Author Topic: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022  (Read 99656 times)

Online Thepooloflife

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2560 on: Today at 03:27:32 pm »
Quote from: TheBionicCarrot on Today at 02:52:40 pm
Saw this and had a look on Google street view.  That is a tiny area compared to Madrid.  No way everyone would fit in.
There's a big roundabout/park area in the middle.....assuming they mean that - that looks big enough ?
Online emitime

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2561 on: Today at 03:29:51 pm »
Quote from: TheBionicCarrot on Today at 02:52:40 pm
Saw this and had a look on Google street view.  That is a tiny area compared to Madrid.  No way everyone would fit in.

It's not a million miles off. Circles are deceptively big.

Google Earth suggests Plaza de Felipe II was 12,250m2. The central bit of Place de la Nation is 11,250m2.

A big difference is that in Madrid there were lots of side bits off it as well, where as Nation looks like its going to be in the middle of an active roundabout.

If they could somehow divert all the traffic and close the roundabout, now that would be a massive area and a lot of fun...
Online Thepooloflife

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2562 on: Today at 03:39:00 pm »
Quote from: emitime on Today at 03:29:51 pm
It's not a million miles off. Circles are deceptively big.

Google Earth suggests Plaza de Felipe II was 12,250m2. The central bit of Place de la Nation is 11,250m2.

A big difference is that in Madrid there were lots of side bits off it as well, where as Nation looks like its going to be in the middle of an active roundabout.

If they could somehow divert all the traffic and close the roundabout, now that would be a massive area and a lot of fun...
Details are in the other thread mate, now.
Online Radoo

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2563 on: Today at 03:49:30 pm »
Collection from Anfield from tomorrow at 10 AM.

Monday May 16 until 7.30am Wedneday May 18   from 10am Saturday May 21
Thursday May 19 until 7.30am Friday May 20   from 10am Saturday May 21
Monday May 23 until 7.30am Tuesday May 24   from 12pm Tuesday May 24
Offline tgfcoton

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2564 on: Today at 03:53:49 pm »
Quote from: tgfcoton on May 18, 2022, 03:15:00 pm
Eagerly awaiting reserve list news as we've a pair on 341 so here's hoping
Well i'll be..... only gone and qualified in the late reserve extra list on number 341
anyone else on waiting list number 298 to 358 check your emails and buy on monday from 2pm but can ONLY collect these tickets NOT have them posted
Offline ally100

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2565 on: Today at 04:07:19 pm »
Offline d_sig8489

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2566 on: Today at 04:30:07 pm »
Posting in case this is useful to anyone else (and in case someone tells me I've got this wrong!)... traveling around Paris by public transport. As far as I can tell, you can download the RATP app and purchase metro/bus tickets within the app and use your phone's NFC as the ticket. This could avoid a lot of time spent in ticket booth queues. (I'm arriving at Orly at 4:10 so want to get across Paris as quickly as possible!)
Offline claresy2005

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2567 on: Today at 04:31:24 pm »
is this app only on google though?
Online TeddyTime33

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2568 on: Today at 04:32:37 pm »
Quote from: claresy2005 on Today at 04:31:24 pm
is this app only on google though?
I'm downloading it now to see what it's about
Online Nocter

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2569 on: Today at 04:35:31 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 04:32:37 pm
I'm downloading it now to see what it's about

I couldn't get it to work, I think you still need a physical ticket to start with....
Offline GWats77

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2570 on: Today at 04:36:28 pm »
Quote from: Radoo on Today at 03:49:30 pm
Collection from Anfield from tomorrow at 10 AM.

Monday May 16 until 7.30am Wedneday May 18   from 10am Saturday May 21
Thursday May 19 until 7.30am Friday May 20   from 10am Saturday May 21
Monday May 23 until 7.30am Tuesday May 24   from 12pm Tuesday May 24

Phew!!! I can get mine over the weekend.

And just to pair up as well here are the ticket opening times.

Extended Ticket Office window opening hours for ticket collections
Sat 21 May - 10am-3pm
Sun 22 May - 10.30am-4.45pm
Please note that ticket collections will be suspended from 2pm on Sunday May 22 until 9am Monday May 23, due to the Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers match taking place.
Mon 23 May - 8am-6pm
Tue 24 May - 8am-6pm
Online TeddyTime33

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2571 on: Today at 04:37:22 pm »
Quote from: Nocter on Today at 04:35:31 pm
I couldn't get it to work, I think you still need a physical ticket to start with....
it's telling me to install another app to "digitalize my tivkets"
Online Nocter

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2572 on: Today at 04:40:18 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 04:37:22 pm
it's telling me to install another app to "digitalize my tivkets"

It said my phone wasn't compatible even though its a good phone, let me know if it works for you
Online TeddyTime33

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2573 on: Today at 04:41:00 pm »
Quote from: Nocter on Today at 04:40:18 pm
It said my phone wasn't compatible even though its a good phone, let me know if it works for you
nah saying not compatible for me either, Google pixel 6 here. I get on Friday night so hopefully sort myself for the weekend then
Offline d_sig8489

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2574 on: Today at 05:09:16 pm »
Quote from: claresy2005 on Today at 04:31:24 pm
is this app only on google though?

