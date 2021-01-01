When you look at who they have out injured and the possible/probable line-ups they can put out, I don't know if I've ever felt more confident going into a game versus this lot. Not that we can't drop points here, we certainly can, but it would have to be a real drop in performance levels which I just don't see in this team currently. Whoever Klopp puts out there I'm confident we should bag a couple of goals and see the game out. I can't see ManU and their players wanting to get into an up and down game with us, they won't have any ball winners out there sans Matic who can barely move these days, this sets up so well for us.



Up the Reds!



Yeah its broken really well for us - we'd be confident against their first team but their without their 2 CDMs, best CB and best defensive LB - Matic can't even last 90 minutes now. I'm not even sure what they do or how they set up to make a fist of it.. should be an easy night if we show up remotely close to our usual level