Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022

-KingKenny-

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2640 on: Today at 11:31:45 am
Taking a banner and it's about 10cm bigger than the threshold for needing a written request to uefa to take it in the ground..are they really that strict or will I be ok? Can't see them whipping a tape measure out at the turnstiles  ;D
Radoo

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2641 on: Today at 11:31:48 am
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 11:05:09 am
You only need to do a PLF for France if youre arriving by air, not by train/car.

But if youre going via another country, Belgium in this case, he needs one.

1. Fill in the Passenger Location Form (PLF) if necessary.

The PLF must be filled in by everyone who, directly or indirectly, travels to Belgium from a country OUTSIDE the European Union or Schengen area that is not on the white list, by train (e.g. Eurostar), bus, boat or plane.

https://www.info-coronavirus.be/en/travels/#plf2
Radoo

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2642 on: Today at 11:33:02 am
Quote from: James_1906 on Today at 10:08:06 am
No queue for ticket collections, in and out in a minute at 9:45

Same situation when Ive collected mine around 11 AM. Have your confirmation email ready too as they are asking for it.
Claire.

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2643 on: Today at 11:34:13 am
Quote from: -KingKenny- on Today at 11:31:45 am
Taking a banner and it's about 10cm bigger than the threshold for needing a written request to uefa to take it in the ground..are they really that strict or will I be ok? Can't see them whipping a tape measure out at the turnstiles  ;D

I imagine they'll just eyeball it but if you're not sure then contact LFC Help - https://twitter.com/LFCHelp/status/1527601810948620291?s=20&t=5VMMpD0WJZnjyAcjJGP58Q
OllieToner

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2644 on: Today at 11:44:50 am
Tickets from ballot arrived today
-KingKenny-

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2645 on: Today at 11:54:43 am
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 11:34:13 am
I imagine they'll just eyeball it but if you're not sure then contact LFC Help - https://twitter.com/LFCHelp/status/1527601810948620291?s=20&t=5VMMpD0WJZnjyAcjJGP58Q

Nice one Claire
-KingKenny-

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2646 on: Today at 11:55:06 am
Ticket arrived from Mondays ballot sale 👍
stonecold_jpm

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2647 on: Today at 12:10:57 pm
Quote from: -KingKenny- on Today at 11:31:45 am
Taking a banner and it's about 10cm bigger than the threshold for needing a written request to uefa to take it in the ground..are they really that strict or will I be ok? Can't see them whipping a tape measure out at the turnstiles  ;D

Better requesting one even if its under the size, theyll keep a record with photos of all the ones allowed in and any that arent on the list you can bet the French will be taking it off you.
davidsteventon

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2648 on: Today at 12:19:32 pm
Quote from: -KingKenny- on Today at 11:31:45 am
Taking a banner and it's about 10cm bigger than the threshold for needing a written request to uefa to take it in the ground..are they really that strict or will I be ok? Can't see them whipping a tape measure out at the turnstiles  ;D

Just follow the club's standard process I'd say. If you're going to the effort of carting a flag across Europe and carrying it around for hours on end you might as well send that email to get it certified than be denied when you get there. (Unless it's one you're happy to chuck if not too important of course).
macksmate

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2649 on: Today at 12:25:17 pm
Quote from: -KingKenny- on Today at 11:55:06 am
Ticket arrived from Mondays ballot sale 👍

did you have to sign for them mate ? , im out all day today if my arrive hope they just post them
-KingKenny-

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2650 on: Today at 01:40:28 pm
Quote from: macksmate on Today at 12:25:17 pm
did you have to sign for them mate ? , im out all day today if my arrive hope they just post them

I had to sign for it yes..I did ask my postie if I wasn't in what's the process and he said it should be signed for but some of them just initial it and post it through.
-KingKenny-

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2651 on: Today at 01:44:19 pm
Quote from: davidsteventon on Today at 12:19:32 pm
Just follow the club's standard process I'd say. If you're going to the effort of carting a flag across Europe and carrying it around for hours on end you might as well send that email to get it certified than be denied when you get there. (Unless it's one you're happy to chuck if not too important of course).

Your right il do this 👍
di

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2652 on: Today at 01:57:13 pm
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 09:48:11 am

Can you use the pass for 1 day Saturday travel pass if the game goes to pens .... So Sunday morning? Or for whatever reasons you travel past midnight to Sunday?
Yep just zone 1 if just in centre of Paris and only going the fan zone, and 1 + 2 if your going the stadium and have a ticket. CDG airport and Orly airports you need zones 1-5 as CDG is zone 5 and Orly is zone 4.

Does those passes work if they go beyond midnight, so Saturday 1 day travel pass .... Game ends beyond midnight.
RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,655
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2653 on: Today at 02:08:08 pm
Quote from: -KingKenny- on Today at 11:31:45 am
Taking a banner and it's about 10cm bigger than the threshold for needing a written request to uefa to take it in the ground..are they really that strict or will I be ok? Can't see them whipping a tape measure out at the turnstiles  ;D

better to request permission imo. that said, in Madrid someone i know just wore theirs as a scarf and was fine  ;D
Lee0-3Liv

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2654 on: Today at 02:08:40 pm
We live in Stockport and our ticket arrived today. Postie said he has posted a fair few around today.
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2655 on: Today at 02:08:51 pm
Quote from: di on Today at 01:57:13 pm
Does those passes work if they go beyond midnight, so Saturday 1 day travel pass .... Game ends beyond midnight.
as far as I know you need a two day
macksmate

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2656 on: Today at 02:16:15 pm
Quote from: -KingKenny- on Today at 01:40:28 pm
I had to sign for it yes..I did ask my postie if I wasn't in what's the process and he said it should be signed for but some of them just initial it and post it through.

cheers mate , hope mine have been posted through
RainbowFlick

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2657 on: Today at 02:18:29 pm
any suggestions for fast t-shirt printing on red tees? they all seem to not have the ability to print on red t-shirts or will take too long for my flight
TeddyTime33

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2658 on: Today at 02:18:54 pm
Mine delivered just there
TheTeflonJohn

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2659 on: Today at 02:24:01 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 02:18:29 pm
any suggestions for fast t-shirt printing on red tees? they all seem to not have the ability to print on red t-shirts or will take too long for my flight
What day are you leaving Flicksville
Radoo

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2660 on: Today at 02:36:47 pm
Ohh, well, collection might have been a better idea.
lukeypool

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2661 on: Today at 02:57:34 pm
Mine still havent turned up
TeddyTime33

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2662 on: Today at 03:03:01 pm
Quote from: Radoo on Today at 02:36:47 pm
Ohh, well, collection might have been a better idea.
that's brutal
Craig S

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2663 on: Today at 03:09:48 pm
Quote from: Radoo on Today at 02:36:47 pm
Ohh, well, collection might have been a better idea.

How did the dog sign for them?
ooter1

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2664 on: Today at 03:12:30 pm
Quote from: di on Today at 01:57:13 pm
Does those passes work if they go beyond midnight, so Saturday 1 day travel pass .... Game ends beyond midnight.
I was wondering this too, the game won't/can't end after midnight but if it goes to ET/pens it could be after midnight before you get back to the train/metro stations at the SDF. best thing to do will be to buy a single ticket back in to central Paris if it is after midnight.
red_Mark1980

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2665 on: Today at 03:12:33 pm
Quote from: lukeypool on Today at 02:57:34 pm
Mine still havent turned up


I don't know if mine have. I'm in Vegas flying back tomorrow and my girlfriend isn't home.

I guess if they have to be signed for I'll have to pick them up when I'm back.
Radoo

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2666 on: Today at 03:16:08 pm
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 03:09:48 pm
How did the dog sign for them?

