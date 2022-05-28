« previous next »
Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022

PoetryInMotion96

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3280 on: Today at 01:16:06 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:44:44 pm
Get in touch with Simon Hughes, he's doing a big report on it and SoS have also asked for people to come forward. The club has already asked for an official enquiry and a number of club members were affected too and families. I am glad you made in back in safety.

I definitely will do, planning on doing nothing at work tomorrow so will type it up then. Appreciate it mate. Have to admit, thought it was touch and go at one stage weather we got out of there, but we all stuck together. Proud of us.

Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 12:48:20 pm
That video of the security dickhead spraying a fan just trying to scan his ticket in needs making an example of. We must know his name soon and he should face justice for it. He should have to issue an apology and lose his job.

Every time I scroll, there is a new video. I mean they literally have a social media currently full of evidence 🤷‍♂️
jillc

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3281 on: Today at 01:27:06 pm
Quote from: PoetryInMotion96 on Today at 01:16:06 pm
I definitely will do, planning on doing nothing at work tomorrow so will type it up then. Appreciate it mate. Have to admit, thought it was touch and go at one stage weather we got out of there, but we all stuck together. Proud of us.

Every time I scroll, there is a new video. I mean they literally have a social media currently full of evidence 🤷‍♂️

Good on you. At least the journalists who have attended have kept up the more truthful edition on twitter, some really good posts in there today with a lot of videos as well. UEFA will not be able to wriggle out of this, as there is clear evidence over what happened.
Wabaloolah

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3282 on: Today at 01:27:09 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:27:39 pm
Andy Robertson made a point of having a go at the organisation as one of his friends was accused of have a "fake" ticket which was supplied via the club so obviously was not fake at all. Also Joel's brother's wife was tear gassed as well. Just disgusting. I also saw one of a disabled fan in a wheel chair who'd been caught up in it as well.
This on the BBC, loads of other similar stories...

Took my 84 year old mum to the game last night. She's been a Liverpool supporter her whole life but this was her first European final. We got to the ground at 18.30 local time and she was in her wheelchair. We both had genuine tickets but were told they were fake and when she asked the police office to hand her ticket back she was pepper sprayed and rolled off behind a cage so she could "calm down". When she tried to leave one of the police officers put some sort of bike lock around her wheelchair and this wasn't released until the game was finished. The whole trip cost me £5000. I was in Madrid and it was organised so well but this was just an absolute disgrace.

Will, Liverpool (currently Paris)
davidsteventon

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3283 on: Today at 01:45:16 pm
Out of curiosity did gate Z tickets scan at the other places e.g Y?
Some inside were saying Z was shut and to go to another entrance but most of us didnt fancy losing our place for a wild goose chase. A few came back and said it didnt work. Just wondering if it did or not?
And if it did-how far did you have to go, because at one point I gave up in Z and tried but the other gates near were shut as well.
PoetryInMotion96

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3284 on: Today at 01:46:29 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:27:06 pm
Good on you. At least the journalists who have attended have kept up the more truthful edition on twitter, some really good posts in there today with a lot of videos as well. UEFA will not be able to wriggle out of this, as there is clear evidence over what happened.

They need a big fucking carpet to sweep this one under. They have already tried the blame narrative, and I think (just about) most of the football world have seen through it. Apart from your normal shithouses. Now for accountability as a bare minimum
davidsteventon

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3285 on: Today at 01:57:50 pm
Still baffled by closing the gates. Whats the thinking? We all had fake tickets?
And if so they just decided to not even try?
If it was safety then why even open it later?
Hows it not safe and then safe?
Im baffled by the logic.
TeddyTime33

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3286 on: Today at 02:28:45 pm
Quote from: davidsteventon on Today at 01:45:16 pm
Out of curiosity did gate Z tickets scan at the other places e.g Y?
Some inside were saying Z was shut and to go to another entrance but most of us didnt fancy losing our place for a wild goose chase. A few came back and said it didnt work. Just wondering if it did or not?
And if it did-how far did you have to go, because at one point I gave up in Z and tried but the other gates near were shut as well.
My Z scanned okay at Y, but I think those sections were open to eachother so it might not have scanned at otherside of ground for example, was absolutely shitting it not scanning, this after been crushed and sprayed within 5 minutes
TeddyTime33

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3287 on: Today at 02:31:34 pm
Quote from: davidsteventon on Today at 01:57:50 pm
Still baffled by closing the gates. Whats the thinking? We all had fake tickets?
And if so they just decided to not even try?
If it was safety then why even open it later?
Hows it not safe and then safe?
Im baffled by the logic.
something happened before the majority of us got there, between 18:00-19:30, that's prompted them to close the gates, they clearly meant to check tickets in that underpass as they had barriers in place but very quickly they've started letting anyone through and up to the ground that's where all the locals came from, there's videos of them rushing the gates but I'm not sure what time, a lot of Liverpool fans I spoke to after seemed to have less problems at neutral ends, was specifically the Liverpool allocation which the gates were closed
jillc

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3288 on: Today at 02:37:26 pm
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 02:31:34 pm
something happened before the majority of us got there, between 18:00-19:30, that's prompted them to close the gates, they clearly meant to check tickets in that underpass as they had barriers in place but very quickly they've started letting anyone through and up to the ground that's where all the locals came from, there's videos of them rushing the gates but I'm not sure what time, a lot of Liverpool fans I spoke to after seemed to have less problems at neutral ends, was specifically the Liverpool allocation which the gates were closed

On twitter there are videos of local fans getting into the ground, these were all French spoken I saw a couple of videos were they were talking. Some of those I saw on another video when the fans were being held and they were forcing their way through.
TeddyTime33

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3289 on: Today at 02:58:34 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:37:26 pm
On twitter there are videos of local fans getting into the ground, these were all French spoken I saw a couple of videos were they were talking. Some of those I saw on another video when the fans were being held and they were forcing their way through.
I think that's happened before most of us got there and that's why the gates were shut then
davidsteventon

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3290 on: Today at 03:03:53 pm
Just thought what it reminded me. Kids when they stick their fingers in their ears and refuse to listen. It was like that, only dangerous.
UntouchableLuis

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3291 on: Today at 03:06:37 pm
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 02:58:34 pm
I think that's happened before most of us got there and that's why the gates were shut then

Around 6:45 is when we saw at least 10 people rush through the final check and were all hauled to the ground by the security. It was bad. I think they were French. Think that was the start if it all.
TeddyTime33

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3292 on: Today at 03:28:06 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 03:06:37 pm
Around 6:45 is when we saw at least 10 people rush through the final check and were all hauled to the ground by the security. It was bad. I think they were French. Think that was the start if it all.
gates have been clearly been compromised by locals before majority of Liverpool fans got there, then they've closed the gates to us and stuck us all outside with even more locals surrounding us, they've then opened 1 side gate at each entry point to try and funnel fans through but that only created a crush at that small point, the whole thing is a disgrace and I really doubt I'll ever be away in Europe at a football match again
RedSue

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3293 on: Today at 04:14:41 pm
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 02:31:34 pm
something happened before the majority of us got there, between 18:00-19:30, that's prompted them to close the gates, they clearly meant to check tickets in that underpass as they had barriers in place but very quickly they've started letting anyone through and up to the ground that's where all the locals came from, there's videos of them rushing the gates but I'm not sure what time, a lot of Liverpool fans I spoke to after seemed to have less problems at neutral ends, was specifically the Liverpool allocation which the gates were closed

We got in at 18:00 and it was fine but after about 15/20 minutes Y got stormed a couple of times and that then got closed.  Z closed about an hour before after a small group tried to charge but nothing that suggested all gates needed closing.  A few very energetic and mobile lads jumped over the 20ft fence but individuals and a few got caught others legged it. 

A couple of liverpool stewards were trying to calm supporters inside who were asking what was happening and tell them to sort out but our stewards were either not interested or couldnt influence.

Some disabled supporters eventually got let through a gate but as others tried to gain access got sprayed in the melee.

Im the upper tier Z and even during match wasnt full although lower seemed over capacity.  Stewards in ground just taking videos of singing and not interested. 

On way encountered what Id say was police intimidation squeezing us through with underpass blocked by vans just waiting for a show of aggression from our fans who thankfully apart from advising them they were Cs walked on.
squeeze84

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3294 on: Today at 04:19:58 pm
Quote from: davidsteventon on Today at 01:45:16 pm
Out of curiosity did gate Z tickets scan at the other places e.g Y?
Some inside were saying Z was shut and to go to another entrance but most of us didnt fancy losing our place for a wild goose chase. A few came back and said it didnt work. Just wondering if it did or not?
And if it did-how far did you have to go, because at one point I gave up in Z and tried but the other gates near were shut as well.

We tried to get in at Y and were told our tickets wouldnt scan. We were then directed back to Z. When that didnt work, because they flat out refused to open or even speak to us, we eventually went back to Y where, yes you better believe it, our tickets worked and we were let in.
MKB

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3295 on: Today at 04:36:43 pm
Quote from: RedSue on Today at 04:14:41 pm
A couple of liverpool stewards were trying to calm supporters inside who were asking what was happening and tell them to sort out but our stewards were either not interested or couldnt influence.

