Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022

Dagro

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3160 on: Today at 03:54:46 pm
Bit concerning these tweets about fans being robbed at knifepoint during the night. I'll be on my own after the match going back
TeddyTime33

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3161 on: Today at 03:56:24 pm
Quote from: Dagro on Today at 03:54:46 pm
Bit concerning these tweets about fans being robbed at knifepoint during the night. I'll be on my own after the match going back
plenty in the same boat lad, is your accommodation near metro/train station? If not think about Uber from a station if you're concerned
Vladi Legend

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3162 on: Today at 03:57:14 pm
Quote from: Anthony on Today at 03:51:35 pm
Just been to the stadium. Bear in mind the station on line D is in Zone 2 and the fare is therefore 2.80. If you were thinking of getting a Paris Visite Card (12 for 1 day, 19.50 for 2) then factor that is as the stadium would be included.

I've just bought the Carnet. Ten Metro journeys, including connections, for 16.90.  Can be used on any day.

They literally give you ten single tickets so you can share them with a mate.
Dagro

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3163 on: Today at 04:02:21 pm
Quote from: GWats77 on Today at 11:57:28 am
What about buses to Orly?? Do you know??

I am going back to Orly and was going to use the n131 bus from Gare De Lyon. Takes about 30 minutes. Only issue is getting to Gare De Lyon, I was going to go from Stade De France station and use RER D as that calls at Gare De Lyon. From La Plaine it doesn't, so would need to change at Gare Du Nord and then get to Gare De Lyon
Dagro

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3164 on: Today at 04:03:18 pm
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 03:56:24 pm
plenty in the same boat lad, is your accommodation near metro/train station? If not think about Uber from a station if you're concerned

Need to head straight back to Orly. Was planning on using the metro and then the night bus from Gare De Lyon
Dagro

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3165 on: Today at 04:05:00 pm
That powerbank notice from the police is shite, got all my boarding passes on my phone, going to need to be really careful with the battery
TeddyTime33

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3166 on: Today at 04:07:04 pm
Quote from: Dagro on Today at 04:03:18 pm
Need to head straight back to Orly. Was planning on using the metro and then the night bus from Gare De Lyon
you'll be sound then, plenty of reds in similar bus I'd imagine, just keep smart head on
TeddyTime33

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3167 on: Today at 04:14:27 pm
Reversal on the power bank decision, should be sound now, common sense prevails
Anthony

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3168 on: Today at 04:22:13 pm
Quote from: Vladi Legend on Today at 03:57:14 pm
I've just bought the Carnet. Ten Metro journeys, including connections, for 16.90.  Can be used on any day.

They literally give you ten single tickets so you can share them with a mate.

Please double check but I think you'll find they are zone 1 tickets only and won't get you to St Denis...
mc_red22

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3169 on: Today at 04:31:25 pm
Does anybody know what taxi prices are like in Paris? Thinking of maybe getting one to my hotel, it's a 25 minute drive
banksybanks

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3170 on: Today at 04:33:01 pm
Newhaven simple enough for the Dieppe ferry, if anyone's getting it. Bit of traffic, but only a slight hold up. They are checking everyone's covid status at the check-in
Dagro

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3171 on: Today at 04:35:19 pm
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 04:07:04 pm
you'll be sound then, plenty of reds in similar bus I'd imagine, just keep smart head on

Yeah thats what i am thinking. I am travelling in to 1 station, and departing from the other, so my plan is to just follow some Reds!
Radoo

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3172 on: Today at 04:36:35 pm
Quote from: Dagro on Today at 04:02:21 pm
I am going back to Orly and was going to use the n131 bus from Gare De Lyon. Takes about 30 minutes. Only issue is getting to Gare De Lyon, I was going to go from Stade De France station and use RER D as that calls at Gare De Lyon. From La Plaine it doesn't, so would need to change at Gare Du Nord and then get to Gare De Lyon

You can change RER B to RER A at Chatelet les halles. Last RER A to Gare the Lyon is at 1AM tho.
GWats77

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3173 on: Today at 04:39:40 pm
Quote from: d_sig8489 on Today at 02:58:35 pm
Says 'mobile phone chargers' not permitted, assume as well as power banks it also means plug/charger cable too  ??? ridiculous!

https://twitter.com/MerPolLFC/status/1530179113381666817

I know its late in the day, but you can get these for mobiles now. Just got mine today.

https://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/product/B09NM6RWY4/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o00_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1
GWats77

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #3174 on: Today at 04:41:38 pm
Quote from: Dagro on Today at 04:02:21 pm
I am going back to Orly and was going to use the n131 bus from Gare De Lyon. Takes about 30 minutes. Only issue is getting to Gare De Lyon, I was going to go from Stade De France station and use RER D as that calls at Gare De Lyon. From La Plaine it doesn't, so would need to change at Gare Du Nord and then get to Gare De Lyon

Thanks
