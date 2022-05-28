I created a WhatsApp group for people who are travelling to Paris without a ticket so that we can discuss all things related like prices, availability, how to spot fakes etc. PM if you want the link for joining. I'm not online all the time though so sometimes it might take a while for me to reply.



Has anyone bought a ticket from someone else who won it through UEFA ballot? I'd love to know how the process works:

1) Are all UEFA Ballot Tickets electronic?

2) How does the transfer exactly work? The seller re-allocates the ticket based on email address?

3) Can the seller withdraw the ticket transfer after it's been made?



Thanks in advance.