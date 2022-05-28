« previous next »
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Cant take a case of beers then and £10 a pint!

It started off like that early doors in Madrid, after a while the more people arrived they just gave up and everyone was just going back the shops to get more
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
It started off like that early doors in Madrid, after a while the more people arrived they just gave up and everyone was just going back the shops to get more
Haha now you mention it I remember some weird beer serving place but couldn't get near it.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Haha now you mention it I remember some weird beer serving place but couldn't get near it.

We went the shop first early on and got some cans, went to walk in with them in carrier bag and they said we cant come in here with them. Walked further down and just strolled in on the next side street nobody there. Few hours later everyone was just turning up with loads of crates so off we went and got some more in from the shop and came back, they werent bothered then theyd just given up stopping everyone. Can see the French police being the same, theyll try early on but then give up, itd be a hell of a task to stop thousands getting in with them when we are coming and going from all angles.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Yesterday, Thursday 19 May, Spirit of Shankly met with the Club as part of ongoing dialogue over tickets for the Champions League final and allocations in general.
 
Firstly, we would like to thank the club for being so transparent and walking us through these ticket allocations at such a critical and busy time of the season. None of us wants to discuss such matters when weve all got Sunday to look forward to, but we dont underestimate the level of concern for some of our members.
 
The club confirmed that they expect more tickets to be released to supporters in the coming days and that the final overall allocation breakdown will be very similar to that in Madrid in 2019.
 
The current 85% supporter allocation, which includes the general ballot (64%) and those supporters with contracts (21%), will rise further as we approach the final. It was noted that these are rounded numbers and should be considered when looking at the figures. The Club also confirmed that they have contacted UEFA for any additional tickets but we think any more will be unlikely.
 
We are now going to wait until after the Champions League final when we will meet with the Club again to review the final ticket allocations and continue the conversation regarding how tickets are allocated and sold to supporters.
 

We thank members for raising their concerns with us.

With regard to UEFA, we are aware that LFC asked for a fairer and greater allocation but no more tickets have been forthcoming and they dont  expect any more to materialise.

During the meeting, ironically, UEFA released a batch of tickets available to those who were initially unsuccessful in their first ballot. This highlights the basic problem: 12,000 UEFA tickets in a free-for-all ballot that should have been shared between fans of the finalists.

It is clear that UEFA are adamant that this is how they want to operate and individual clubs are powerless to change this policy. We will continue to approach UEFA via Football Supporters Europe to lobby for a percentage of these tickets to be included in the finalists allocations.

This includes the cost of tickets. We asked that Liverpool support our representations to UEFA to reduce extortionate prices in the future, as we will via Football Supporters Europe.

Regards,

Joe Blott

Chair

Spirit of Shankly




No idea how many but people with low wait list positions might want to cross fingers.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Did you find anyone? I am due back in to Gatwick at 7.05, this isn't probably helpful to you, as I don't drive but before i book train tickets was wondering if you were able to get sorted and if so if i could get in for the lift back also? Thanks

I'm on that flight mate , keep me updated with any info you get 👍
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Not sure if this has been posted but I've been waiting for this page to be updated...

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/champions-league-cup-final-21-22/ticket-fulfilment
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Been lucky enough to get two tickets for me and my mate today.

Any of you fellas got any advice on best travel routes etc? Gonna start planning tonight but just after some advice.

We only booked last week.

10:15pm Irish Ferry Dover-Calais. Cheap hotel near Calais. Drive to Paris Sat morning. Cheap hotel outside Paris on Sat night and ferry back on Sunday lunchtime. Less than £400 all in for 2 of us including ferry, hotels and match tickets.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
nope - i arrive back into Gatwick at 7.25am. Booked on to the 10.16am from Euston which might be a little tight as I need to drop off some stuff in my car which is parked near the airport, or I might just lug it all to Liverpool i guess. just expecting the train to be heaving so don't really wanna be carrying stuff i bought in Paris or whatever. staying the night at an easyhotel then train back at 5pm or so the next day.

Haven't booked train fare yet, but was looking at going direct from Gatwick train station in to Birmingham and change there
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
I'm flying out of orly airport on the Sunday, there are night buses from gare de lyon every half hour up to about 0330 or 0400, that's what I'm planning on using to get back. staying out near the airport on Friday night so can use that as a trial run.

Nice one fella. Was looking at all the train tickets I'd need and using https://en.parisinfo.com/transport/73375/Orlyval it comes to 49.40 euros which seems expensive
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Nice one fella. Was looking at all the train tickets I'd need and using https://en.parisinfo.com/transport/73375/Orlyval it comes to 49.40 euros which seems expensive

The n22 bus might be your way back to Orly in the early hours https://moovitapp.com/index/en/public_transit-line-N22-Paris-662-857093-667730-0
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
More tickets released, can only really be around 100 or so at best if we have received no additional allocation from UEFA? The hope with a lowish waiting list position is hard to manage. 

Out of interest does anyone know why the stadium is operating at 6000 below capacity?  Get the idea of lost seats to media but surely not 6000?
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
More tickets released, can only really be around 100 or so at best if we have received no additional allocation from UEFA? The hope with a lowish waiting list position is hard to manage. 

Out of interest does anyone know why the stadium is operating at 6000 below capacity?  Get the idea of lost seats to media but surely not 6000?

