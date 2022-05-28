Seeing online that loads have been scammed by global tickets, who by all accounts have previously sorted tickets for many people for some time without any issues. They've obviously seen this to be a massive payday for themselves, taken everyone's money and then closed everything down. A few people have received tickets, but some suggesting that they're fake and most others have been given nothing. From the amount of people reporting the scam, people are estimating that they've made off with anywhere between £50k-£100k



Another reason to never buy off a tout, even if they've sorted you OK in the past.