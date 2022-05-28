« previous next »
Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
I wrote a long piece about last night.

Then deleted it. At this point I don't think I want to go to another European final.

Was terrible.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Was outside gate Z in plenty of time. No announcements, people crying, riot police everywhere. Absolute chaos. Thankful we got in but something couldve been announced to save the unrest. May I never go the Stade de France again

The fans bunking in should be ashamed of themselves. Most people in the queues handled the situation great considering we werent sure what was happening
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 04:46:08 am
Anyone who tried to rush through without a ticket is an absolute disgrace to the football club.
couldnt agree more just spoke to my brother in law who went with my 14 yr old niece hes on route home said the French police stewards and organisation an absolute joke but the behaviour of some of so called fans an absolute disgrace ticketless no marks with no respect or safety for fellow fans he said he hopes these scrotes get what their deserve for spoiling and embarrassing lfc and the 99% of magnificent supporters Yes he said the organisation and policing was rank but these no marks fuelled it he said if  some videos come out of their behaviour were in gig trouble
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Got there super early, as could feel it was going to be messy getting in. Tickets were manually checked some way from the ground for us at about 5:45, but plenty with jarg tickets got through OK as they weren't scanned, just eyeballed.

Went in though gate A really quickly, although some lad tried a double click behind me at the turnstile and got collared. Saw the odd person jump the barriers but seemed pretty calm around A generally at that time.
Were more in our block than seats, but most was probably just people moving to see their mates as usual.

Could smell the teargas on the way out, was pretty tense with some locals looking for a fight I think. Could sense people wanting to get away and get home/to the pub.

I think a long day boozing in the sun and the delay to kick off took the wind out of our end a bit.

Hope those who had a bad time getting in, have a safe journey back.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Im a bit emotional on it so might post something more in-depth at a later date.
I got a taxi because of the train disruption. Tried but didnt fancy the rammed public transport so opted for a taxi.
My app shows I got there at 19:25. It was then a 10 minute walk.
Queued at Z.
Got in at 21:20.
No communication between those 2 times.
The gate was shut. What are you to do exactly in this situation?
There were lots of horrible trouble makers outside as well.
Some reds did go over the fence without tickets.
I saw people who had been tear gassed.

Once inside I couldnt really enjoy it. Well done to Real they know how to win and their keeper had a great game.

Then walking back after some group was under the underpass throwing things?
Then running in between us trying to attack us.
And then chaos in the metro station.

Just a horrible day and situation. Dont know who to even contact about it. Its just not right.

And after all that I dont even know why Im bothering to post. Nothing will change. The only thing I can change is me not going. Id already given up the home games and now this was the last away.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
We got to the ground for just after 6. Struggled to find any of the stalls selling food despite the menus outside so walked then towards Y. It was relatively quiet through the first scanning point and then thats when the chaos unfolded. We noticed a few lads jumped the metal barriers out of sight of the stewards so thought wed quickly go by them and get in the final scanning point. That was fine and then as soon as we put our tickets into our bags someone through a lit pyro over the fence which landed next to our bags. Police thought we had brought it in so immediately collared us and searched us as well as our bags for about 5/10 mins. Once we finally got the all clear, they then said our bags were too big despite meeting the specs so we had to drop our bags off a at storage point not too far away. It was at this point that 15-20 lads decided to chance their arm at bunking in and it was absolute bedlam of stewards, policies, fans bodies flying everywhere. Fortunately we were at the kiosk at this point so didnt suspect us of being involved this time. I think this might have been one of the reasons why the ended up shutting gates.

Getting out was horrendous with no information provided about how to get out the stadium area if you didnt want to head to the metro (the queue was ridiculous) so you had to walk through the Madrid end and a further 1km down the side of the stadium to finally find a way onto the main road. The only blessing was that we were playing Madrid (very decent fans the ones we spoke to and nothing short of complimentary) and not City / Chelsea as I imagine it would have kicked off big time following the pre-game stuff. Felt very intimidating, locals swarming you at all turns so you had to keep your wits about you and make sure you kept valuables close. I imagine the events of last night will put quite a few off in the future and I dont blame them. I would have been terrified if I was a kid and caught up in all of that.