Someone did the numbers and over 1000 more went to ex players for this than Madrid. Statement says itll bring proportions in line. Fuck knows what that means though.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
The club confirmed that they expect more tickets to be released to supporters in the coming days and that the final overall allocation breakdown will be very similar to that in Madrid in 2019.
 
The current 85% supporter allocation, which includes the general ballot (64%) and those supporters with contracts (21%), will rise further as we approach the final. It was noted that these are rounded numbers and should be considered when looking at the figures. The Club also confirmed that they have contacted UEFA for any additional tickets but we think any more will be unlikely.


The supporter allocation for Madrid was 88% according to this echo article (The LFC selling notice has been removed now).
Quote
Some 63% (10,466) will be for general admission followed by 25% (4,153) for seasonal hospitality members and priority rights holders.
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-hold-back-cheapest-champions-16272826

So to get the Paris supporter allocation up to 88%, the club will need to make an extra 3% available for waiting list supporters - roughly another 500+ tickets
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Anyone on a Vueling flight tried to checkin online? Travelling on an EU passport and doesnt let me check-in as The nationality entered is not on the list of countries that allow online check-in. Please go to the check-in desk in good time to get your boarding pass.. Is it just me or is due to covid pre-departure checks making sure that everyone has their PLF and vaccination status/test checked before going through security?

Edit: maybe Im trying to checkin too early as online checkin available only from 7 days prior to departure and flying out early on Sat
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Think you might of answered your own question in the same post mate :D
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Anyone on a Vueling flight tried to checkin online? Travelling on an EU passport and doesnt let me check-in as The nationality entered is not on the list of countries that allow online check-in. Please go to the check-in desk in good time to get your boarding pass.. Is it just me or is due to covid pre-departure checks making sure that everyone has their PLF and vaccination status/test checked before going through security?

Edit: maybe Im trying to checkin too early as online checkin available only from 7 days prior to departure and flying out early on Sat
I'm returning Sunday with them so delaying checking in at the moment mate :)
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Someone did the numbers and over 1000 more went to ex players for this than Madrid. Statement says itll bring proportions in line. Fuck knows what that means though.
Not all tickets will be taken by ex players. I've spoken to Sammy Lee a couple of times this week and he was offered tickets but decided to give it a miss and there will be others who do the same
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
nope - i arrive back into Gatwick at 7.25am. Booked on to the 10.16am from Euston which might be a little tight as I need to drop off some stuff in my car which is parked near the airport, or I might just lug it all to Liverpool i guess. just expecting the train to be heaving so don't really wanna be carrying stuff i bought in Paris or whatever. staying the night at an easyhotel then train back at 5pm or so the next day.

Should be plenty of time it only takes an hour from Gatwick to Euston
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Someone did the numbers and over 1000 more went to ex players for this than Madrid. Statement says itll bring proportions in line. Fuck knows what that means though.

Adam Lallana just has a REALLY big family
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Someone did the numbers and over 1000 more went to ex players for this than Madrid. Statement says itll bring proportions in line. Fuck knows what that means though.

Would love to see a further breakdown of those 1000 tickets and who they went to and how many each of them got. No doubt theyll all be in that pocket of the ground in the lower tier in the corner. Ill wave to them from my peasant seat  ;D :wave

Are all ex players deserving of a ticket over someone who has attended all the games? Personally, Im not so sure
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Would love to see a further breakdown of those 1000 tickets and who they went to and how many each of them got. No doubt theyll all be in that pocket of the ground in the lower tier in the corner. Ill wave to them from my peasant seat  ;D :wave

Are all ex players deserving of a ticket over someone who has attended all the games? Personally, Im not so sure

Take a 0 off that number and you are closer to the real number
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Have a look at this thread: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352270.280
Very unlikely to be able to get a ticket  - you would risk thousands of  and might end with a fake one. It seems however that there will be fanzone at Cours de Vincennes. Youll have an amazing time!
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Anyone in here got the critair sticker?
Saying it will take 3 weeks to come?
Logged

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Anyone in here got the critair sticker?
Saying it will take 3 weeks to come?

I think we ordered ours about 5 days ago and it said roughly 7 to deliver
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
I think we ordered ours about 5 days ago and it said roughly 7 to deliver
Cheers, Ill have to try get it to the hotel in France then. 7 working days or just 7?
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Nice one fella. Was looking at all the train tickets I'd need and using https://en.parisinfo.com/transport/73375/Orlyval it comes to 49.40 euros which seems expensive
the Paris visite pass covers orlyval.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
For those flying back early hours on Sunday from Orly, note that although RER will have extended timetable the Orlyval shuttle will not according to their twitter reply.

no schedule extension planned on the Orlyval line for May 28, 2022, to date.  We will of course communicate the information to you if the situation changes. Have a good match ⚽️
Logged

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Can anyone who lives in Paris confirm that I've got this right about public transport?

The stadium is in Zone 2, therefore if we buy a one day Navigo pass for zones 1-2 (https://www.ratp.fr/en/titres-et-tarifs/one-day-navigo-travel-pass) when we arrive on Friday, and only use it on the Saturday (we are arriving by train and staying walking distance from Gare du Nord) then we should be fine for unlimited travel on the public transport network on the Saturday?
