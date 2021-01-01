« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO

MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
Referee: Martin Atkinson.
Assistants: Constantine Hatzidakis, Richard West.
Fourth official: Chris Kavanagh.
VAR: Paul Tierney.
Assistant VAR: Harry Lennard.

No hype needed for this one, for many of us our biggest rivals and the game we want to win more than any other. Always has been for me, closely followed by our next opponents.

I don't know if it has to be this way, but it's rare for us both to be at the top at the same time - perhaps it's not possible for any period. As they've fallen away over the last decade we have gradually regained our "perch". Currently they cannot be considered direct rivals in terms of challenging us for honours, but this Tuesday they stand in the way of 3 important points in our league title challenge.

However, while they are clearly several levels below us in terms of ability they are still in the fight for fourth and will desperately want to show their fans more than they did when we humiliated them 5-0 at Old Trafford last October. Not to mention how much they'd love to do anything they can to derail our challenge. Whether they are able to, in my view, is very much down to us.

Yes they have some individual talents who can hurt us, but as a team they can't live with us if we're anywhere close to our best. I expect we'll be rotating again here as we played Saturday (as did they), and with our depth we should be able to do this better than them. Having looked at their line up from the 3-2 win at home to Norwich and the bench it appears they have very few options to rotate that would make them significantly stronger. Also they were missing Fred & McTominay, not sure whether either are due to return.

I'd imagine we'll see Matip return alongside Virgil and Henderson will likely start having been sub on Saturday. As for the rest who knows, Firmino and Jota could come in, as could Jones, who had a great game against them last time. It's also possible we could limit rotation here and rotate more against Everton, as Villarreal follows that. It's a tough one to try and guess, but as we know by now Jurgen and his staff will get it right.

There's not a lot else that needs saying really, we turn up at or near our best we should win. Our lads know what's at stake in terms of the bigger picture and I'm sure they won't let any hype around the fixture get in the way of what they are trying to achieve. While I don't expect another 5-0, it should really be a comfortable game for us as long as there's no complacency on show.

This'll be my first ever time watching us play these live, and I'm massively looking forward to it, hope those in the Upper Main Stand are bringing their voices as I can't wait to let Jurgen know how glad I am that he's a red.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
Theyre gonna get pumped #analysis
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
Thanks once again Duvva and enjoy the match.

As you said, I expect that we will have too much for them and we will be very motivated to keep the pressure on City. Im not going to predict the team as I dont really mind who plays in midfield or up front as we can rotate players and still have a great starting 11. Our subs will keep the pressure on them as well have a very strong bench.

I expect Matip will come back but I wont be disappointed if Konate starts as he is playing well. Oops Ive started to try to predict the starting 11. I would like to see Keita start as he is also playing well. Diaz or Mane.well you can have both (one starts and one comes on later).

I think well win 3-0.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
Amidst everything else that is going on a game against them creeps up.  We focus on one game at a time and this is the next game.  Going to be an awesome atmosphere, it is United, we have just kicked Citys ass and we can go two clear with a win.  Not usually confident against these, but sure we will go strong and win by 2 or 3.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
We are much, much better than them and the only way this is a banana skin is either because of tiredness or complacency. The former is hopefully mitigated to a certain degree with our squad - you imagine we will again see five or so changes without too much drop off in quality. I can see Matip, Tsimi, Hendo, Jones/Elliot, Jota, and Firmino potentially coming in.