I've a Samsung. Made me download another app to get it to work but it says on mine I can use my phone as a 'navigo card'   ???
Offline pw1008

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2575 on: Today at 05:12:22 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 06:46:12 am
Theres normally a bus / coach into Frankfurt from the airport.

I did that coming back from Athens - flew to Frankfurt but then had to get to Hahn - there was a coach back then between the two
Online Barry Banana

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2576 on: Today at 05:16:41 pm »
Quote from: pw1008 on Today at 05:12:22 pm
I did that coming back from Athens - flew to Frankfurt but then had to get to Hahn - there was a coach back then between the two

Takes the absolute piss that airports called Frankfurt though. The bus goes through about 5 other towns / cities before getting to Frankfurt and takes over two hours. Like calling an airport Liverpool Coventry.
Offline Koplord

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2577 on: Today at 05:46:32 pm »
Been lucky enough to get two tickets for me and my mate today.

Any of you fellas got any advice on best travel routes etc? Gonna start planning tonight but just after some advice.
Online RainbowFlick

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2578 on: Today at 05:50:48 pm »
This fan zone in the Cours de Vincennes should open at 2 p.m. on the day of the final, and will not only be reserved for Reds supporters, whether or not they have a ticket for the match. Pat-downs will be carried out to enter the area and musical entertainment is planned inside: two giant screens will be installed to broadcast the concerts that will take place in the afternoon. Food trucks and beer taps will also be available. The bill for the organization of these two spaces, Spanish and English, is paid by UEFA. As for the FFF, it has legal and operational responsibility.

FAO people holding pyro etc, seems they're anxious over smoke bombs etc in the fan park.

It also seems to suggest the big screens are only for the 'musical performances' too.
Online Radoo

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2579 on: Today at 05:51:45 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 05:16:41 pm
Takes the absolute piss that airports called Frankfurt though. The bus goes through about 5 other towns / cities before getting to Frankfurt and takes over two hours. Like calling an airport Liverpool Coventry.

Hope youre not flying into Paris Beauvais which is 70-80 miles from Paris
Offline redkiev18

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2580 on: Today at 05:58:45 pm »
The club have a ticket fulfilment page which suggests they posted tickets on Tuesday but no one has received them. Couldve been arranged to use NFC pass and all this nonsense avoided
Online TeddyTime33

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2581 on: Today at 06:00:19 pm »
Quote from: Radoo on Today at 05:51:45 pm
Hope youre not flying into Paris Beauvais which is 70-80 miles from Paris
the Ryanair special cheap airports ages away from the actual place
Online Dagro

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2582 on: Today at 06:05:28 pm »
Quote from: d_sig8489 on Today at 04:30:07 pm
Posting in case this is useful to anyone else (and in case someone tells me I've got this wrong!)... traveling around Paris by public transport. As far as I can tell, you can download the RATP app and purchase metro/bus tickets within the app and use your phone's NFC as the ticket. This could avoid a lot of time spent in ticket booth queues. (I'm arriving at Orly at 4:10 so want to get across Paris as quickly as possible!)

I am on the same flight as you. Travelling by myself do if you see someone following you, that'll be me, as i am almost certain i will get lost!
Online stonecold_jpm

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2583 on: Today at 07:01:23 pm »
Quote from: d_sig8489 on Today at 04:30:07 pm
Posting in case this is useful to anyone else (and in case someone tells me I've got this wrong!)... traveling around Paris by public transport. As far as I can tell, you can download the RATP app and purchase metro/bus tickets within the app and use your phone's NFC as the ticket. This could avoid a lot of time spent in ticket booth queues. (I'm arriving at Orly at 4:10 so want to get across Paris as quickly as possible!)

You need a physical ticket, I spent hours last night looking, pretty shit really
Online stonecold_jpm

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2584 on: Today at 07:05:31 pm »
Bus replacements for anyone going back from CDG airport. Just as bad as National rail, fucking bonkers!

37-B58869-5764-4-DD5-B8-DB-667313-DDE9-D9" border="0
Online emitime

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2585 on: Today at 07:07:16 pm »
Quote from: d_sig8489 on Today at 05:09:16 pm
I've a Samsung. Made me download another app to get it to work but it says on mine I can use my phone as a 'navigo card'   ???

According to the site the only compatible phones are Samsung Galaxies. Whoever was at the meeting deciding that should be thrown into the sea.

Why can't it just be contactless like the tube, not two separate apps that only works on one specific phone... Bonkers.
Offline PoetryInMotion96

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2586 on: Today at 07:08:32 pm »
Anyone in Eindhoven on Friday night? Im getting the overnight bus to Paris but nothing to do in the day, may go to Dam for a few
Online Barry Banana

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2587 on: Today at 07:13:00 pm »
Quote from: Radoo on Today at 05:51:45 pm
Hope youre not flying into Paris Beauvais which is 70-80 miles from Paris

Im not but thats 86km. Hahn to Frankfurt is 126km.
Online DGS_05

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2588 on: Today at 07:14:28 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 05:50:48 pm
This fan zone in the Cours de Vincennes should open at 2 p.m. on the day of the final, and will not only be reserved for Reds supporters, whether or not they have a ticket for the match. Pat-downs will be carried out to enter the area and musical entertainment is planned inside: two giant screens will be installed to broadcast the concerts that will take place in the afternoon. Food trucks and beer taps will also be available. The bill for the organization of these two spaces, Spanish and English, is paid by UEFA. As for the FFF, it has legal and operational responsibility.

