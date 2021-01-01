I thought our first half was some of the best stuff we've played for a long time. They weren't nearly at it and it cost them. I had a very strong feeling that Konate was going to score from that corner and he did. He's such an imposing figure from set pieces.



I thought their players were very lucky in the first half also to not see more cards - particularly Fernandinho who is the master of the professional foul. There were some pretty bad challenges that essentially went unpunished. The problem with allowing rough and late challenges to get away with cautions is that players won't (and don't) reign themselves in later in the game when they are more tired and just that fraction of a second late to challenges. This results in players picking up unnecessary injuries from contact, whereas if the player had been cautioned properly (ie with a yellow card and a stern talking to) earlier in the game, then they'd at least know that they are walking a fine line and probably are less likely to make those desperate lunges.



Our 2nd half wasn't so good but they played a lot better too and sometimes that happens but the key thing is that we still got the win. I think the scoreline was flattering for them because we thoroughly deserved to win the match. Could've been a totally different result if Ederson had been there because the keeper didn't cover himself in glory for any of the three goals, let alone the howler for the 2nd. Still, we'll take that and move on to the Final, where hopefully we will play Palace and complete a domestic double