We left the fan park at 5-30 and arrived at the Stade De Denis train station at about 6-20. Wife has photos timed at each step of the way stuck under the road, and then outside the ground. No stewards, no police until they turned up and pepper sprayed those standing quietly outside despite the gates being shut at Y. Police only turned up as about 50-100 locals were running amok in a threatening manner. We actually got in the ground at 10-10pm, absolute disgrace, and UEFA, French Police and the Stade De France staff need a long hard look at themselves. The match itself, we let them play around us too much in midfield, and Courtois had a worldie, it wasnt to be be, we go again.