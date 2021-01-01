When you look at who they have out injured and the possible/probable line-ups they can put out, I don't know if I've ever felt more confident going into a game versus this lot. Not that we can't drop points here, we certainly can, but it would have to be a real drop in performance levels which I just don't see in this team currently. Whoever Klopp puts out there I'm confident we should bag a couple of goals and see the game out. I can't see ManU and their players wanting to get into an up and down game with us, they won't have any ball winners out there sans Matic who can barely move these days, this sets up so well for us.Up the Reds!
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?
I hope we show United/Ronaldo the respect that City failed to show us. We can do without that sort of behaviour. Terrible news. RIP little one.
Horrible news, hope we make a gesture of support and respect. As for the game it self, based on form we should win this easy, but I just know its gonna be a fucking nail biting experience
