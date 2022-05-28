« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 76 77 78 79 80 [81] 82   Go Down

Author Topic: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022  (Read 127014 times)

Offline ohweloveyerbaldyhead

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,340
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #3200 on: Yesterday at 02:17:34 am »
Great first night that, roll on the fan park and match tomorrow  8)
Logged
Twitter: @loveyerbaldyhead

Offline Vladi Legend

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,646
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #3201 on: Yesterday at 03:24:08 am »
Top night outside L'avenue Brasserie next to Port De Saint Ouen Metro. Loads of reds congregated and sung all evening. Surrounded by police (not CRS) but no trouble, although there had been reports that at the Kop Bar down the road that crowds had been so big they were spilling onto the pavement and apparently after an ambulance got stuck they closed the bar. There was loads of intrigued locals stood on the pedestrian island in the middle of the road opposite with their camera phones out who may not have not seen anything like us before!
Logged
Ya we have been talking in the half time, we need to do something, we need to change things and maybe if we score then it will be different and we scored and it was different.  - Rafael Benitez Ataturk Stadium Istanbul 26 May 2005

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,137
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #3202 on: Yesterday at 05:51:18 am »
No covid checks on the early morning ferry at Dover for us. No great queue either, about an hour but we got in a bit too early so it was two and a half hours.
Logged
AHA!

Offline sharkeyb

  • Would pay to see a Mason's willy, but not more than £35.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 991
  • He's on the floor
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #3203 on: Yesterday at 08:00:33 am »
World choice sports again
Logged
Sir, the cash monies?

Offline dmsouthy

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 58
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #3204 on: Yesterday at 08:27:32 am »
Only 20 mins queue at security in Manchester airport this morning. All flights on time so far
Logged

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,140
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #3205 on: Yesterday at 08:37:25 am »
Any spares going?

Just about to drive into Paris, fan park for the day :) up the reds!
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,499
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #3206 on: Yesterday at 08:43:05 am »
Quote from: ohweloveyerbaldyhead on Yesterday at 02:17:34 am
Great first night that, roll on the fan park and match tomorrow  8)
some great scenes, amazing night
Logged

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,617
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #3207 on: Yesterday at 09:23:40 am »
A couple of hours away from the fanzone now. Left at half 7 pm last night. It's been long but nearly there...
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 297
  • Up the Red Men
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #3208 on: Yesterday at 10:35:46 am »
See World choice Sports at it again. How they have the nerve to operate still after last time. Thing is its not like you have any time to go and book another route to get to Paris. Terrible company. 
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Offline EstonianRed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,770
  • oooooh Campione, the one and only
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #3209 on: Yesterday at 10:45:05 am »
Anyone has any experience with the UEFA app transfer ticket? If seller says he transfers the ticket is there any chance he can send it to multiple accounts?
Logged

Offline Tjfruits

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 315
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #3210 on: Yesterday at 10:58:50 am »
Quote from: EstonianRed on Yesterday at 10:45:05 am
Anyone has any experience with the UEFA app transfer ticket? If seller says he transfers the ticket is there any chance he can send it to multiple accounts?
Once the ticket is transferred to you its yours, cant transfer to anyone else
Logged

Offline L8Craig

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,589
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #3211 on: Yesterday at 11:50:58 am »
If anyone has any spares please consider me. 07490207870.
Me dad and brother have one. Be unreal if me and my other brother could get in.

Just been up the stadium. Police made everyone leave about 20 mins ago and now theres checkpoints just off the main road with heavy police presence.
Logged

Offline dmsouthy

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 58
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #3212 on: Yesterday at 01:04:33 pm »
Anyone know when Jamie Webster is playing at the fanzone?
Logged

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,256
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #3213 on: Yesterday at 01:09:22 pm »
Quote from: dmsouthy on Yesterday at 01:04:33 pm
Anyone know when Jamie Webster is playing at the fanzone?

1630 but not sure if the time given is UK or France.
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline Tjfruits

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 315
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #3214 on: Yesterday at 01:20:18 pm »
Anyone know if you can get cans into the fan park?
Logged

Offline includo

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 41
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #3215 on: Yesterday at 01:22:10 pm »
Quote from: Tjfruits on Yesterday at 01:20:18 pm
Anyone know if you can get cans into the fan park?