On the latter aspect of complacency, its hopefully just not possible with us chasing City down. Up the Redmen!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
Thanks Duva, enjoy the game  :scarf
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
I know they'll be without Shaw, Fred and McTominay, but we should still comfortably beat them. ;)
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
Couldnt have loaded the officials with more suspicious names if theyd tried
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
Come on Redmen!!
Thanks Duvva, we are several levels above them and I expect us to twat them but am still a bit nervous. Enjoy being there and I am sure the crowd will be in good voice.
I agree about Matip and Hendo but think Keita will play in midfield alongside Thiago or Hendo if Fab plays.
If Jota is fit, he should start. Hope we keep cool and precise and pass the shit out of them. With no Fred or MacT their midfield will be horrific.
No mercy and boost the goal difference before Brighton seek to continue their good recent form the following night👍
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
Can someone explain to me how in the fuck Tierney continues to get VAR for us? Its actually a fucking joke

I dont know who id go with on this one as Man Utd are horrible at pressing and think Everton will be better to be honest

I think Tsimikas should get a game this week, not sure if its Everton or Utd though

             Alisson

TAA, Matip, VVD, Tsimikas

            Fabinho
Henderson        Keita

Salah      Jota       Mane

Bench: Kelleher, Gomez, Konate, Robbo, Milner, Jones, Thiago, Firmino, Diaz
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
Three points please, thats the main thing. We are better than them and it is easy to start thinking about winning by a margin, but part of me doesnt like that stuff. They are not a team, but they have some players who, on the day, could do some damage. They are fighting for top four because no bugger seems to want to take hold if it, and they would also delight in putting a hole in our quest for quadruple immortality.

Obviously we want to beat them for our own purposes, and I think we will. But as ever, we have to turn up and get the job done. Every game we play, from here until the final ball is kicked this season, has so much riding on it. There is no room for error, no room for complacency, no room for a misbobble.

Ideally we start fast and build a lead and get some rest within the game itself, similar to last time.

The team is anyones guess! We have competition across the front three. Matip and Konate is a toss up. The midfield has depth too, though the way Fabinho, Thiago and Keita played, they are making a case for being the best trio we can put out.

Come on you reds!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
Don't give them a sniff. They will crumble.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
We're the gold standard; they're a green and gold scarf

This is going only one way
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
That team couldn't beat the bedraggled Bitters


We know they will give us a game, they always do it.


So . . . No Quarter Given





Let them into Anfield, dont let them leave on their feet.
This is our time.



Are you watching Mr Ferguson, your boys are in for a hell of a beating!






Hopefully  :thumbsup
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
Form goes out of the window for this one.
4-0 to the REDS!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
I think that apart from Ali, Virg, Trent and possibly Mo, everyone's likely to get a rest from this or the Everton game. So Konate and Matip take turns, Tsimikas gets one game, and someone like Jones, Elliott or Milner will get a game or two, etc.
We've got a great squad  :)
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
The mancs will want payback for last year when we were chasing top 4 and went to their place and smacked them.

Not saying that they are good enough to do that to us - but we should be wary as they are in our shoes now.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:22:43 am
The mancs will want payback for last year when we were chasing top 4 and went to their place and smacked them.

Not saying that they are good enough to do that to us - but we should be wary as they are in our shoes now.

I can't envision any scenario in which they smack us.

But, they're good enough that they could beat us if a lot of breaks fall their way and a lot don't fall ours....   (Who's reffing by the way??)

This one has me more worried than most, only because it would (almost) salvage their season to beat us at Anfield.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
Short and sweet OP. Have fun at the game Duvva. Hopefully you bring good luck vibes and another 5-0 victory for us and Mo scores.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:11:11 am
Don't give them a sniff. They will crumble.

yep, this is their cup final this season, trying to fuck up our season

gutless lazy fuckers, outwork them and you win, as long as our energy levels are fine and there's no madness (red card etc) we should be putting these away moving on to the next one
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
Think you summed it up well there duvva. Pretty amazing first game too , hope you love it. I think my first one was Vs West ham. Can't remember the manager, who was boss in '93?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:27:24 am
Think you summed it up well there duvva. Pretty amazing first game too , hope you love it. I think my first one was Vs West ham. Can't remember the manager, who was boss in '93?
199394, if it's Liverpool, then Graeme Souness... If it's West Ham, then Billy Bonds.

