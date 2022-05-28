Flying into Beauvais, best route/cheapest/quickest into central Paris?



Then flying out of CDG first thing on the sunday, what's the best bet to get back to CDG? Assuming we win there will be a few drinks after so don't fancy a 1/2am metro..







I flew into Beauvais on Tuesday. I stayed the night there and got the train from Beauvais to Paris Gard du Nord yesterday afternoon.There's a bus stop outside the airport with regular local buses which take about 15 minutes to the station. The train cost 14.15. There's one direct one every hour along with another where you have to change, which is also hourly.There's a shuttle bus from the airport to Paris but I'm not sure how much that is or how long it takes.Bring some Euros with you though as there's only one ATM in the tiny Beauvais airport which stung me with a 5 charge and the local bus at least doesn't take card.