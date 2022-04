I'd go:



Alisson



TAA Matip VVD Robbo -- I think the game for Tsimikas is against Everton. TAA will need resting in one of the next 3 games but I am not sure when. VVD can play every match, this man doesn't even look like he's trying. Matip and Konate can split every game from now until June.



Henderson Fabinho Jones -- Keita and Thiago need wrapped in wool although I'd worry for them against the blushite as well



Salah Firmino Jota -- We can and should rotate 2 of the front 5 every match. Minamino might be a mad shout against Everton on Sunday