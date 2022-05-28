« previous next »
Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022

Dagro

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2880 on: Today at 07:59:56 am
Quote from: Red and White Klopp on Yesterday at 09:00:32 pm
You can use two apps to plan your trip and buy various tickets. These are Bonjour RATP or IDF Mobilities. The type of ticket will depend upon the zones you wish to visit - CDG is zone 5, Orly is zone 4. The stadium is in zone 2.

It will likely be more expensive than buying on the day and using single tickets but if you want to be prepared and not queue the apps are helpful but complicated.

T+ Tickets are just City zone 1 so won't be much use. The Navigo can be purchased for either a day (selecting the zones) or a week (Mon-Sun only). Normally you would require a physical Navigo card from the stations which are then loaded with your tickets. However if you have a later Samsung phone this can be used to both purchase and validate tickets at the machine in the station using NFC - https://alertify.eu/passengers-can-now-buy-paris-metro-tickets-on-their-smartphones/

Both apps will require you to register. They will also make you download an app called Ticket sans contact which just sits on your phone and enables the tickets to work. One thing to note is that if you choose a weekly Navigo it will need you to add a picture to your account which is the same as the physical Navigo.

A zone 1-5 weekly Navigo is 22.80 but would expire Sun night. This will cover all the transport you might need (RER, Metro, busses) except specialist airport busses such as the shuttle that is needed from Orly to get to the RER line. CDG has the RER line anyway.

If it is too much hassle or the app tells you that your phone is not compatible, just buy what you need on the days you are there.

Thanks for the info, i have downloaded both apps, but need a Navigo card to be able to buy tickets. I can get 1 of those on arrival and then should be able to buy tickets from my phone, so will save queuing
Claire.

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2881 on: Today at 09:05:43 am
Quote from: Icky on Yesterday at 08:40:18 pm
Three posts in 10 years, usd ticket

I clearly can't and won't vouch for anyone selling a ticket here but the user in question does appear to be based in America from all post history.
CONFIAMOS

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2882 on: Today at 09:37:30 am
Anyone flying to Brussels Charleroi on Friday? Then travelling into Brussels to get a train?
Claire.

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2883 on: Today at 09:43:34 am
For anyone flying from Manc, looks like you're gonna need plenty of time to clear security: https://www.reddit.com/r/CasualUK/comments/uxarbz/security_lane_has_reached_the_car_park_at/
tunred

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2884 on: Today at 10:00:15 am
Anyone got a spare for the TAW party on friday? I already got a one from Samio and looking for a second ticket for my friend 
PaulKS

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2885 on: Today at 10:01:34 am
Quote from: Barry Banana on Yesterday at 07:08:07 pm
Not picking on anyone in particular but theres a thousand people fretting about metro tickets in here. Has no one been to a city before? Get the station then work it out. Jesus.

Was thinking exactly that 😂😂
sambhi92

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2886 on: Today at 10:31:27 am
How has the game not sold out yet
pw1008

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2887 on: Today at 10:39:39 am
Wheres everyone heading on the Friday night \ Saturday before the game if not the fanzone?
RainbowFlick

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2888 on: Today at 10:40:30 am
It probably is a weird WhatsApp rumour but was forwarded a fairly believable email from UEFA saying they've oversold tickets. Hope that's not the case - that'd be truly gutting.
Craig S

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2889 on: Today at 10:42:50 am
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 10:40:30 am
It probably is a weird WhatsApp rumour but was forwarded a fairly believable email from UEFA saying they've oversold tickets. Hope that's not the case - that'd be truly gutting.

Are you sure it is not an edited UEFA one from the Euro 2020 finals? They oversold those because of the covid restrictions and sent emails.
Shaved Crossbar

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2890 on: Today at 10:56:23 am
Boys
Looking to travel / carpool from London
What are my options / anybody know someone with 1/2 spare seats? Petrol and beer contribution of course
Cheers
red_Mark1980

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2891 on: Today at 11:18:44 am
Quote from: Barry Banana on Yesterday at 07:08:07 pm
Not picking on anyone in particular but theres a thousand people fretting about metro tickets in here. Has no one been to a city before? Get the station then work it out. Jesus.

Ha ha ha, I'm just buying all the tickets based on this thread.

Reckon it covers me for travel for the next thirty years. Bad news is it's costing me about 40k
RainbowFlick

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2892 on: Today at 11:23:50 am
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 10:42:50 am
Are you sure it is not an edited UEFA one from the Euro 2020 finals? They oversold those because of the covid restrictions and sent emails.

might be, i've not seen anyone else report it. seems a strange thing to create as a troll to be honest.
RainbowFlick

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2893 on: Today at 11:24:15 am
anyone in Paris at the moment? are the UEFA stalls open?

where are the caps  ;D
red_Mark1980

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2894 on: Today at 11:24:45 am
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 11:23:50 am
might be, i've not seen anyone else report it. seems a strange thing to create as a troll to be honest.