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Same story as most others on here:

Left fanzone in plenty of time, but the closest metro was shut, so had to walk back to Nation. Easy enough getting back to the ground; got there just before 18:20, to hoardes of Madrid blocking the paths.

No signs or direction, so ended up queuing for what turned put to be the security check by the underpass - mostly Madrid. Bemused locals wandering through with bikes, and at one point, our bit of the queue veered off to the left and we ended up by the canal, so had to go back and do it again. Dangerously packed round there.

Walked pretty much straight round to Y where a lad was pinned down by police for trying to snatch a woman's ticket. Everyone pretty calm at this point, and the queue was moving. Then there was a bit of pushing and shoving at the front, so they shut the gates, but they closed inwards, so had to try and push everyone back to get them closed, with lots either trying to stop them, or unable to get out the way. Gates stayed closed 20 minutes without a y communication.

Same thing happened about half an hour later, but they were closed for around 45 minutes. Kick off was approaching, people were get wound up / upset as we weren't told anything.

Few somehow climbed the fence and some turned up from X and tried to jump to the front. Quite a few locals in amongst all that, so arguments started.

At the same time, loads seem to form a second queue to the front, so it was bedlam. Some at the front pulled a gate open, when we were about 5 metres away, and that's when the tear gas came out. Kids, women, old folk caught up in it, but we couldn't get out or in. People were in tears, couple had panic attacks, one lad taken by on a stretcher, unconscious.

No-one gave us any info about the delayed kick off, so people were getting wound up, but when they finally opened one gate, everyone pretty much self policed. Got in just in time for KO, but loads of seats were empty for the whole game. Quite a somber atmosphere, with loads just sitting, dazed.

Similar after, with poor lighting and signage, and to get back to our carpark near the metro, we had to walk to the Madrid end. There were loads of locals climbing the fences, few scraps, few knives, and hundreds of others running towards the ground. Through the underpass and to the metro was awful, with very aggressive locals lining either side of the narrow path, intimidating for the old folk, kids and everyone really.

Also a few charges with everyone running off in panic. No sign of police until we got to the metro, and they were just stood around watching. Woman at the carpark described it as being like The Purge.

It was a proper horrid experience from start to finish. No interest in another like that, and glad i didnt bring my daughter. Hope everyone got out alright.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Quote from: davidsteventon on Today at 07:11:20 am
Im a bit emotional on it so might post something more in-depth at a later date.
I got a taxi because of the train disruption. Tried but didnt fancy the rammed public transport so opted for a taxi.
My app shows I got there at 19:25. It was then a 10 minute walk.
Queued at Z.
Got in at 21:20.
No communication between those 2 times.
The gate was shut. What are you to do exactly in this situation?
There were lots of horrible trouble makers outside as well.
Some reds did go over the fence without tickets.
I saw people who had been tear gassed.

Once inside I couldnt really enjoy it. Well done to Real they know how to win and their keeper had a great game.

Then walking back after some group was under the underpass throwing things?
Then running in between us trying to attack us.
And then chaos in the metro station.

Just a horrible day and situation. Dont know who to even contact about it. Its just not right.

And after all that I dont even know why Im bothering to post. Nothing will change. The only thing I can change is me not going. Id already given up the home games and now this was the last away.

You've pretty much summed it up mate.

I don't think I'd go to another final unless it was in Wembley maybe. I went to Kiev and loved every minute of it (bar the result of course!) But most things felt sour in Paris yesterday. The French police had utter disdain for every single Liverpool fan.

