Anyone going with Coach Innovations important info:



We've now received information from UEFA regarding all coach drop off and departure points in Paris



This parking information relates to all options including stadium parking!







This information was received on Wednesday 25th May at 22.00 25/05/2022



Having originally been informed by UEFA that stadium parking would be a 10/20 minute walk from the stadium we've now received a final update.



Please understand this completely out of our hands and we must abide by UEFA & Paris Police directives



​



All coaches will now drop-off & depart from: Porte de Vincennes



This applies to both Stadium coaches & Fanzone coaches



​



A Statement from UEFA



ďThe local authorities decided to move all coach parking away from the stadium and allocate space near the Fan Meeting Point in order to lower the chances of ticketless supporters in the surroundings of the stadium. Public transport will be enhanced connecting the area to the stadium south where Liverpool FC supporters tickets are allocated. Return services are also enhanced post-matchĒ



​



As we understand it, there will be transport from the stadium to somewhere near where coaches are parked



​