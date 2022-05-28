« previous next »
Author Topic: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022  (Read 120472 times)

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 38,494
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #3080 on: Today at 08:05:02 pm »
Has anyone looked round the stadium on google-earth?
Our south entrance looks a nightmare to get in.
Offline stonecold_jpm

  • Kopite
  • Posts: 868
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #3081 on: Today at 08:08:59 pm »
Been round tonight, nobody round there to even try to find a spare: https://twitter.com/stonecold_jpm/status/1529876969353105408?s=21&t=cF0KvujhaPQ_EOdEbYrJ9Q
Posted pics as well on there.
Heres Madrid fan park: https://twitter.com/stonecold_jpm/status/1529871169247223811?s=21&t=cF0KvujhaPQ_EOdEbYrJ9Q
Online Vladi Legend

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,639
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #3082 on: Today at 08:11:51 pm »
Quote from: Joff123 on Today at 07:34:09 pm
Flying into Beauvais, best route/cheapest/quickest into central Paris?

Then flying out of CDG first thing on the sunday, what's the best bet to get back to CDG? Assuming we win there will be a few drinks after so don't fancy a 1/2am metro..

 

I flew into Beauvais on Tuesday. I stayed the night there and got the train from Beauvais to Paris Gard du Nord yesterday afternoon.

There's a bus stop outside the airport with regular local buses which take about 15 minutes to the station. The train cost 14.15. There's one direct one every hour along with another where you have to change, which is also hourly.

There's a shuttle bus from the airport to Paris but I'm not sure how much that is or how long it takes.

Bring some Euros with you though as there's only one ATM in the tiny Beauvais airport which stung me with  a 5 charge and the local bus at least doesn't take card.
Offline DGS_05

  • Main Stander
  • Posts: 133
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #3083 on: Today at 08:12:14 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 03:42:55 pm
Cheers for the updated info mate. What time are we likely to reach Paris? Possibly 9/10am?
The fella I spoke to seems to think we're on a 4.30 ferry, so arrive 7am there time. 4 hours from there!
Online andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,255
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #3084 on: Today at 08:29:46 pm »
Apologies if I have missed this, anyone been down to our fan park who can say whether there are any screens in place for the match?
Online ian_s

  • Kemlynite
  • Posts: 20
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #3085 on: Today at 08:30:43 pm »
Quote from: rewood on Today at 06:49:58 pm
Willy fooking wonka. Daughter bagged two from uefa today after getting email.  She has had 3 jabs OK, but nhs app is locked and can't get Covid pass. Just been to doctors and they can't fix at moment. But have given us printouts of jabs. We are out of Newcastle tomorrow with BA. Anyone know if letter from doctors will suffice instead of Covid pass?
you dont need the app, log in to nhs website on your phone and can get the pass there
Offline ooter1

  • Anny Roader
  • Posts: 422
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #3086 on: Today at 08:34:27 pm »
Quote from: Joff123 on Today at 07:34:09 pm
Assuming we win there will be a few drinks after so don't fancy a 1/2am metro..


 
pretty sure the metros finish before that mate.
Online andy07

  • Shat himself
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,255
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #3087 on: Today at 09:15:37 pm »
Quote from: ooter1 on Today at 08:34:27 pm
pretty sure the metros finish before that mate.

Last train on RER is about 0030 so assume metro will be similar?
Offline seandundee123

  • Main Stander
  • Posts: 94
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #3088 on: Today at 09:17:02 pm »
Is anyone going with tickets for the Madrid end? Do you think it will be possible to make our way to the Liverpool bit?
Offline stonecold_jpm

  • Kopite
  • Posts: 868
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #3089 on: Today at 09:19:49 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on Today at 08:29:46 pm
Apologies if I have missed this, anyone been down to our fan park who can say whether there are any screens in place for the match?

Absolutely nothing up or even ready to be put up except fences down the whole street, busy traffic just continues as normal, massive trees all round it, vey strange place to put it. Really looks shit compared to Madrid.
Online andy07

  • Shat himself
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,255
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #3090 on: Today at 09:24:45 pm »
Quote from: seandundee123 on Today at 09:17:02 pm
Is anyone going with tickets for the Madrid end? Do you think it will be possible to make our way to the Liverpool bit?

Probably.  If you cant do it via concourses you could always just walk round the rows of seats if you get in soon enough.  Never seen any formal segregation divide at a final.
Online keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 4,599
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #3091 on: Today at 09:30:55 pm »
Quote from: DGS_05 on Today at 08:12:14 pm
The fella I spoke to seems to think we're on a 4.30 ferry, so arrive 7am there time. 4 hours from there!
There isnt a 4.30 ferry using DPDS. It says we arrive at Dover Docks at 00.05 so wouldnt think wed be hanging around for 3 hours +. Still waiting for the detailed email
Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,494
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #3092 on: Today at 09:33:41 pm »
Quote from: seandundee123 on Today at 09:17:02 pm
Is anyone going with tickets for the Madrid end? Do you think it will be possible to make our way to the Liverpool bit?
Quote from: andy07 on Today at 09:24:45 pm
Probably.  If you cant do it via concourses you could always just walk round the rows of seats if you get in soon enough.  Never seen any formal segregation divide at a final.
I'm not so sure, there'll be heavy security segregation for safety reasons. Perhaps have a red top ready under a white top as you get close :)
Offline wewonit5timesinistanbul

  • Kopite
  • Posts: 700
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #3093 on: Today at 09:45:30 pm »
Quote from: seandundee123 on Today at 09:17:02 pm
Is anyone going with tickets for the Madrid end? Do you think it will be possible to make
our way to the Liverpool bit?

The Kiev final we walked right round the ground. Had pics in the Madrid end and then ended up in media area with balague.
Also managed to walk round the stadium in europa final in Dublin between Porto and braga started in neutral area walked in to Porto end then braga end and ended up in media area with pat Nevin. Didn't try it in Madrid
Online andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,255
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #3094 on: Today at 10:07:35 pm »
Quote from: wewonit5timesinistanbul on Today at 09:45:30 pm
The Kiev final we walked right round the ground. Had pics in the Madrid end and then ended up in media area with balague.
Also managed to walk round the stadium in europa final in Dublin between Porto and braga started in neutral area walked in to Porto end then braga end and ended up in media area with pat Nevin. Didn't try it in Madrid

The final when maybe 65% of those in the ground were in one half of the stadium. Our end was proper rammed.
Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,081
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #3095 on: Today at 10:11:55 pm »
On an easyJet flight tomorrow, hopefully theyll be on
Online Vladi Legend

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,639
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #3096 on: Today at 10:16:21 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on Today at 10:07:35 pm
The final when maybe 65% of those in the ground were in one half of the stadium. Our end was proper rammed.

Athens was a lot worse. I had people pushing up against my chest.