No chance! At least 4 checks for me anyway
Logged

Offline Tjfruits

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 315
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #3216 on: Yesterday at 01:45:24 pm »
Quote from: includo on Yesterday at 01:22:10 pm
No chance! At least 4 checks for me anyway
Possible to get beers in there or no chance?
Logged

Offline Tjfruits

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 315
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #3217 on: Yesterday at 01:45:44 pm »
Anyone else in a square somewhere else?
Logged

Offline L8Craig

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,589
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #3218 on: Yesterday at 02:04:47 pm »
Need to find out too. Close to the fan park but people sayin its hard to get in.
Logged

Offline includo

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 41
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #3219 on: Yesterday at 02:13:59 pm »
Was a long queue for fan park; Loads of checks / bag checks but people got smoke bombs in. Risk it if you like cause I assume they will only go down drain n not turned away
Logged

Offline L8Craig

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,589
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #3220 on: Yesterday at 04:03:52 pm »
Anywhere showing the match by the ground?
Logged

Offline RedMan2107

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 60
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #3221 on: Yesterday at 04:14:00 pm »
Any idea how to get back to orly after the game ?
Logged

Offline tarkens

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 33
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #3222 on: Yesterday at 04:55:19 pm »
Quote from: RedMan2107 on Yesterday at 04:14:00 pm
Any idea how to get back to orly after the game ?

rer B to Antony, then tram or uber to Orly
Logged

Offline Vladi Legend

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,646
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #3223 on: Yesterday at 05:42:07 pm »
Quote from: L8Craig on Yesterday at 04:03:52 pm
Anywhere showing the match by the ground?

I'm outside the ground now. Just been chatting to some locals. He wanted a ticket bit baulked at the prices. Bit later they said their goodbyes and told me they were going to the 'other side' of the stadium where they could watch it. Not exactly sure what the 'other side' is, whether it's a bar or a screen or whatever.
Logged
Ya we have been talking in the half time, we need to do something, we need to change things and maybe if we score then it will be different and we scored and it was different.  - Rafael Benitez Ataturk Stadium Istanbul 26 May 2005

Offline davidsteventon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,452
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #3224 on: Yesterday at 06:03:04 pm »
Id forgotten that outside of the centre Paris is a 3rd world country. Its really not a nice place outside of the centre.
Logged

Offline gazzam1963

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,126
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #3225 on: Yesterday at 07:12:44 pm »
Bit of bedlam getting and that was two hours before , about five barriers checking 1000s of fans
Logged

Offline L8Craig

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,589
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #3226 on: Yesterday at 07:31:25 pm »
Quote from: Vladi Legend on Yesterday at 05:42:07 pm
I'm outside the ground now. Just been chatting to some locals. He wanted a ticket bit baulked at the prices. Bit later they said their goodbyes and told me they were going to the 'other side' of the stadium where they could watch it. Not exactly sure what the 'other side' is, whether it's a bar or a screen or whatever.

Nice one. Been around the ground for hours no luck.
Logged

Offline L8Craig

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,589
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #3227 on: Yesterday at 07:32:26 pm »
Off to find a bar.
Logged

Offline Shanklygates

  • This is not a Custom Title.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,250
  • The runaway train.....
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #3228 on: Yesterday at 11:33:20 pm »
Bit surprised there isn't a thread on the trouble outside the gates tonight but maybe it's too soon. My mate (on here) was locked outside Gate Y with many others. Sounds like they locked them before 8pm BST but no reason was given, and that was after a long trek to get that far. No stewards outside or anyone to help. The Police sprayed families with tear gas. Joel's brother was caught up in it, and his pregnant gf took refuge in a restaurant. Naturally on Twitter we are being blames for it but I would be interested in hearing the reason for locking them out . There were ticket checks before that so why tear gas fans WITH tickets. He got in just b4 HT,not sure if he went in anther gate or what as he ended up in another block but it just sounds awful.I hope everyone is ok
Logged
We are a team of one half.

