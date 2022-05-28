If anyones booked with Coach Innovations, theyve added an FAQ Note - https://www.coachinnovations.co.uk/common-questionsMain point being that some booked coaches may now leave up to two hours earlier than provisionally planned.
Which sections of the stadium are for Liverpool supporters and which are neutral?
We're at the south end, each side of block Z. I guess neutrals will be in the middle, Madrid North.
Look in the UEFA ballot thread. Someone put a picture up of the sections.
Really isnt accurate though
Don't shoot the messenger.
Managed to secure a ticket but not many options left to get there without paying ridiculous money or staying multiple days. Anyone know someone who booked travel but cant go? Happy to pay for name swap on flight or Eurostar.Any help appreciated!
This may have been covered elsewhere, apologies if so, but does anyone know if you need one of those air pollution certificate things for Calais - or is it only in Paris where that is required?
I'm looking to buy advanced tickets for the RER and /or Metro. I have the RATP app but cant see how you actually buy a ticket. Anyone able to assist?
^ this and also do we reckon the concourse will be open and youll be able to get from neutral into our end?
It looks like you cant buy one without a navigo pass
Zero alcohol beer last time i was there. That was fifteen years ago though.
How do you get a navigo pass?
I think you have to buy it from there so its not very helpful
Hi lads and lasses. Does anyone who has got a ticket through the uefa ballot think that this looks genuine invoice?Thanks for the help
I was late for the ballot guys, so if there is any way to obtain a ticket anyhow, anywhere, I'd appreciate any advice or info. thanks, ynwa
No offence mate, but fucking hell
The club have just posted thishttps://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/lfc-calls-social-media-companies-act-and-sanctions-fans-selling-ucl-final-tickets
Understandable laugh but I came across like a thousand Reddit posts with people "selling" their tickets, so I wanted to check, just in case
https://parisbytrain.com/paris-train-metro-week-pass-navigo-decouverte/#:~:text=Buying%20Navigo%20Cards%20Online&text=So%20you%20cannot%20buy%20visitor,train%20stations%20and%20Navigo%20agencies.Try this link, tells you where you get it from, what you need (photo etc) and how much
