Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022

Philipm20

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Today at 07:42:06 am
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 10:28:40 pm
If anyones booked with Coach Innovations, theyve added an FAQ Note - https://www.coachinnovations.co.uk/common-questions

Main point being that some booked coaches may now leave up to two hours earlier than provisionally planned.

Hope mine stays the same time would not be able to make an amended time
John C

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Today at 07:46:04 am
Quote from: Jaska on Today at 05:02:21 am
Which sections of the stadium are for Liverpool supporters and which are neutral?
We're at the south end, each side of block Z. I guess neutrals will be in the middle, Madrid North.
Jaska

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Today at 07:56:37 am
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:46:04 am
We're at the south end, each side of block Z. I guess neutrals will be in the middle, Madrid North.
Thanks John.
Samio

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Today at 08:11:20 am
Quote from: Jaska on Today at 05:02:21 am
Which sections of the stadium are for Liverpool supporters and which are neutral?

Look in the UEFA ballot thread. Someone put a picture up of the sections.
30fiver

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Today at 08:38:06 am
Quote from: Samio on Today at 08:11:20 am
Look in the UEFA ballot thread. Someone put a picture up of the sections.

Really isnt accurate though
red_Mark1980

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Today at 09:10:41 am
The tickets literally say on the back "power bank allowed"
Samio

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Today at 09:22:18 am
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 08:38:06 am
Really isnt accurate though

Don't shoot the messenger.
30fiver

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Today at 09:25:30 am
Quote from: Samio on Today at 09:22:18 am
Don't shoot the messenger.

Bang Bang :D
emitime

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Today at 09:27:51 am
Quote from: Jaska on Today at 05:02:21 am
Which sections of the stadium are for Liverpool supporters and which are neutral?

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/champions-league-cup-final-21-22/pricing

That's Liverpool. Madrid will be the mirror image. Everything else is 'neutral' (Liverpool).
Rhi

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Today at 09:33:30 am
Quote from: dmsouthy on Yesterday at 08:37:59 pm
Managed to secure a ticket but not many options left to get there without paying ridiculous money or staying multiple days. Anyone know someone who booked travel but cant go? Happy to pay for name swap on flight or Eurostar.

Any help appreciated!

If nothing that people have pointed you at on here works, look up this guy on Twitter: @f_maisonnave. He's looking to sell Manchester - Paris return flights, but it is Friday-Sunday. I don't know about costs or anything, I just know he's trying to offload his as he rebooked something else. I know him and trust him if you're worried about dealing with a random off Twitter. :)
Roughie Scouse

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Today at 09:34:34 am
This may have been covered elsewhere, apologies if so, but does anyone know if you need one of those air pollution certificate things for Calais - or is it only in Paris where that is required?

GDGLEWIS

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Today at 09:47:05 am
Quote from: Roughie Scouse on Today at 09:34:34 am
This may have been covered elsewhere, apologies if so, but does anyone know if you need one of those air pollution certificate things for Calais - or is it only in Paris where that is required?


you only need the cert de air sticker for inside the Paris ring road .
Roughie Scouse

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Today at 10:07:29 am
I'm looking to buy advanced tickets for the RER and /or Metro. I have the RATP app but cant see how you actually buy a ticket. Anyone able to assist?
Radoo

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Today at 10:11:05 am
Quote from: Roughie Scouse on Today at 10:07:29 am
I'm looking to buy advanced tickets for the RER and /or Metro. I have the RATP app but cant see how you actually buy a ticket. Anyone able to assist?

It looks like you cant buy one without a navigo pass
RainbowFlick

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Today at 10:16:54 am
Quote from: Tjfruits on Yesterday at 11:45:44 pm
^ this and also do we reckon the concourse will be open and youll be able to get from neutral into our end?

very unlikely
Roughie Scouse

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Today at 10:17:34 am
Quote from: Radoo on Today at 10:11:05 am
It looks like you cant buy one without a navigo pass
Quote from: Radoo on Today at 10:11:05 am
It looks like you cant buy one without a navigo pass

How do you get a navigo pass?
pl_kop_1969

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Today at 10:30:42 am
Quote from: Elisha S on Today at 12:40:38 am
Zero alcohol beer last time i was there. That was fifteen years ago though.
Alcohol free Heineken at Kyiv. Heineken's bad enough when it's got alcohol!
willss

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Today at 10:31:59 am
My lad needs to submit a fire certificate for his banner today. How does he get one?
Radoo

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Today at 10:34:10 am
Quote from: Roughie Scouse on Today at 10:17:34 am
How do you get a navigo pass?

I think you have to buy it from there so its not very helpful
stu21

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Today at 10:34:48 am
Hi lads and lasses. Does anyone who has got a ticket through the uefa ballot think that this looks genuine invoice?

Thanks for the help
Sut3557

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Today at 10:35:23 am
Oh Campione

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Today at 10:35:49 am
Got a spare Eurostar available if anyone is short

Saturday 28th - 11:31 arrives 14:40
Sunday 29th - 8:13 arrives 9:30

Standard premier on the way out and standard on the way back cost me £389
Tjfruits

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Today at 10:38:47 am
Quote from: stu21 on Today at 10:34:48 am
Hi lads and lasses. Does anyone who has got a ticket through the uefa ballot think that this looks genuine invoice?

Thanks for the help
Looks very similar. However they should have the actual tickets downloaded now? They went out this morning I think. Ask for that as well
Azor212

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Today at 10:40:17 am
I was late for the ballot guys, so if there is any way to obtain a ticket anyhow, anywhere, I'd appreciate any advice or info. thanks, ynwa
red_Mark1980

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Today at 10:41:38 am
Quote from: Azor212 on Today at 10:40:17 am
I was late for the ballot guys, so if there is any way to obtain a ticket anyhow, anywhere, I'd appreciate any advice or info. thanks, ynwa
No offence mate, but fucking hell
 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Azor212

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Today at 10:45:09 am
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 10:41:38 am
No offence mate, but fucking hell
 :lmao :lmao :lmao

Understandable laugh  :D but I came across like a thousand Reddit posts with people "selling" their tickets, so I wanted to check, just in case
courty61

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Today at 10:47:10 am
Azor212

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Today at 10:48:42 am
red_Mark1980

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Today at 10:49:15 am
Quote from: Azor212 on Today at 10:45:09 am
Understandable laugh  :D but I came across like a thousand Reddit posts with people "selling" their tickets, so I wanted to check, just in case

There's a lot of people out there with "tickets" to sell but how can you trust a stranger especially on the internet.
red_Mark1980

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Today at 10:50:15 am
Radoo

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Today at 10:50:44 am
Quote from: Sut3557 on Today at 10:35:23 am

https://parisbytrain.com/paris-train-metro-week-pass-navigo-decouverte/#:~:text=Buying%20Navigo%20Cards%20Online&text=So%20you%20cannot%20buy%20visitor,train%20stations%20and%20Navigo%20agencies.


Try this link, tells you where you get it from, what you need (photo etc) and how much

Cheers. Looks too much of a hassle unless you stay in Paris for a couple of days