If it's your first game during that time... I think Ian Rush was in front of your eyes. Lucky you, Paul. I'm jealous.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
Cheers to those who have acknowledged the OP and sending good wishes. Just to confirm though its not my first ever live game, just my first time seeing us live against Man Utd.

Last time I saw us live in April we beat Huddersfield 5-0, was Oxs first game back after his injury I think. Be happy of a repeat of that score line but that may be hoping for too much. Will settle for 3 points no matter how they come (and several verses of the new Jurgen song)
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
Weak team with no guts whatsoever. After the humiliation of a lifetime that we inflicted at theirs... I have to say I feel more confident about our odds than I have before against united. You can bet the lads will be ready for this string of statement games... beat city, united, everton in a row... it's like Christmas. Let's remind our rivals why they're afraid of us.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
Quote from: duvva on Today at 07:04:44 am
Cheers to those who have acknowledged the OP and sending good wishes. Just to confirm though its not my first ever live game, just my first time seeing us live against Man Utd.

Last time I saw us live in April we beat Huddersfield 5-0, was Oxs first game back after his injury I think. Be happy of a repeat of that score line but that may be hoping for too much. Will settle for 3 points no matter how they come (and several verses of the new Jurgen song)
Just sharing, Duvva. Rivalry. In my country, the rivalry for Liverpool fans are more "inclined" toward Manchester United and Everton.

It's just within these few years, I am not sure why Man City fans suddenly trying to develop a "rivalry" between us and them, pretending they have a history against us / with us, while we don't give a shit about them. Haha!!  ;D  ;D

It's more like just whether the game is important / title decider or not / points gained, if anything with Man City.

The games vs Manchester United and Everton are different, we do have a sense of rivalry. History, memory, banter in office, the build up of the game even during the eve before...

Pardon for my limited language barrier, but I believe you understand what I mean and trying to deliver here. :)  :)

That's why I'm just smiling quietly when Man City fans in office, you know - just pretend (acting important) that they have a rivalry or something against us since a long time ago.

I am not sure on how it is in UK (or England), maybe you all have a different vibe but around me, it's all about Manchester United and Everton when it comes to rivalry.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
I think we can be far more than modest; the side we're facing have been absolutely pathetic recently. Their form has been patchy at best, and this is them coming up against teams which in all honesty their squad should really have despatched without too much tweaking or tactical nous. Instead theyre conceding against chumps like Norwich, couldnt beat an underwhelming Everton and couldnt score past Watford.

Their squad boosts talent but absolutely no means of gelling together as a side, players like Ronaldo who disrupt squad harmony, and Harry Maguire who is constantly played yet is pretty much the modern day meme with each passing week something new being brought in to mock him more. Also they spent £70m+ on Sancho who has done not a lot, yet still have Phil Jones on their books whom was relevant during the Fergie years

Whilst respect needs to be shown and we need to get a job done, this game represents another opportunity for us to demonstrate something. We smashed them 5 - 0 at their gaff, imagine the aggregate being 10 - 0 over 2 games or more? Imagine how Man City would view that. Glorious stuff

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
I think Matip, Hendo, Bobby and Diogo will start. For who I cant tell. We should still be strong enough to win but its United  Klopp will give them due respect
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
Cheers for the OP. Enjoy!! (Still the one match I´ve never been able to get tickets for...)

They´ll be up for it. Still chasing top 4, wanting revenge for a historic humiliation and a chance to derail our season. That said they are shite.

We on the other hand can afford to rotate from the weekend and still have more then enough to send these to bed. It´s at Anfield, and an evening KO as well.

Normally I am far more nervous against these, in a form-goes-out-of-the-window sort of way (and generally just not a great historical track record against them). Not this time though. In fact with everything else going on I almost forgot this match was approaching, which really tells you something.

Now it´s here though I´m excited. Love beating these and always will. Into them!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
This is going to be a week where our mental focus will be key. We've got to just get the job done and get the wins vs these and then Everton.

