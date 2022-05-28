After reading others posts here, and the countless others on social media, i was incredibly lucky to not get caught up in any real trouble. But it was just that, luck.



We got to the ground at around 6.20, as a couple of the lads in our group wanted 1 of those final caps, and thought they could get them from those merchandise tents on the concourse by the stadium.



The tent was opposite our gate, which was B and at around 6.30 we saw those gangs try and storm the gate. Those metal barriers they had laid out in lanes leading to the gates were manned by 1 person. He couldn't of been more then 18. All these local lads did was go further down the barriers, and ragged them apart, then there was another wave of lads who ran through and hurdled the turnstiles. Some of these got up the stairs to the upper tiers. The ones that were caught and apprehended were just shoved back out of the gate, no arrests or being detained, so essentially they could try and again later.



At this point our group made the decision to go in, as we thought it would get worse. This was around 6.50, and still took 40 minutes to get through the gates, they didn't close the gate at this point but had more security there who blocked the entrance.



On exiting the stadium i think what saved us was that we went to the other station to use the RER D line.



Just on a side issue and a minor one compared to others experiences, but i didn't feel safe in the upper tiers with the way the seat are. Because they didn't fold up there was no room for people to pass by. 3 times in that 1st half people behind me went over the seats in front.