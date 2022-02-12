Cheers Duvva,



As you say no need to build this one up. Only one thing (beyond crap luck and shite reffing) on our side can cause us a problem, that's burn out.

Benfica served us well in that neither of the 2 games were overly stressful, we basically played 3 of our outfield first team starters in the return leg. And, we got away with it.

Given that, I (hope) expect Klopp to mix it up against Utd and Everton in the games to come. He will want his first 11 bang up for it for Villareal.



We are well served defensively with Kostas and Joel who can get starts and if things are going well Joey Gomez can take some minutes from Trent.



In the middle I expect Curtis (and Ox !) to get a game each with Hendo, Thiago, Fab and Nabi getting one start. Milner can be first sub as usual if we are doing well.

Up front we have 5 first teamers sharing with Divvie being number 6.



Given Nabi and Ibou have played full 90's in the last 2 I expect neither to start against Utd. (Mind you Nabi killed them at OT so ??). Also Ibou is on a major goal spree so I can see me getting both these predictions wrong.



I expect Joel, Kostas, Diogo, Bobby and Curtis to start against Utd. Bold.



I am probably completely wrong.







As a matter of interest here is the starting 11 and subs in the 5-0 earlier on this season.



Liverpool:

Alisson,

Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson,

Keita, Henderson, Milner,

Salah, Firmino, Jota.



Subs: Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane