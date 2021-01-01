« previous next »
Author Topic: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1  (Read 18226 times)

Offline NarutoReds

Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #520 on: Today at 12:05:03 pm »
I admit, I thought we were going to lose before the game. Feckin, hell.  ;D  The lack of confidence in me before kick-off... Dear lord.

Based on the previous game and it did me inside, badly. But it's all starting bright and blue sky, birds singing when Kevin De Bruyne was on the bench.  ;D
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #521 on: Today at 12:08:43 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EEA_J7yBS0g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EEA_J7yBS0g</a>
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #522 on: Today at 12:21:17 pm »
Had to laugh at the commentator mentioning how Stones has become so dominant in the air and then bang 1-0 after the Konate header in which none of their lads had a chance against.
 ;D

Even without that hilariously timed moment I thought it was such an odd comment to make about Stones.
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #523 on: Today at 12:33:17 pm »
That really was a massively important victory yesterday. I was quite worried about this game as I don't think we've done ourselves justice recently against these so to get the win was very sweet. I also think that last week must have felt like points dropped for them. No doubt KDB is their main man and they don't look as good without him, if he's out for any length of time they may have some problems. Even if he does recover from his injury is there a danger of them burning him out as he does seem to play alot of minutes? It is noticeable this year how much Klopp is using his squad, there doesn't see to be any 'ever presents' in this Liverpool team nowadays.
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #524 on: Today at 12:37:05 pm »
Quote from: jlb on Today at 10:53:26 am
Another FA Cup final! Hopefully this group will take the chance to complete their trophy set (well, apart from the Europa League, but we're not planning to compete in that anytime soon :))

Maybe tempting fate, but I was looking at domestic cup doubles, and it's only been done 4 times in England, and we would be the first club to do it twice.

But plenty of football to be played (and hopefully enjoyed!) before we come to that.

Who else? I remember Arsenal beating Sheffield Wednesday in both finals in 93. Im sure City have done it in recent years but I dont recall!
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #525 on: Today at 12:38:15 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 12:33:17 pm
That really was a massively important victory yesterday. I was quite worried about this game as I don't think we've done ourselves justice recently against these so to get the win was very sweet. I also think that last week must have felt like points dropped for them. No doubt KDB is their main man and they don't look as good without him, if he's out for any length of time they may have some problems. Even if he does recover from his injury is there a danger of them burning him out as he does seem to play alot of minutes? It is noticeable this year how much Klopp is using his squad, there doesn't see to be any 'ever presents' in this Liverpool team nowadays.

With the exception of Mo, most of the lads seem to be getting better as the season progresses, & that's all down to Klopp not over-working them. If Salah clicks into his best form, god help the rest of Europe.
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #526 on: Today at 12:38:15 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:37:05 pm
Who else? I remember Arsenal beating Sheffield Wednesday in both finals in 93. Im sure City have done it in recent years but I dont recall!
Chelsea under Maureen, 2007.
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #527 on: Today at 12:44:08 pm »
I love how some reports are trying to imply that City manufactured something of a magnificent fight-back in the 2nd half. What bollocks. We simply took our foot off the gas after owning them for the first 45 minutes. It wasn't like we were being penned back in our box for the entire 2nd half, & even then we had some excellent chances ourselves to put the game to bed. Still, let them believe what they want to believe.
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #528 on: Today at 12:50:09 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 12:44:08 pm
I love how some reports are trying to imply that City manufactured something of a magnificent fight-back in the 2nd half. What bollocks. We simply took our foot off the gas after owning them for the first 45 minutes. It wasn't like we were being penned back in our box for the entire 2nd half, & even then we had some excellent chances ourselves to put the game to bed. Still, let them believe what they want to believe.
It's all rather bizarre, isn't it. We won the game in the first half then dropped the pace dramatically in the second. I think if we'd pressed on it could have been embarrassing for Abu Dhabi. We conserved energy instead, knowing if we nicked one on the break it would bury them. They huffed and puffed but did very little in the second half. The never had control of the game at any point. They were very, very lucky to come away with a scoreline that flattered them.
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #529 on: Today at 12:55:49 pm »
Was that the best 45 minutes under Jürgen so far?
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #530 on: Today at 12:57:31 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 12:06:50 am
I love that midfield.
Beautifully balanced- offering Control, Energy, Pressing(Thiago for Hendo- my 2nd preferred combo, is even more effective in this regard), decent defensively, attacking threat and wonderful passing.

