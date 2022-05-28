What about buses to Orly?? Do you know??



I am going back to Orly and was going to use the n131 bus from Gare De Lyon. Takes about 30 minutes. Only issue is getting to Gare De Lyon, I was going to go from Stade De France station and use RER D as that calls at Gare De Lyon. From La Plaine it doesn't, so would need to change at Gare Du Nord and then get to Gare De Lyon