My mate and I got out bags taken off us at the last checkpoint because someone threw a flare and it landed near to us so they just presumed it was ours and suddenly our very small bags were 'too big'. They told us to store them in a locker yet we had our passports and other valuables in. We then tried to quickly sort what we really needed but the security roughly opened our bags and tried to make out we were doing something suspicious. Genuinely thought they were going to say we couldn't come in.

Saw loads of bags inside the ground larger than ours. Thankfully we got them back after the game but we stuck to the guidance and still it wasn't enough.

I can't be assed being treated like a criminal with no direction at all or concern for our safety.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Forgot to add - the Madrid fans are thoroughly decent. Before the match and after they treated us with respect and we had some good laughs. They said they'd always rather play us than some fake side like City or PSG.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Jesus sounds like trouble on the way home, I went straight out and missed it I think, met 2 lovely ladies who I talked to outside before and they calmed me down a bit as I was a bit overwhelmed at full time and just wanted to get home
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 09:24:53 am
Forgot to add - the Madrid fans are thoroughly decent. Before the match and after they treated us with respect and we had some good laughs. They said they'd always rather play us than some fake side like City or PSG.
was mix of Madrid fans in that underpass before the game, imagine it was a set of different fans with scores to settle etc
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 09:38:24 am
was mix of Madrid fans in that underpass before the game, imagine it was a set of different fans with scores to settle etc

Oh no doubting there was probably some idiots as there was on our side but we actually approached the stadium from the wrong side obviously as there was about 5 reds and hundreds of Madrid fans. Felt completely safe. Some stopped and wanted a photo with us. Some approached and wanted to talk about score predictions. On the metro after the game it was carnage but they weren't taking the piss out of us, more saying commiserations and talking about what a season we had in general.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Drained, emotional, confused. Broken me this has tbf. Seeing them kids at our gate Y, eyes steaming begging for it to stop. Done me for a while that. Fuck that
Quote from: PoetryInMotion96 on Today at 09:43:12 am
Drained, emotional, confused. Broken me this has tbf. Seeing them kids at our gate Y, eyes steaming begging for it to stop. Done me for a while that. Fuck that

Disgusting.

We need our government to look into this. No way can we let the French get away with this.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
We got there about 6.15pm but missed the train stop so got off at the Madrid end, walked round the ground and got in through turnstile Y quite quickly. There was no funnels or checks at their end, so why was there all the issues and bottlenecks out ours?

Was bad coming out too- funnelled through and underpass by riot police, trains not running and no communication. An utter shambles
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
I fear it will never change. The most emotional part was hearing the stadium sing YNWA and us trying to make ourselves heard, stuck behind bars 50 yards away with everything going on around us. Sobering moment that
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Feel so down today, what a depressing night and not because of the result, don't give a fuck we lost, wouldn't have give a fuck if we won. Don't think I've ever stood at a game so emotionless, was almost glad we didn't equalise so we didn't get extra time to be honest. Last night was just really grim, frightening how little people who are meant to protect you actually give a fuck. I dread to think how that would have turned out if the temperature was a bit higher. Getting out was shambolic too, not sure what they'll blame that on, probably us too.

The behaviour of our support was absolutely remarkable. Real fans were sound too.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
The riot police only in our end right at the end said it all really. I e never know the losing team to have a pitch invasion?
I was also agree  someone else said that happy  we didnt equalise as just wanted to get gone.
Lot to process.

Still cant get over the gates just being shut. What were they thinking?
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:54:30 am
Feel so down today, what a depressing night and not because of the result, don't give a fuck we lost, wouldn't have give a fuck if we won. Don't think I've ever stood at a game so emotionless, was almost glad we didn't equalise so we didn't get extra time to be honest. Last night was just really grim, frightening how little people who are meant to protect you actually give a fuck. I dread to think how that would have turned out if the temperature was a bit higher. Getting out was shambolic too, not sure what they'll blame that on, probably us too.

The behaviour of our support was absolutely remarkable. Real fans were sound too.

Imagine if it had been City though. Seriously could have been the biggest disaster for a long time if it had been. That's the only positive I can think of.
