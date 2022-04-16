« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Down

Author Topic: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1  (Read 9937 times)

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,142
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #400 on: Today at 07:37:23 pm »
Fucks sake Nick learn how to internet properly, your shit formatting has fucked my post up and don't go blaming the ale
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,142
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #401 on: Today at 07:38:07 pm »
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,157
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #402 on: Today at 07:39:28 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 07:37:23 pm
Fucks sake Nick learn how to internet properly, your shit formatting has fucked my post up and don't go blaming the ale

Still learning mate. Once Ive made a few more posts I think Ill get the hang of it.
Logged

Online Johnny Aldridge

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 128
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #403 on: Today at 07:41:23 pm »
Lot more ourselves today than the league game. Score line flatters them. We controlled the game and the ball a lot better today. Deserved win and onward March.

The  City supporters who booed are c*nts, but they were at it last week also. A win today, is the best way of shutting them up.
Logged
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,858
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #404 on: Today at 07:43:25 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:28:28 pm
Where did the extra minute come from???
took 45 seconds for the game to restart after they scored I think
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,858
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #405 on: Today at 07:44:50 pm »
Quote from: Lfc19ynwa on Today at 07:30:57 pm
I just had visions of him wearing a full city kit whilst doing the commentary
https://www.bbc.co.uk/blogs/stevewilson/2009/04/hillsborough.html
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Ocean Red

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 579
  • What doesn't kill you, makes you...stranger!!!
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #406 on: Today at 07:48:01 pm »
Well done the mighty reds!!! We reach another cup final  :scarf :scarf :scarf
Logged

Online NarutoReds

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,468
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #407 on: Today at 07:49:13 pm »
Arguably, off the ball is where Diaz has impressed most so far.

Putting goals aside, if you bring various metrics up, he will look much much better.

We have a Mighty Colombian here in Jurgen Klopp's pressing machine.

Grind it and we got a nicely tasted coffee.  ;D  ;D
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Offline cashmere pringle

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,227
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #408 on: Today at 07:51:40 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 05:46:18 pm
I'm glad that BBC Commentator wasn't refereeing, thought he was absolutely ridiculous.

Really ?  I thought his comments on the dick head city fans were well made an appropriate.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,373
  • 27 Years...
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #409 on: Today at 07:56:28 pm »
I love this beautiful, wonderful club.  8)
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,023
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #410 on: Today at 07:56:45 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 07:16:31 pm
That's the thing with stats though, trust your eyes instead

Apart from the 2 goals there was the Jesus chance which he should've nailed and that was their best chance to get back into the game, everything else came in injury time including the 2nd goal, Fernandinho put a late chance over when he shouldn't have been on the pitch and I think Sterling hit one straight at Alisson but I wasn't even sweating at 3-2

Stats aint the problem, its their interpretation as often theyre given without context or other stats to tell the actual story. Then we have people, rightly in this case, recognise that what they saw doesnt match the raw numbers.

A few chances in a short spell can exaggerate the numbers as they may generate an xG of, say, 2, but scoring one of them would change the phase of play, resetting the game and youre rarely gonna see 2 goals in that short space of time. The defending team would also take action if one goal was conceded.

Im not sure whether xG models maximise at 1 for the same phase of play, as xG > 1 for the same play is daft really. You cant score more than 1 in the same piece of attacking play.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,781
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #411 on: Today at 08:08:41 pm »
My one complaint would be about the game management (poor against Benfica too). If were 3-1 up on 88 in a final, for goodness sake, run to the corner flag and kill the game, dont try to score a fourth.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline capt k

  • aaaaaaaavemaaaaaaaaan!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,465
  • id rather be fishing
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #412 on: Today at 08:09:04 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 06:20:51 pm
Didnt get to watch the match, but great result! Onwards!
i missed the first 88 mins.. bloody daylight savings/inablity to read i thought the game was a 2.30 am KO, thanks to OOjason i just finished watching it.. https://hdmatches.net/2022/04/16/video-manchester-city-vs-liverpool-highlights-full-match-16-april-2022#2
Logged
JFT 96

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,953
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #413 on: Today at 08:11:35 pm »
Weird result as we were comfortably a lot better
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,648
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #414 on: Today at 08:11:44 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 07:56:45 pm
Stats aint the problem, its their interpretation as often theyre given without context or other stats to tell the actual story. Then we have people, rightly in this case, recognise that what they saw doesnt match the raw numbers.

A few chances in a short spell can exaggerate the numbers as they may generate an xG of, say, 2, but scoring one of them would change the phase of play, resetting the game and youre rarely gonna see 2 goals in that short space of time. The defending team would also take action if one goal was conceded.

Im not sure whether xG models maximise at 1 for the same phase of play, as xG > 1 for the same play is daft really. You cant score more than 1 in the same piece of attacking play.
Some models will adjust to just take the highest chance from a phase of play, but it's always going to be the limits of looking at it for single games when it's more helpful looking at longer periods.
Logged

Online Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,060
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #415 on: Today at 08:13:25 pm »
Well done Reds an absolutely amazing effort this season, lets go for the final push this next few weeks
Logged

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,268
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #416 on: Today at 08:14:34 pm »
This game was that hyped up, Im old and still think only the final is at Wembley, and Ive had enough wine, that I keep forgetting that wasnt the final.
Logged

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,268
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #417 on: Today at 08:15:01 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 08:13:25 pm
Well done Reds an absolutely amazing effort this season, lets go for the final push this next few weeks

Cheers mate Ive been trying really hard
Logged

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,268
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #418 on: Today at 08:16:03 pm »
One thing that seems to have escaped everyones attention, why isnt the camera on the fucking half way line
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,152
  • Couldn't be bothered, really...
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #419 on: Today at 08:16:24 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 06:03:35 pm
From ESPN:


Manchester City have apologised to Liverpool after a section of their supporters interrupted a period of silence to mark the Hillsborough tragedy before Saturday's FA Cup semifinal at Wembley.

