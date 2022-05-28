« previous next »
Author Topic: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022  (Read 90854 times)

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2400 on: Today at 10:11:10 am »
Anyone booked with these

https://form.jotform.com/221344164970353

Are they legit?
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2401 on: Today at 10:12:16 am »
You can now collect your tickets at the window.
Just been and picked out ones up 👍
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2402 on: Today at 10:20:25 am »
What site did you book the Beauvois shuttle bus on? The airport site?
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2403 on: Today at 10:30:25 am »
Quote from: hoppyLFC on Today at 10:12:16 am
You can now collect your tickets at the window.
Just been and picked out ones up 👍

This year's semi was a bit problematic. How many windows were open this morning?
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2404 on: Today at 10:32:29 am »
Quote from: hoppyLFC on Today at 10:12:16 am
You can now collect your tickets at the window.
Just been and picked out ones up 👍

Ballot ones still say TBC?
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2405 on: Today at 10:44:23 am »
Quote from: niweeman on Today at 10:20:25 am
What site did you book the Beauvois shuttle bus on? The airport site?

I done it this morning via airport site. Its an open return for a year. Just a bit concerned if 1 bus per plane put on but will see.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2406 on: Today at 11:02:49 am »
Did anyone manage to see how many tickets were left before the sale closed?
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2407 on: Today at 11:06:00 am »
Quote from: gods_left_peg on Today at 11:02:49 am
Did anyone manage to see how many tickets were left before the sale closed?

There were 25 under £125 left at 7:10 AM, 20 mins before closing.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2408 on: Today at 11:16:43 am »
Quote from: KiNki on Today at 10:11:10 am
Anyone booked with these

https://form.jotform.com/221344164970353

Are they legit?

Looks suspect to me . Looks like someone's just set up an online form .

Could be wrong but I wouldn't trust them .
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2409 on: Today at 11:32:15 am »
Quote from: Spongebob Redpants on Today at 11:16:43 am
Looks suspect to me . Looks like someone's just set up an online form .

Could be wrong but I wouldn't trust them .

Yeah, strange, the website bvtours.co.uk just throws up that form, it was working earlier.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2410 on: Today at 11:33:16 am »
Quote from: Jim SH on Today at 10:30:25 am
This year's semi was a bit problematic. How many windows were open this morning?

Loads 👍
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2411 on: Today at 11:33:55 am »
Quote from: Mr.Savage on Today at 10:32:29 am
Ballot ones still say TBC?

Ah Soz, ours were in the first sale 👍
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2412 on: Today at 11:34:56 am »
Quote from: KiNki on Today at 11:32:15 am
Yeah, strange, the website bvtours.co.uk just throws up that form, it was working earlier.

It looks like it's the one organised by Dom Lipscombe on twitter. Have a look on his page if your unsure about it.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2413 on: Today at 12:02:52 pm »
Quote from: hoppyLFC on Today at 10:12:16 am
You can now collect your tickets at the window.
Just been and picked out ones up 👍
Posted out as well, mines just landed from 7 credit sale
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2414 on: Today at 12:07:15 pm »
Quote from: KiNki on Today at 11:32:15 am
Yeah, strange, the website bvtours.co.uk just throws up that form, it was working earlier.

the guy that runs that is definitely a good lad, did loads of good work around foodbanks and getting masks to key workers. quite a few of his mates and regulars seem to have booked on.

think it's his first time arranging a flight though so there's perhaps a bit of a risk of teething problems. i doubt he's gonna run off with your money but maybe worth asking about insurance for cancellations or any issues. he seems really good with logistics to be honest.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2415 on: Today at 12:12:39 pm »
Quote from: MainStandUltra on Today at 11:34:56 am
It looks like it's the one organised by Dom Lipscombe on twitter. Have a look on his page if your unsure about it.

Ended up booking Air France return from Manchester, Sat - Sun £570.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2416 on: Today at 12:30:01 pm »
Anyone else getting Coach Innovations to Dover? Has anyone been before with them  - are they good and will there likely be a charging port on the coach?
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2417 on: Today at 12:44:42 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 12:30:01 pm
Anyone else getting Coach Innovations to Dover? Has anyone been before with them  - are they good and will there likely be a charging port on the coach?

We used Coach Innovations for Madrid. No charging ports back then and be aware if you're sitting near the bog... it didn't get emptied for the whole trip 🤮