I don't think Salah starts both - I'd rest him against Everton for Villareal. Salah, Jota and Bobby vs United. Mane, Diaz and Jota vs Everton.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
Id like to see Tsimikas, Matip, Henderson, Jota and Firmino brought in.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 08:40:37 am
This is going to be a week where our mental focus will be key. We've got to just get the job done and get the wins vs these and then Everton.

I don't think Salah starts both - I'd rest him against Everton for Villareal. Salah, Jota and Bobby vs United. Mane, Diaz and Jota vs Everton.
It is my birthday week.
Wish me happy birthday.   :-*
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
Always hate playing United. Just win. Would be nice if we absolutely smash them as well. Just don't give them any hope.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:44:27 am
Id like to see Tsimikas, Matip, Henderson, Jota and Firmino brought in.
Why?
The team we started on Saturday is probably our best XI on current form.
I'd go with your changes to be honsest as I think the those players are plenty good enough to beat the current Man Utd, and keeping our squad as strong as possible must be key to getting as many trophies as we can this season. Interested as to your reasons though.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:52:01 am
Why?
The team we started on Saturday is probably our best XI on current form.
I'd go with your changes to be honsest as I think the those players are plenty good enough to beat the current Man Utd, and keeping our squad as strong as possible must be key to getting as many trophies as we can this season. Interested as to your reasons though.

Ultimately the manager will know who is fresh and not tired but id like us to keep rotating to keep the players fresh. All those players are plenty good enough and it gives some of the others a good break where they will likely be playing Everton and Villareal.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
Isnt Robbo on a one match suspension for this?

Could have sworn that was the case, but irrespective, Kostas will be more than adequate a replacement.

As for smashing them, its a nice to have, but the win is all that matters. Complacency is our biggest opponent tomorrow though - we need to see out games without dropping concentration which has happened twice on the trot now with the Benfica and City games. Weve been unreal, but made it harder than we needed and give this lot a false whiff of being in the same universe as us and a rick may happen. Totally professional win please chaps.

Allez
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:54:25 am
Ultimately the manager will know who is fresh and not tired but id like us to keep rotating to keep the players fresh. All those players are plenty good enough and it gives some of the others a good break where they will likely be playing Everton and Villareal.

Agree, outside of the 11 against City (arguably our best 11 atm) we have Matip, Gomez, Tsimikas, Henderson, Bobby, Jota and Milner, Klopp has a trusted group of 18 or so, which would be utilised to precisely keep the 'best 11' fit and available and sharp throughout our remaining games.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
Dangerous one this, United are on a run of form and will have a point to prove after the last game.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
I'm taking a bit of a punt here but I think our next 'big' game is probably Villareal at home. We should be beating dross like Everton and United with a bit of rotation. I don't give a fuck if 'it's man united' or 'its a derby' they're both complete and utter shite and we can put them to the sword with squad players - most of whom would walk into first choice 11's for either of our next 2 opponents. Oh and we're at anfield, which I'm now expecting to be like playing in a fucking bear pit for the remainder of the season.

THESE are well and truly the fucking days my friends.

I don't want to see Thiago anywhere near Everton's yard dogs, so maybe he starts here with Keita on Sunday. Hendo starts in the 6, maybe jones gets in too? Up top you'd expect Jota back in, and maybe bobby. Matip in for one of Virg or Ibou.

Into these reds, they really are shite.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:13:33 am
Dangerous one this, United are on a run of form and will have a point to prove after the last game.

They've beaten Norwich, prior to that they lost to Everton. Prior to that a draw with Leicester and a loss to Atletico. Some run.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Liverpool v Man Utd, Anfield - 19th April 8pm KO
Should be 6 easy points this week, just a bit worried about all the horror tackles we'll face, they should have had 4 sent off at Old Trafford and we got lucky Keita's injury wasn't a season ender.
