Gomez, Taki, Origi etc. get any game time barring injuries.  I'm happy to trust our medical department to know when any of the core players are in the "red zone" and whether we need to dip into that deeper squad.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #158 on: Today at 09:42:59 am »
Anyone thinking or believing we're going to enjoy another goal avalanche against these tonight are going to very disappointed I reckon. These are professional footballers, who despite what we might think, care very much about losing. No way are they going to play the way they did at OT. Then you can add on the extra motivation they'll have for their team-mate Ronaldo & the terrible tragedy that has befallen him & his partner. It all adds up to a difficult night for us. Hope I'm wrong of course. But emotion can can be such a powerful force, it could be their 12th man tonight.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
« Reply #159 on: Today at 09:45:36 am »
Mane in the middle from the start please.
