Correct.

I'm pretty perplexed (though not so surprised) that the media are spinning it as "a game of two halves" and acting like City "came back like champions". It doesn't tally with what I watched. They were rubbish and we actually controlled most of the second half too. They caught us cold right after half time, then did virtually nothing for the next 45 minutes, before again scoring out of nothing in the 90t minute.



4-1 would've been a far more accurate reflection of the game than 3-2. It massively flattered them.



Same agenda that was pandered about after the Benfica at Anfield game. We DOMINATED that game, they got a couple close call goals and 3-3 flattered them. We could have wont that game 5-1 to be honest. This game was very similar, could have easily been 4/5-1 upIts the same old same of people not actually watching the game and just attributing the score to the overall outlook of the game. That game was not close.