MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
Today at 02:53:34 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:50:55 pm
Are they actually capable of raising their game? They were fucking awful when they played City and that was one Solskjaer always managed to get them up for, if they can't be arsed for that, I can't see them being arsed for this.

We can mix it up and still be far too good for these, Bobby and Jota are fresh, Diaz seems to have tons of energy, Kostas can come in for Robbo and I can't see why Gomez can't play for Trent if Jurgen feels he needs a break.

You're waaayyy to confident for my liking Rob. I mean, by rights, we should be battering these 5-0 again but I just know it's going to be arse clenching for 90 minutes tomorrow. Desperate to be convinced otherwise :P
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
Today at 02:56:24 pm
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
Today at 02:59:18 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 02:53:34 pm
You're waaayyy to confident for my liking Rob. I mean, by rights, we should be battering these 5-0 again but I just know it's going to be arse clenching for 90 minutes tomorrow. Desperate to be convinced otherwise :P

The missus, for the first time since I met her, does NOT want to watch the game tomorrow, she's shitting it.

I've suffered watching these all season, they are absolute garbage and we're the best team in the Land.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
Today at 03:16:52 pm
We ought to stuff them by several goals but football is still a little bit unpredictable. Remember, we were 1-0 down at home to Norwich after the hour mark before going through the gears and turning it around.

I have a Manc supporting mate and he says they play as if they're in slow motion  ;D Furthermore, he has lumped on us to batter them (he also did so before the 0-5 game).
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
Today at 03:19:34 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:59:18 pm
The missus, for the first time since I met her, does NOT want to watch the game tomorrow, she's shitting it.

I've suffered watching these all season, they are absolute garbage and we're the best team in the Land.

I so hope you're right, I watched MoTD on Saturday and they looked like poo.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
Today at 03:24:36 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:50:55 pm
Are they actually capable of raising their game? They were fucking awful when they played City and that was one Solskjaer always managed to get them up for, if they can't be arsed for that, I can't see them being arsed for this.

We can mix it up and still be far too good for these, Bobby and Jota are fresh, Diaz seems to have tons of energy, Kostas can come in for Robbo and I can't see why Gomez can't play for Trent if Jurgen feels he needs a break.
Agreed.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
Today at 03:50:37 pm
Cheers Duvva,

As you say no need to build this one up. Only one thing (beyond crap luck and shite reffing) on our side can cause us a problem, that's burn out.
Benfica served us well in that neither of the 2 games were overly stressful, we basically played 3 of our outfield first team starters in the return leg. And, we got away with it.
Given that, I (hope) expect Klopp to mix it up against Utd and Everton in the games to come. He will want his first 11 bang up for it for Villareal.

We are well served defensively with Kostas and Joel who can get starts and if things are going well Joey Gomez can take some minutes from Trent.

In the middle I expect Curtis (and Ox !) to get a game each with Hendo, Thiago, Fab and Nabi getting one start. Milner can be first sub as usual if we are doing well.
Up front we have 5 first teamers sharing with Divvie being number 6.

Given Nabi and Ibou have played full 90's in the last 2 I expect neither to start against Utd. (Mind you Nabi killed them at OT so ??). Also Ibou is on a major goal spree so I can see me getting both these predictions wrong.

I expect Joel, Kostas, Diogo, Bobby and Curtis to start against Utd. Bold.

I am probably completely wrong.



As a matter of interest here is the starting 11 and subs in the 5-0 earlier on this season.

Liverpool:
Alisson,
Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson,
Keita, Henderson, Milner,
Salah, Firmino, Jota.

Subs: Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
Today at 04:10:51 pm
Jota, Firmino, and Salah to start in attack again. I don't know what it is about that front three, but United can't cope with them.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
Today at 04:27:10 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:50:55 pm
Are they actually capable of raising their game? They were fucking awful when they played City and that was one Solskjaer always managed to get them up for, if they can't be arsed for that, I can't see them being arsed for this.

We can mix it up and still be far too good for these, Bobby and Jota are fresh, Diaz seems to have tons of energy, Kostas can come in for Robbo and I can't see why Gomez can't play for Trent if Jurgen feels he needs a break.
I agree with you that we'll have too much for them, but I wouldn't make too many changes. Trent can play because he's not played that much recently, he's probably the freshest of our normal back 4. Plus he'll be a valuable attacking weapon, bring him off after 60 if we're comfortable.

Ali, Kostas, VVD, Matip, Trent, Hendo, Thiago, Jones, Mane, Jota, Salah and bring on Diaz, Gomez and Fab later on. It is almost unthinkable that there isn't space for Bobby. :shocked
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
Today at 04:36:48 pm
Seriously, nobody in England thinks Harry Maguire is world class?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
Today at 04:37:56 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 04:10:51 pm
Jota, Firmino, and Salah to start in attack again. I don't know what it is about that front three, but United can't cope with them.
I think you may be in the minority.  :)
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
Today at 04:50:27 pm
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 09:55:59 pm
...Also they were missing Fred & McTominay, not sure whether either are due to return.
Prolly why they won...

