« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Down

Author Topic: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1  (Read 14164 times)

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,686
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #480 on: Today at 02:37:55 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:00:38 pm
seems very low to the ground too, certainly compared to the old Wembley
Was the camera this low for the League Cup Final?
Logged

Online CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,329
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #481 on: Today at 03:19:57 am »
Naby, Thiago and Fab absolutely ran that fucking midfield

One of the best overall performances from a midfield at LFC ive seen in a while. Dominated against one of the best teams in the world.
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,167
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #482 on: Today at 03:20:50 am »
Fucking get in lads. No doubt in my mind this is trophy #2 on the way, in fact I had to check the fixture because I'd forgotten who our potential opponents were. Hoping for Palace obviously, but we will do Chelsea, no fucking drama.
Logged

Online CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,329
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #483 on: Today at 03:23:53 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 07:00:01 pm
Correct.
I'm pretty perplexed (though not so surprised) that the media are spinning it as "a game of two halves" and acting like City "came back like champions". It doesn't tally with what I watched. They were rubbish and we actually controlled most of the second half too. They caught us cold right after half time, then did virtually nothing for the next 45 minutes, before again scoring out of nothing in the 90t minute.

4-1 would've been a far more accurate reflection of the game than 3-2. It massively flattered them.

Same agenda that was pandered about after the Benfica at Anfield game. We DOMINATED that game, they got a couple close call goals and 3-3 flattered them. We could have wont that game 5-1 to be honest. This game was very similar, could have easily been 4/5-1 up

Its the same old same of people not actually watching the game and just attributing the score to the overall outlook of the game. That game was not close.
Logged

Offline King Kenny 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,778
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #484 on: Today at 03:26:03 am »
McCartney esq


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CueAoBJQHps



Keeping The Dream Alive.








Shame on City


Justice97

FA Cup Semi Final means more to us than a Football match.


Logged

Online 88_RED

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,248
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #485 on: Today at 04:16:34 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 02:37:55 am
Was the camera this low for the League Cup Final?

No.. the league cup final camera angle was higher..

I think they brought camera 1 down a bit due to the sunlight..
It was terrible trying to watch City attack down our right in the first half..
Logged
F*CK 0FF Mourinho..
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Up
« previous next »
 