A pocket of City fans could be heard chanting after referee Michael Oliver blew his whistle to signal a moment's reflection in memory of the 97 Liverpool supporters who died at a 1989 FA Cup semifinal between against Nottingham Forest.

The noise triggered an angry reaction from the Liverpool end as boos rang out in response and a City spokesperson said: "Manchester City are extremely disappointed with the actions of some City supporters during the minute's silence before today's game.

"The club sincerely apologises to all those connected with Liverpool Football Club."

Oliver cut the tribute short as a result of what happened.
As it should be, but fair play to them.
Glad we stuffed them as retribution!

That loss may lead to a drop in confidence for the next game and a psychological edge if we meet them in the CL. (it could also galvanize them)
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,275
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #420 on: Today at 08:16:37 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 07:44:50 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/blogs/stevewilson/2009/04/hillsborough.html
Thanks for posting that mate, brilliant. And as I said earlier before I knew about this.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,417
  • 🇺🇦
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #421 on: Today at 08:20:04 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 08:16:24 pm
As it should be, but fair play to them.
Glad we stuffed them as retribution!

That loss may lead to a drop in confidence for the next game and a psychological edge if we meet them in the CL. (it could also galvanize them)

Yet they havent even been bothered enough to say anything in apology on their website or on twitter - the actual places fans see.

Anyway, fuck em.
Horrible little club. 
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,153
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #422 on: Today at 08:21:53 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 06:03:35 pm
From ESPN:


Manchester City have apologised to Liverpool after a section of their supporters interrupted a period of silence to mark the Hillsborough tragedy before Saturday's FA Cup semifinal at Wembley.

A pocket of City fans could be heard chanting after referee Michael Oliver blew his whistle to signal a moment's reflection in memory of the 97 Liverpool supporters who died at a 1989 FA Cup semifinal between against Nottingham Forest.

The noise triggered an angry reaction from the Liverpool end as boos rang out in response and a City spokesperson said: "Manchester City are extremely disappointed with the actions of some City supporters during the minute's silence before today's game.

"The club sincerely apologises to all those connected with Liverpool Football Club."

Oliver cut the tribute short as a result of what happened.
Very strange the City support these days, like they watched a video of what supporting is and are now trying to copy it as best they can.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online Paisley79

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 255
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #423 on: Today at 08:27:02 pm »
Steve Wilson, the BBC commentator, is quite often on Press Box on LFCTV.
Logged

Online cipher

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 481
  • Southport & Toronto
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #424 on: Today at 08:28:19 pm »
What a season...

League Cup - Won
FA Cup - In the Final
Champions League - 1 team away from the Final
Premier League - 1 point back

Being able to do all this while playing against a 2 Billion sports washing squad is unbelievable.
Logged
Raúl barely had a kick. The nearest he got to greatness was when he shook Gerrard by the hand.   Times - Mar 10,2009.

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,684
  • JFT 97
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #425 on: Today at 08:33:41 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:20:04 pm
Yet they havent even been bothered enough to say anything in apology on their website or on twitter - the actual places fans see.

Anyway, fuck em.
Horrible little club. 


To be fair if City's owners started apologising for every transgression they would bring the internet down.

Before Abu Dhabi City were a decent club with decent fans. Now they epitomise everything that is wrong with the game.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,186
  • Kloppite
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #426 on: Today at 08:37:30 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:33:41 pm
To be fair if City's owners started apologising for every transgression they would bring the internet down.

Before Abu Dhabi City were a decent club with decent fans. Now they epitomise everything that is wrong with the game.

Yeah, even Pep has made a statement about it

More from Pep Guardiola, on chanting during Hillsborough minute silence: "I think Manchester City made a statement.

"This is not Manchester City. We are close to Liverpool club for the tragedy that happened years ago. We are alongside them. After these guys singing (it) doesn't represent what we are."

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/60820650
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,754
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #427 on: Today at 08:37:34 pm »
Was Oliver being nice to City defenders because he felt bad that they didn't have their starters?

Ake - one reckless foul after another. Could have had 6 yellows.
Cancelo - two handed shove and trip on Diaz who had just roasted him. No yellow.
Fernandinho - enough said.
Jesus - good lord. looked like he was out to injure our players.
Logged

Online Cafe De Paris

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 248
  • Up the Red Men
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #428 on: Today at 08:41:04 pm »
You wait years for a trip to Wembley then 3 come along all at once!
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Online NarutoReds

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,468
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: FACSF: Liverpool 3 vs 2 Man City Konate 9 Mane 17 45 Grealish 47 Silva 90+1
« Reply #429 on: Today at 08:41:16 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:11:35 pm
Weird result as we were comfortably a lot better
Agreed, comfortably. But that was also due to attacking prowess of Man City.

Two goals in second half without their main engine in Kevin de Bruyne. Got to give credit for that.
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Up
« previous next »
 