seems very low to the ground too, certainly compared to the old Wembley
Correct. I'm pretty perplexed (though not so surprised) that the media are spinning it as "a game of two halves" and acting like City "came back like champions". It doesn't tally with what I watched. They were rubbish and we actually controlled most of the second half too. They caught us cold right after half time, then did virtually nothing for the next 45 minutes, before again scoring out of nothing in the 90t minute.4-1 would've been a far more accurate reflection of the game than 3-2. It massively flattered them.
Was the camera this low for the League Cup Final?