Offline tarkens

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 33
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #3229 on: Today at 12:16:02 am »
it was terrible outside the stadium, both checkpoints and the gates were a joke but people with blags need to have a word with themselves, by my checkpoint i reckon about 90% of reds tried to go in with blags, creating additional queues and chaos
Logged

Online stonecold_jpm

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 871
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #3230 on: Today at 01:13:24 am »
Absolute disgrace that was closing all the turnstiles not letting anyone in an hour before kick off. Couldnt even leave my sister to get into Z on her own with it all so had to scam both of us into X with my uefa mobile ticket Id paid well over the odds for. Got Cuts, bruises, battoned, tear gassed the works for it all as there was loads of Madrid and locals who couldnt get in there either. Theres no way they all had tickets either, and it was them who was lobbing bottles at the police who responded with the tear gas but we will get the blame for everything.
Logged

Offline Gladbach73

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 335
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #3231 on: Today at 01:13:26 am »
We left the fan park at 5-30 and arrived at the Stade De Denis train station at about 6-20. Wife has photos timed at each step of the way stuck under the road, and then outside the ground. No stewards, no police until they turned up and pepper sprayed those standing quietly outside despite the gates being shut at Y. Police only turned up as about 50-100 locals were running amok in a threatening manner. We actually got in the ground at 10-10pm, absolute disgrace, and UEFA, French Police and the Stade De France staff need a long hard look at themselves. The match itself, we let them play around us too much in midfield, and Courtois had a worldie, it wasnt to be be, we go again.
Logged
"If Everton were playing in my back garden, I'd close the curtains"

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,869
  • Dutch Class
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #3232 on: Today at 01:14:53 am »
Says it all

MerPol Liverpool FC@MerPolLFC
#CLFINAL @LFCHELP @SPIRITOFSHANKLY

MERPOL was deployed to this evenings match. Can only describe it as the worst European match I've ever worked or experienced. I thought the behaviour of the fans at the turnstiles was exemplary in shocking circumstances. You were not late 100%
Logged

Offline TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,394
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #3233 on: Today at 01:21:42 am »
 First European final might be my last, happy if I never go another football game again, won't be back in Paris either, stay safe all
Logged

Offline dundeejoe

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 910
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #3234 on: Today at 01:59:16 am »
Was in the Z queue at 7pm
Gates were shut, it really was horrible situation
There was a few who climbed over in that time as fans were told z wasnt being opened
Logged

Offline dundeejoe

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 910
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #3235 on: Today at 02:27:08 am »
Also after the match 100s of French Somalians were attacking Liverpool fans who had children with them
Logged

Offline squeeze84

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 59
  • She had a tash!
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #3236 on: Today at 03:10:24 am »
On my way back home. Sadly, Im close to calling it a day after what I saw today. Really distressing and dangerous scenes, children as young as 12 being pepper-sprayed, supporters treated appallingly when entering the ticket checks, kids separated from their parents. Managed to get into the ground at half time after being helped by the only Police officer in Paris who seemed to have any common sense. I really feared the worst on more than one occasion today. Very upsetting.
Logged

Offline Brain Potter

  • Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,234
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #3237 on: Today at 03:13:23 am »
Seen video of a few fans jumping the fence outside. These looked like local French lads taking a chance. Just the way they were dressed and looked.
Logged

Online d_sig8489

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 12
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #3238 on: Today at 04:31:07 am »
I arrived at the stadium at 7pm, I didn't get through gate Y until 8:15pm. It was an absolute mess. 'fans' without tickets jumping the fence, fans and locals trying to blag their way in or rush/push their way in. I thought you weren't able to get close to the turnstiles without a ticket. Perimeter check was just a pat down/bag check, no ticket check. The gates were opened and closed constantly, to control the flow of people through and prevent the turnstiles becoming overrun....which is fair enough (at one point someone told us there were 5 down injured the other side of the gate and we could see the medical assistance so those gates needed to be shut at that time), but too many people trying to push and argue their way through. Once their was some communication from the stewards, telling us how long to expect to wait before they opened again it was calmed...but as soon as people started skipping in the queue it all went to shit again. There was a lot of pushing and shoving between stewards and fans. Once they opened the gates again one stewards came out looking for a fight and had to be calmed by another steward. It was terrifying. You could see the madness at the gate and you're in the queue just thinking f**k, the only way I'm getting to see Liverpool play the champions league final is by getting through all that.

This is what I saw and experienced. Issues from both sides, but a shambles of organisation. I was lucky to get in 45 mins before the original kick off time. So can't speak for the experience of those stuck as the game got underway. The seats around me were empty and never really filled up.
Logged

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,617
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #3239 on: Today at 04:46:08 am »
Anyone who tried to rush through without a ticket is an absolute disgrace to the football club.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."
Pages: 1 ... 76 77 78 79 80 [81] 82   Go Up
« previous next »
 