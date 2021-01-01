« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO

Offline Machae

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
Reply #120 on: Today at 07:43:07 pm
Wow, that's so sad. Hopefully no nobhead in the stadium makes any crass comments regarding this
Offline AK1892

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
Reply #121 on: Today at 07:50:41 pm
Wow, so sad what happened to Ronaldo.  I hope Anfield shows full respect tomorrow.

YNWA :'(
Offline alonsoisared

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
Reply #122 on: Today at 08:07:58 pm
I can't believe this is tomorrow! Absolute fixture mayhem. We wouldn't have it any other way ;D
Offline Persephone

  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
Reply #123 on: Today at 08:08:46 pm
That's horrible, best wishes to his family. Really can't think of anything worse than for a parent to lose a child.
Offline 88_RED

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
Reply #124 on: Today at 08:28:57 pm

Terrible news.. Thoughts and prayers with Cristiano, Georgina and their family..
Offline JackWard33

  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
Reply #125 on: Today at 08:29:35 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 07:06:36 pm
When you look at who they have out injured and the possible/probable line-ups they can put out, I don't know if I've ever felt more confident going into a game versus this lot. Not that we can't drop points here, we certainly can, but it would have to be a real drop in performance levels which I just don't see in this team currently. Whoever Klopp puts out there I'm confident we should bag a couple of goals and see the game out. I can't see ManU and their players wanting to get into an up and down game with us, they won't have any ball winners out there sans Matic who can barely move these days, this sets up so well for us.

Up the Reds!

Yeah its broken really well for us - we'd be confident against their first team but their without their 2 CDMs, best CB and best defensive LB - Matic can't even last 90 minutes now. I'm not even sure what they do or how they set up to make a fist of it.. should be an easy night if we show up remotely close to our usual level
Online PaulF

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
Reply #126 on: Today at 08:48:06 pm
I hope after the appaling behaviour of some city fans at the weekend that we can show that life is more important than football rivalry and do something for Ronaldo. Maybe a banner?
Offline OOS

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
Reply #127 on: Today at 09:00:14 pm
Into these Manc tw*ts.
Offline Bobinhood

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
Reply #128 on: Today at 09:05:15 pm
That's pretty terrible news.

Offline Johnny Aldridge

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
Reply #129 on: Today at 09:20:11 pm
Thats terrible news about Ronaldos son. I hope we can make a gesture worthy of who we are towards him. Someone mentioned a banner earlier. Losing a child is a terrible thing.
Offline kasperoff

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
Reply #130 on: Today at 10:04:08 pm
Horrible. Condolences to Christiano Ronaldo and family.
Online andy07

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
Reply #131 on: Today at 10:11:40 pm
RIP Ronaldo junior YNWA banner or something similar?
Online PaulF

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
Reply #132 on: Today at 10:23:35 pm
Has to be something the media pick up on. Obviously he won't be at the game.
Who do they play up front when they don't play him?
Offline Johnny Aldridge

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
Reply #133 on: Today at 10:36:21 pm
Bruno Fernandes was in a car crash this morning, everyone unhurt and apparently he trained.

Carra & Keano discuss the game amongst other things:

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=bg17JsxXXvo
Online BigCDump

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
Reply #134 on: Today at 10:40:32 pm
I reckon Shaw will be a massive loss. And I think you all know what I mean about massive.  ;D

There will be much more space for Salah to move around in for a start.  ;D
Online nerdster4

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
Reply #135 on: Today at 10:41:33 pm
Horrible news about Ronaldo . So sad
Online disgraced cake

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
Reply #136 on: Today at 10:51:14 pm
Going to be a good atmosphere for this one I reckon. Right fucking into these and hopefully have the game won ASAP ahead of Sunday.
Online RedKenWah

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
Reply #137 on: Today at 10:51:47 pm
Terrible news to hear/see about Ronaldo and his family and condolences as well.
Online Red Berry

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
Reply #138 on: Today at 11:07:16 pm
I hope we show United/Ronaldo the respect that City failed to show us. We can do without that sort of behaviour. Terrible news. RIP little one.
