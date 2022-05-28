Want to gauge people's opinion here. My and 3 mates applied separately thinking at least 2 of us would get a ticket. Turns out only I was successful. They're now not going at all. Thinking about travelling over alone but wanted to know if anyone's done it before and what whether it's worth it. Been unsuccessful in every other European ballot before and doubt I'll ever get another chance. I was initially up for it but been thinking a lot about it since as i think it's an experience you need to share with someone. Mind you if I didn't go I'd offer it to them and they'd snap my hand off.