Probably some posties are not bothered about a signature.
Lfcameron7

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2667 on: Today at 04:16:23 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 02:18:29 pm
any suggestions for fast t-shirt printing on red tees? they all seem to not have the ability to print on red t-shirts or will take too long for my flight

Redbubble?
Radoo

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2668 on: Today at 04:43:05 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 02:18:29 pm
any suggestions for fast t-shirt printing on red tees? they all seem to not have the ability to print on red t-shirts or will take too long for my flight

https://twitter.com/transalpinoo/status/1527614981822418945?s=21&t=9hPDupv3MtC1S4tjuRh98g
Jaska

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2669 on: Today at 04:45:31 pm
I created a WhatsApp group for people who are travelling to Paris without a ticket so that we can discuss all things related like prices, availability, how to spot fakes etc. PM if you want the link for joining. I'm not online all the time though so sometimes it might take a while for me to reply.   

Has anyone bought a ticket from someone else who won it through UEFA ballot? I'd love to know how the process works:
1) Are all UEFA Ballot Tickets electronic?
2)  How does the transfer exactly work? The seller re-allocates the ticket based on email address?
3) Can the seller withdraw the ticket transfer after it's been made?

Thanks in advance.
Robbo the Red

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2670 on: Today at 05:13:03 pm
Im interested in joining the whats app group mate but I cant message you.
aquaman

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2671 on: Today at 05:20:04 pm
Same please if you could add me Id appreciate it?

Thank you
rodderzzz

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2672 on: Today at 05:28:40 pm
Quote from: Jaska on Today at 04:45:31 pm
I created a WhatsApp group for people who are travelling to Paris without a ticket so that we can discuss all things related like prices, availability, how to spot fakes etc. PM if you want the link for joining. I'm not online all the time though so sometimes it might take a while for me to reply.   

Has anyone bought a ticket from someone else who won it through UEFA ballot? I'd love to know how the process works:
1) Are all UEFA Ballot Tickets electronic?
2)  How does the transfer exactly work? The seller re-allocates the ticket based on email address?
3) Can the seller withdraw the ticket transfer after it's been made?

Thanks in advance.

Theres already a big group on WhatsApp unless youre managing the same one?
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2673 on: Today at 05:29:42 pm
Quote from: rodderzzz on Today at 05:28:40 pm
Theres already a big group on WhatsApp unless youre managing the same one?
Nah must be another one
rodderzzz

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2674 on: Today at 05:42:06 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 05:29:42 pm
Nah must be another one

Ah sound I wont mention the batch of tickets we found in our group then
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2675 on: Today at 05:47:46 pm
Quote from: rodderzzz on Today at 05:42:06 pm
Ah sound I wont mention the batch of tickets we found in our group then
:D :D
Dagro

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2676 on: Today at 06:20:41 pm
Sorry if this has been asked before, just working out costings, and how much to take with me.

If I am going from Denfert-Rochereau to the stade de france is this classed as zone 1 on the metro? Going back if i go from the stadium to gare de lyon is that also zone 1 or zone 2? Planning on getting the night bus from gare de lyon back to Orly. Thanks
Jaska

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2677 on: Today at 06:25:01 pm
Quote from: Robbo the Red on Today at 05:13:03 pm
Im interested in joining the whats app group mate but I cant message you.
Quote from: aquaman on Today at 05:20:04 pm
Same please if you could add me Id appreciate it?

Thank you

DM'd both of you
RainbowFlick

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28
« Reply #2678 on: Today at 06:43:47 pm »
Quote from: TheTeflonJohn on Today at 02:24:01 pm
What day are you leaving Flicksville

Thursday, any ideas on who could print in time? preferably not on a shit gildan tee also  ;D
Online RainbowFlick

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2679 on: Today at 06:44:45 pm »
Quote from: Radoo on Today at 04:43:05 pm
https://twitter.com/transalpinoo/status/1527614981822418945?s=21&t=9hPDupv3MtC1S4tjuRh98g

i want to print my own - i already have a transalpino one but i have a lil design i want too, but thanks
