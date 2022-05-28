I arrived at the stadium at 7pm, I didn't get through gate Y until 8:15pm. It was an absolute mess. 'fans' without tickets jumping the fence, fans and locals trying to blag their way in or rush/push their way in. I thought you weren't able to get close to the turnstiles without a ticket. Perimeter check was just a pat down/bag check, no ticket check. The gates were opened and closed constantly, to control the flow of people through and prevent the turnstiles becoming overrun....which is fair enough (at one point someone told us there were 5 down injured the other side of the gate and we could see the medical assistance so those gates needed to be shut at that time), but too many people trying to push and argue their way through. Once their was some communication from the stewards, telling us how long to expect to wait before they opened again it was calmed...but as soon as people started skipping in the queue it all went to shit again. There was a lot of pushing and shoving between stewards and fans. Once they opened the gates again one stewards came out looking for a fight and had to be calmed by another steward. It was terrifying. You could see the madness at the gate and you're in the queue just thinking f**k, the only way I'm getting to see Liverpool play the champions league final is by getting through all that.



This is what I saw and experienced. Issues from both sides, but a shambles of organisation. I was lucky to get in 45 mins before the original kick off time. So can't speak for the experience of those stuck as the game got underway. The seats around me were empty and never really filled up.