Thanks mate & enjoy the game!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
Today at 04:53:26 pm
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 04:27:10 pm
I agree with you that we'll have too much for them, but I wouldn't make too many changes. Trent can play because he's not played that much recently, he's probably the freshest of our normal back 4. Plus he'll be a valuable attacking weapon, bring him off after 60 if we're comfortable.

Ali, Kostas, VVD, Matip, Trent, Hendo, Thiago, Jones, Mane, Jota, Salah and bring on Diaz, Gomez and Fab later on. It is almost unthinkable that there isn't space for Bobby. :shocked
Fab always has a blast against them and United and their fans have a deep respect/fear of the man.
Almost like they accept that if he's in the team, they're not gonna get anywhere. Beaten before they even get on the team bus.

For me, he starts, Pers. We can change him on 60.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
Today at 05:00:42 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 04:37:56 pm
I think you may be in the minority.  :)
Wasn't a comment on their quality, that is undisputed. That specific combination is seemingly a huge issue for United though.

Looking through the data, they have only started two matches together in all competitions this season, so the fact they started against United last season and again at Old Trafford earlier this year tells me our coaching staff has identified something there. For what it's worth, Mane was also on the bench in both of those games too.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
Today at 05:02:05 pm
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 01:37:46 pm
Yes, that's the kind of misfortune I don't take pleasure in. Think he was ok and was in training.
Yeah that's bad. Hope him a speedy recovery.

He can watch us give them an absolute beating from the hospital bed- safe in the knowledge he wasn't part of it.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
Today at 05:15:47 pm
Tuesday night to Sunday afternoon is pretty decent rest given our schedule and the time of the year. Good job we avoided extra time at the weekend and hopefully we can have these league games sorted with time to spare in both. I think honestly we should be beating these two quite comfortably, I don't think they can raise their games in any way that's going to give us more than a surprise, it might even help us by the chance of us not coming out with the right intensity. 6 points ta and hopefully a full strength 11 for both games against Villarreal.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
Today at 05:28:31 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 04:53:26 pm
Fab always has a blast against them and United and their fans have a deep respect/fear of the man.
Almost like they accept that if he's in the team, they're not gonna get anywhere. Beaten before they even get on the team bus.

For me, he starts, Pers. We can change him on 60.
They should fear Fab, he is probably the best DM in the league and brilliant footballer. I just don't think we need him against this shite, I'd rather have him rested and ready for the rabble across the park.

To be honest though, any combination of players we put out should be more than good enough to beat them. All we have to do is work hard and stick our chances away. ( We've been a bit sloppy recently.)
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
Today at 05:48:52 pm
The only danger is the combination of Martin Atkinson and Paul Tierney, otherwise we should be able to wipe the floor with them.

Calmness and play our game and it should be a good win.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
Today at 05:56:52 pm
Just want to win this.  Not liking the overconfidence from some. They're shite but they will try everything to be the team that 'stopped Liverpool'.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
Today at 05:58:08 pm
Quote from: JP! on Today at 05:56:52 pm
Just want to win this.  Not liking the overconfidence from some. They're shite but they will try everything to be the team that 'stopped Liverpool'.

They tried everything to put us out of a CL place last season but still couldn't beat Nat Philipps and Rhys Williams at home. They are crap.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
Today at 05:58:30 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 05:58:08 pm
They tried everything to put us out of a CL place last season but still couldn't beat Nat Philipps and Rhys Williams at home. They are crap.

We've dropped points to some crap this year.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
Today at 06:00:46 pm
Quote from: JP! on Today at 05:58:30 pm
We've dropped points to some crap this year.

that probably happens every year to be fair. we lost in 2019-2022 to a terrible watford team to stop our winning streak.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
Today at 06:12:10 pm
I don't want us to overexert ourselves. A comfy 3-0 win with us not getting out of first gear would be very welcome.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
Today at 06:22:24 pm
I'll take 3 points with any scoreline - as long as no-one gets injured and there's no real drama/tension involved.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
Today at 06:25:11 pm
Suspect they will play on the break and try crossfield passes behind our fullbacks which is where we are slightly vulnerable but they don't have the personnel to do that.

Klopp knows how poor they have been and I think he will want an early blitz like the City game.

Quietly confident but we need to cut out letting teams in when we are flying.

Don't think it will be high scoring but see a couple of goals.

Salah to have a blinder.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
Today at 06:30:27 pm
Meh, these are terrible. they only just got over the line against Norwich and now its all "Top four contender" because Arsenal and Spurs both got all spursy about it.

Im sure they will try and give it a go but not likley to much affect. whatever they try they need better players working harder and smarter to beat us.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
Today at 06:32:33 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 06:00:46 pm
that probably happens every year to be fair. we lost in 2019-2022 to a terrible watford team to stop our winning streak.

I know the season was a long one, but it didn't take 3 years to complete.