I want to see that midfield in the final.
That midfield was great against Benfica away and it was great against City. Prolly our most prolific midfield combo.
That last game against Chelsea, I feel, was the arrival of Keita.

I think Fabinho-Keita-Thiago is the ideal midfield against teams with highly skilled midfields and/or effectively 5 in midfield (which is how City play a lot of the time) because they harry the opposition midfield and break up any fluency they have (while still offering excellent skill and attacking potential themselves, of course). I would say that against teams that sit back more, aren't aiming for midfield dominance, etc., you'd probably want to inject more dynamism in there - Hendo for Keita or Thiago; or even Jones bursting forward

It was the perfect midfield 3 against City and potentially against Chelsea if they get to the final (especially because, as you say, Keita bossed things in the game against Chelsea). But I would be surprised to see it too regularly.
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #531 on: Today at 01:11:06 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 09:20:29 am
Anyone else constantly singing 'Jurgen said to me you know' on loop to themselves?
My other half has even caught the bug
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #532 on: Today at 01:16:31 pm »
FA Cup Final!
You never know when you play City. A lucky bounce here or there can decide the game. And then there are times when one side is clearly better. Our first half yesterday was great, wasn't it? Must be terrible for opponents to realise they have another tower of a defender to watch out for on set pieces. And then there's Mane. I laughed at our 2-0 goal while it was a wow for the third. Good stuff all around.
Thought I had jinxed it at 3-1. I said we have this game wrapped up and ten seconds later it was 3-2. Fortunately we managed to keep the lead (should have extended it) and that's all that matters. Exciting month of football ahead!
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #533 on: Today at 01:17:47 pm »
scoring first against City seems to be the trick.
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #534 on: Today at 01:40:44 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 10:06:28 am
Ederson pretty much never starts cup games for them. Don't think there was anything wrong with starting their back up for a game, we've done it as well. Was more odd to only make one sub and to do it so late. Not really sure what the point in De Bruyne, Gundogan or Rodri being on the bench was if he was never going to play them

Gundogan was actually injured, and couldnt play, and of course De Bruyne wasnt 100%, although could have played a bit.  So yes, who knows why hes putting an injured player on the bench.

Guardiola chooses to have a smaller squad as he likes to have a team who can be manipulated to play his robo-football without much disruption - he just throws them out there week in week out regardless of competitiom. But then the one time this season he actually has 3 or 4 injuries at once, he doesnt know how to cope.  Its was mind boggling how he left Mahrez on the bench till forced to make a sub late through injury. Guardiola dont have to try and influence games from the bench that much as usually his teams are comfortable and in control. So when he has to, maybe it's not his strong point. 
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #535 on: Today at 01:59:53 pm »
Excellent, that.  A hairy few minutes in stoppage time but other than that it was as comfortable as I can remember us against City, not far off the second half of the CL tie (after we'd bagged the away goal!).  All of the starters played very well and you know we're at it when Mo is one of our lesser lights!  The midfield three were all just superb in their different ways.

I can't remember which half-time pundit made the observation that the reason Ederson got away with it at the weekend while Steffen didn't yesterday was Mane.  Jota is no slouch but Mane has that extra burst of pace and it was enough to make the difference.  The other pundits were keen to hang it all on Steffen but Guardiola tells them to play that way and they were warned of the risks at the weekend.

Their first goal was just a weird passage of play from us.  No obvious danger then we inexplicably let Fernandinho lumber slowly down the right wing.  Once the ball got to Jesus we were in a bit of trouble but really it shouldn't ever have got that far.  It shows how tough these games are when a momentary misunderstanding between Robbo and Keita (I think) in what looked a pretty harmless moment can end up with a goal five seconds later!

I'm not fussed who we play in the final on a football level as we've beaten both already this season and we're on a roll.  I'd like Palace to win today though as I don't want Chelsea even having a sniff of a chance of a trophy.
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #536 on: Today at 02:03:37 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:40:44 pm
Gundogan was actually injured, and couldnt play, and of course De Bruyne wasnt 100%, although could have played a bit.  So yes, who knows why hes putting an injured player on the bench.

