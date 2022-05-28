This fan zone in the Cours de Vincennes should open at 2 p.m. on the day of the final, and will not only be reserved for Reds supporters, whether or not they have a ticket for the match. Pat-downs will be carried out to enter the area and musical entertainment is planned inside: two giant screens will be installed to broadcast the concerts that will take place in the afternoon. Food trucks and beer taps will also be available. The bill for the organization of these two spaces, Spanish and English, is paid by UEFA. As for the FFF, it has legal and operational responsibility.



FAO people holding pyro etc, seems they're anxious over smoke bombs etc in the fan park.



It also seems to suggest the big screens are only for the 'musical performances' too.