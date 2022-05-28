Managed to secure a ticket but not many options left to get there without paying ridiculous money or staying multiple days. Anyone know someone who booked travel but cant go? Happy to pay for name swap on flight or Eurostar.



Any help appreciated!



If nothing that people have pointed you at on here works, look up this guy on Twitter: @f_maisonnave. He's looking to sell Manchester - Paris return flights, but it is Friday-Sunday. I don't know about costs or anything, I just know he's trying to offload his as he rebooked something else. I know him and trust him if you're worried about dealing with a random off Twitter.