Same bloke who was telling everyone in the ground it was 3-3 on Sunday I bet
Radoo

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2895 on: Today at 11:35:21 am
friendofrocky

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2896 on: Today at 12:25:16 pm
Without  having to trawl through 20 pages, has anyone heard the times you can collect tickets from the stadium - all non UK were to be collected from St. Denis. Haven't got any email or info from the club yet?
TeddyTime33

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2897 on: Today at 12:30:56 pm
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 09:43:34 am
For anyone flying from Manc, looks like you're gonna need plenty of time to clear security: https://www.reddit.com/r/CasualUK/comments/uxarbz/security_lane_has_reached_the_car_park_at/
hour and 15mins last night and the queue wasn't particularly long either
G a r y

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2898 on: Today at 01:38:53 pm
Am I making this up or in the past have we been allowed free public transport if you had a match ticket?
Icky

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2899 on: Today at 01:43:31 pm
Quote from: G a r y on Today at 01:38:53 pm
Am I making this up or in the past have we been allowed free public transport if you had a match ticket?
there was in madrid when you bought from the club, you got a travel card with the ticket.
FlashingBlade

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2900 on: Today at 02:00:00 pm
If flying via Schipol.  serious delays getting through customs and baggage...also going back...six hour delays reported...give yourself plenty of time if looking for train connections/flights
James_1906

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2901 on: Today at 02:13:00 pm
I know Manchester Airport is a joke, has anyone been through Liverpool today? Is it okay?
Matthew57

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2902 on: Today at 02:17:10 pm
Quote from: G a r y on Today at 01:38:53 pm
Am I making this up or in the past have we been allowed free public transport if you had a match ticket?

Madrid, yes. Kyiv yes, but transport was so cheap it wasn't worth flashing a match ticket. Can't remember further back than that.
NickoH

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2903 on: Today at 02:20:57 pm
Quote from: Radoo link=topic=352150.msg18354247#msg1 for a 7 date=1653474921
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/paris-fan-meeting-point-confirmed-champions-league-final

Asking for a friend. Is ale allowed in? 😀
FlashingBlade

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2904 on: Today at 02:22:05 pm
Quote from: Matthew57 on Today at 02:17:10 pm
Madrid, yes. Kyiv yes, but transport was so cheap it wasn't worth flashing a match ticket. Can't remember further back than that.

We didn't have to pay in Paris in 81...when I say didn't...
30fiver

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2905 on: Today at 02:35:30 pm
Quote from: NickoH on Today at 02:20:57 pm
Asking for a friend. Is ale allowed in? 😀

UEFA article says no, wont even let anything glass in
andy07

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2906 on: Today at 02:38:22 pm
We are driving down to Dover, ferry then drive to Lille before train to Paris.    Anyone know if there is any requirement to have a Crit'Air sticker?
fintanmar

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2907 on: Today at 03:33:47 pm
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 02:00:00 pm
If flying via Schipol.  serious delays getting through customs and baggage...also going back...six hour delays reported...give yourself plenty of time if looking for train connections/flights

I'm going through Schipol ffs  - hopefully it's not as bad as that
Samio

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2908 on: Today at 03:38:53 pm
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 12:30:56 pm
hour and 15mins last night and the queue wasn't particularly long either

Which terminal was that mate? I know the level of chaos varies based on that..
jonnypb

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2909 on: Today at 03:41:03 pm
Seeing online that loads have been scammed by global tickets, who by all accounts have previously sorted tickets for many people for some time without any issues.  They've obviously seen this to be a massive payday for themselves, taken everyone's money and then closed everything down.  A few people have received tickets, but some suggesting that they're fake and most others have been given nothing.  From the amount of people reporting the scam, people are estimating that they've made off with anywhere between £50k-£100k

Another reason to never buy off a tout, even if they've sorted you OK in the past.
Vladi Legend

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2910 on: Today at 03:42:22 pm
I've just cancelled this Airbnb booking if anyone is still looking for someone decent to stay. It's around £30-£40pn for 1-2 people near Boissy Saint Leger RER A station, which is about a 30 minute ride into the centre and is very well reviewed

I've had it booked since before the 2nd leg and when I checked the other day there was nothing as good remaining on the site. Host also has excellent communication and gets back to messages swiftly etc.

https://www.airbnb.co.uk/rooms/607851090138241131?source_impression_id=p3_1653488920_5LSYSdrQ7gPyCY46
RedMan2107

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2911 on: Today at 03:45:52 pm
Has anyone got a link for the passenger locator forms needed when flying ?
Istanbul Boy

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2912 on: Today at 03:47:14 pm
Quote from: RedMan2107 on Today at 03:45:52 pm
Has anyone got a link for the passenger locator forms needed when flying ?

https://app.euplf.eu/#/
Andy82lfc

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2913 on: Today at 03:50:46 pm
Probably been posted but can someone point me in the direction of a picture of a ticket for the game to check? Might be getting hold of one off someone who a mate knows of, so want to know what to expect.