Guardiola chooses to have a smaller squad as he likes to have a team who can be manipulated to play his robo-football without much disruption - he just throws them out there week in week out regardless of competitiom. But then the one time this season he actually has 3 or 4 injuries at once, he doesnt know how to cope.  Its was mind boggling how he left Mahrez on the bench till forced to make a sub late through injury. Guardiola dont have to try and influence games from the bench that much as usually his teams are comfortable and in control. So when he has to, maybe it's not his strong point.
A few of the Man City talking heads saying he wanted De Bruyne, Gundogan and Dias on the bench because of their personalities.  Not exactly a ringing endorsement for the fully fit members of Man City's squad that were left out (and don't forget they've had the dominant youth teams at pretty much every age range for years on end).
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #537 on: Today at 02:10:21 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:37:05 pm
Who else? I remember Arsenal beating Sheffield Wednesday in both finals in 93. Im sure City have done it in recent years but I dont recall!

I was thinking earlier, with the possibility of us playing Chelsea in the final.. how many times have both domestic finals been played out between the same two teams? With the same winner?

I presume the Arsenal reference you made is one...

If Chelsea didn't bottle the Real Madrid tie we could have had three Liverpool v Chelsea finals in one season!
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #538 on: Today at 02:14:06 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:17:47 pm
scoring first against City seems to be the trick.

I get what you are saying.. but at Anfield in the league we went ahead twice.. but they came back twice and equalised..

Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #539 on: Today at 02:22:44 pm »
Quote from: 88_RED on Today at 02:14:06 pm
I get what you are saying.. but at Anfield in the league we went ahead twice.. but they came back twice and equalised..
A bit off topic but I reckon yesterday will have made a few young kids adopt Liverpool as their life-long passion just like yourself many moons ago!  I can't remember if I said it at the time but your match preview post was excellent stuff!
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #540 on: Today at 02:35:58 pm »
We had the advantage with squad availability, rest, desire, and coming off worse in the last encounter but I didn't expect them to be that shackled in the first half. I just wish our game management was improving. Good to see Henderson on at that time - seemed the right time to shut up the midfield a little but still they got back in which they shouldn't have.

Will need to be tactically and strategically better for Villareal after what they did to Bayern.
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #541 on: Today at 02:42:34 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:54:37 am
Madness he picked him

Zero need to do that

No issues for me giving the back up keeper game time. He probably should've saved the third goal but his head completely went for the second. And it was testament to the intensity we played in the first half. Loads of moments where we put them under loads of pressure very high up the pitch. When the best teams in the world are doing that it breeds mistakes. Some of our lads had it in the league game last weekend too. Just one of them with how good we were
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #542 on: Today at 02:56:14 pm »
I thought our first half was some of the best stuff we've played for a long time. They weren't nearly at it and it cost them. I had a very strong feeling that Konate was going to score from that corner and he did. He's such an imposing figure from set pieces.

I thought their players were very lucky in the first half also to not see more cards - particularly Fernandinho who is the master of the professional foul. There were some pretty bad challenges that essentially went unpunished. The problem with allowing rough and late challenges to get away with cautions is that players won't (and don't) reign themselves in later in the game when they are more tired and just that fraction of a second late to challenges. This results in players picking up unnecessary injuries from contact, whereas if the player had been cautioned properly (ie with a yellow card and a stern talking to) earlier in the game, then they'd at least know that they are walking a fine line and probably are less likely to make those desperate lunges.

Our 2nd half wasn't so good but they played a lot better too and sometimes that happens but the key thing is that we still got the win. I think the scoreline was flattering for them because we thoroughly deserved to win the match. Could've been a totally different result if Ederson had been there because the keeper didn't cover himself in glory for any of the three goals, let alone the howler for the 2nd. Still, we'll take that and move on to the Final, where hopefully we will play Palace and complete a domestic double
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #543 on: Today at 02:58:05 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 12:44:08 pm
I love how some reports are trying to imply that City manufactured something of a magnificent fight-back in the 2nd half. What bollocks. We simply took our foot off the gas after owning them for the first 45 minutes. It wasn't like we were being penned back in our box for the entire 2nd half, & even then we had some excellent chances ourselves to put the game to bed. Still, let them believe what they want to believe.

The Guardian declaring that we "stumbled over the line" was entertaining.
