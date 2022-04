Fuck me Oliver is now well entrenched in the being a shit English ref group. He used to have a reputation as the best we had, after this and the Everton game that's been blown out of the water.



I'm glad Lineker said something about the vile abhorrent c*nts at half time.



I love Jurgen. In years to come when I look back one of the things I will take from his time is that I dont seem to have a favourite player. They are all heroes and decent lads. That's all come from him.