FAO people holding pyro etc, seems they're anxious over smoke bombs etc in the fan park.

It also seems to suggest the big screens are only for the 'musical performances' too.

Cant take a case of beers then and £10 a pint!
Online Radoo

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2589 on: Today at 07:21:18 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 07:13:00 pm
Im not but thats 86km. Hahn to Frankfurt is 126km.
108 km according to google maps.
Online Craig S

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2590 on: Today at 07:27:33 pm »
Quote from: redkiev18 on Today at 05:58:45 pm
The club have a ticket fulfilment page which suggests they posted tickets on Tuesday but no one has received them. Couldve been arranged to use NFC pass and all this nonsense avoided

They posted tickets from the guaranteed sale by Tuesday. We received ours on Weds.
It states ballot sale ones are only being posted today.
Online Dagro

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2591 on: Today at 07:29:01 pm »
Anyone flying back early on the Sunday morning from Orly, that Orlyval train that links the airport to Antony, stops running at 11.35 and restarts at 5.

I am not too keen to be hanging around the station for a few hours at night waiting. Would Antony have taxis outside so I can get to the airport?
Online Dagro

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2592 on: Today at 07:32:17 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 09:58:18 pm
anyone happen to be flying back to (or live in) Gatwick and is planning to get back for the parade? could do with a lift - my flight arrives at like 8am

Did you find anyone? I am due back in to Gatwick at 7.05, this isn't probably helpful to you, as I don't drive but before i book train tickets was wondering if you were able to get sorted and if so if i could get in for the lift back also? Thanks
Online TeddyTime33

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2593 on: Today at 07:34:25 pm »
Quote from: Dagro on Today at 07:29:01 pm
Anyone flying back early on the Sunday morning from Orly, that Orlyval train that links the airport to Antony, stops running at 11.35 and restarts at 5.

I am not too keen to be hanging around the station for a few hours at night waiting. Would Antony have taxis outside so I can get to the airport?
head back into town and they'll be pubs full of people could wait about there
Online RainbowFlick

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2594 on: Today at 07:37:41 pm »
Quote from: redkiev18 on Today at 05:58:45 pm
The club have a ticket fulfilment page which suggests they posted tickets on Tuesday but no one has received them. Couldve been arranged to use NFC pass and all this nonsense avoided

no thanks, nice to have a ticket stub
Online Hij

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2595 on: Today at 07:37:51 pm »
Quote from: DGS_05 on Today at 07:14:28 pm
Cant take a case of beers then and £10 a pint!

Will have to case it out then and drink before we go in there if that's the case. Can't do the whole weekend on pub prices after the season we've had haha.
Online RainbowFlick

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2596 on: Today at 07:39:52 pm »
Quote from: Dagro on Today at 07:32:17 pm
Did you find anyone? I am due back in to Gatwick at 7.05, this isn't probably helpful to you, as I don't drive but before i book train tickets was wondering if you were able to get sorted and if so if i could get in for the lift back also? Thanks

nope - i arrive back into Gatwick at 7.25am. Booked on to the 10.16am from Euston which might be a little tight as I need to drop off some stuff in my car which is parked near the airport, or I might just lug it all to Liverpool i guess. just expecting the train to be heaving so don't really wanna be carrying stuff i bought in Paris or whatever. staying the night at an easyhotel then train back at 5pm or so the next day.
Online Radoo

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2597 on: Today at 07:51:08 pm »
Quote from: Dagro on Today at 07:29:01 pm
Anyone flying back early on the Sunday morning from Orly, that Orlyval train that links the airport to Antony, stops running at 11.35 and restarts at 5.

I am not too keen to be hanging around the station for a few hours at night waiting. Would Antony have taxis outside so I can get to the airport?

Im in the same situation. Contacted RATP and Orlyval via twitter - still waiting for a reply to find out if the shuttles from Antony will have extended timetable too.

https://twitter.com/raduangelescu/status/1527548477932199936?s=21&t=bp5hBlpZw3anx7coRlvf3g
Online portRUSHred

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2598 on: Today at 07:55:52 pm »
Quote from: pl_kop_1969 on Today at 01:49:42 pm
With Ryanair, you get your seat when you check in, which is 24 hours before flying if you haven't paid for a specific seat. That shoudl give you time to fill in the PLF, I think you can save it with most of the details, then just finish it when you get your seat number. Make sure you check in before you go to the airport or they charge you for that.
Ryanair asking for EU covid passport but I have an NHS one. Knowing Ryanair are they likely to be awkward? Dont want any problems at the airport!
