Managed to secure a ticket but not many options left to get there without paying ridiculous money or staying multiple days. Anyone know someone who booked travel but can’t go? Happy to pay for name swap on flight or Eurostar.



Any help appreciated!



If nothing that people have pointed you at on here works, look up this guy on Twitter: @f_maisonnave. He's looking to sell Manchester - Paris return flights, but it is Friday-Sunday. I don't know about costs or anything, I just know he's trying to offload his as he rebooked something else. I know him and trust him if you're worried about dealing with a random off Twitter.