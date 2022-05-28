Top night outside L'avenue Brasserie next to Port De Saint Ouen Metro. Loads of reds congregated and sung all evening. Surrounded by police (not CRS) but no trouble, although there had been reports that at the Kop Bar down the road that crowds had been so big they were spilling onto the pavement and apparently after an ambulance got stuck they closed the bar. There was loads of intrigued locals stood on the pedestrian island in the middle of the road opposite with their camera phones out who may not have not seen anything like us before!