Author Topic: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022  (Read 124480 times)

Offline liversaint

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #3200 on: Today at 12:19:41 am »
Quote from: liversaint on Yesterday at 11:17:57 pm
Mine was 90 minutes late. Still an hour from Dover


Now stationary 5 miles from Dover. Not moved in 20 minutes and counting
Offline ohweloveyerbaldyhead

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #3201 on: Today at 02:17:34 am »
Great first night that, roll on the fan park and match tomorrow  8)
Offline Vladi Legend

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #3202 on: Today at 03:24:08 am »
Top night outside L'avenue Brasserie next to Port De Saint Ouen Metro. Loads of reds congregated and sung all evening. Surrounded by police (not CRS) but no trouble, although there had been reports that at the Kop Bar down the road that crowds had been so big they were spilling onto the pavement and apparently after an ambulance got stuck they closed the bar. There was loads of intrigued locals stood on the pedestrian island in the middle of the road opposite with their camera phones out who may not have not seen anything like us before!
Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #3203 on: Today at 05:51:18 am »
No covid checks on the early morning ferry at Dover for us. No great queue either, about an hour but we got in a bit too early so it was two and a half hours.