When I eventually got in at Y, I asked one of the Liverpool stewards why they were just standing and watching and not helping, and it turned out they were as frustrated as us.  She said they had been outside the gates helping steward the early crowds, but their French counterparts had told them they were not allowed to do that and made them stop.
TeddyTime33

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3296 on: Today at 04:40:22 pm
Quote from: MKB on Today at 04:36:43 pm
When I eventually got in at Y, I asked one of the Liverpool stewards why they were just standing and watching and not helping, and it turned out they were as frustrated as us.  She said they had been outside the gates helping steward the early crowds, but their French counterparts had told them they were not allowed to do that and made them stop.
they don't really have much power and are there just to advise, when the police take over they take over, I was more shocked that there absolutely no one with authority outside the ground, no stewards no nothing they were all locked behind the fence
banksybanks

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3297 on: Today at 05:17:54 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 03:06:37 pm
Around 6:45 is when we saw at least 10 people rush through the final check and were all hauled to the ground by the security. It was bad. I think they were French. Think that was the start if it all.

We were at Y, it happened a few times, but definitely not just locals - only a handful a couple of times, though. Gates closed twice while we were there, 2nd time it was reopened (looked from a few metres back that it had been pulled open), and that's when they let the gas off as there was a push forward.

There looked to be a mix of locals and a few lads who said they couldn't get in at Z, so just pushed to the front of Y, over the fences at the front, all insisted they had tickets
davidsteventon

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3298 on: Today at 05:51:48 pm
I forgot to say after all the trouble getting in the pat down was like that gif on Twitter. You know the one.
So obviously not that arsed about the security in the end.
TeddyTime33

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3299 on: Today at 06:06:57 pm
Quote from: davidsteventon on Today at 05:51:48 pm
I forgot to say after all the trouble getting in the pat down was like that gif on Twitter. You know the one.
So obviously not that arsed about the security in the end.
local steward's caught in between the police and fans, probably on a shit wage too and feeling the effects for gas, not surprised they weren't arsed
John C

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3300 on: Today at 06:59:17 pm
Quote from: davidsteventon on Today at 01:45:16 pm
Out of curiosity did gate Z tickets scan at the other places e.g Y?

We had Z, moved to Y due to the chaos, to experience more chaos. Mine didn't scan and ironically the bloke on the gate told me to "go under" the turnstile (although he may have been trained to recognise a gen ticket) but my lads did scan ok.
Dagro

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3301 on: Today at 07:50:06 pm
After reading others posts here, and the countless others on social media, i was incredibly lucky to not get caught up in any real trouble. But it was just that, luck.

We got to the ground at around 6.20, as a couple of the lads in our group wanted 1 of those final caps, and thought they could get them from those merchandise tents on the concourse by the stadium.

The tent was opposite our gate, which was B and at around 6.30 we saw those gangs try and storm the gate. Those metal barriers they had laid out in lanes leading to the gates were manned by 1 person. He couldn't of been more then 18. All these local lads did was go further down the barriers, and ragged them apart, then there was another wave of lads who ran through and hurdled the turnstiles. Some of these got up the stairs to the upper tiers. The ones that were caught and apprehended were just shoved back out of the gate, no arrests or being detained, so essentially they could try and again later.

At this point our group made the decision to go in, as we thought it would get worse. This was around 6.50, and still took 40 minutes to get through the gates, they didn't close the gate at this point but had more security there who blocked the entrance.

On exiting the stadium i think what saved us was that we went to the other station to use the RER D line.

Just on a side issue and a minor one compared to others experiences, but i didn't feel safe in the upper tiers with the way the seat are. Because they didn't fold up there was no room for people to pass by. 3 times in that 1st half people behind me went over the seats in front.
UntouchableLuis

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3302 on: Today at 07:56:06 pm
Did anyone manage to get any compensation from Coach Innovations then who ended up missing it entirely?
MKB

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3303 on: Today at 08:39:04 pm
Quote from: Dagro on Today at 07:50:06 pm
Just on a side issue and a minor one compared to others experiences, but i didn't feel safe in the upper tiers with the way the seat are. Because they didn't fold up there was no room for people to pass by. 3 times in that 1st half people behind me went over the seats in front.

Was only in the middle tier that wasn't so steep, but it was still lethal.  There were about 40+ seats between the narrow aisles, and I had to walk along the non-flat seats themselves to get out.  I nearly went over three times, but was saved by grabbing onto shoulders of those in front or being caught by another fan.  This ground would never have got a health-and-safety certificate in the UK.
