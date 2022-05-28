Want to gauge people's opinion here. My and 3 mates applied separately thinking at least 2 of us would get a ticket. Turns out only I was successful. They're now not going at all. Thinking about travelling over alone but wanted to know if anyone's done it before and what whether it's worth it. Been unsuccessful in every other European ballot before and doubt I'll ever get another chance. I was initially up for it but been thinking a lot about it since as i think it's an experience you need to share with someone. Mind you if I didn't go I'd offer it to them and they'd snap my hand off.
Ive been on holiday alone loads of times. Enjoy it more.
If you want to enjoy Paris set some sights to see the day will fly by.
If you just want to have a beer and sing aim for wherever most of the fans are.
Sometimes just got adjust what youd normally do.
Imagine saying you didnt see us win in Istanbul because you couldnt be alone for 8 hours!
The game you wont honestly care and youll be best mates with the person next to you in no time when we score.