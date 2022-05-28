« previous next »
Author Topic: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022  (Read 90020 times)

Online Radoo

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2360 on: Yesterday at 04:32:07 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 03:44:00 pm
yeah but if security are gonna be arsey just accept it and move on, they see you as a football fan and will you treat you with discontempt at any moment

I know, I wont get my day ruined over a battery bank. Should use some common senses tho - we live in a digital era and people got everything on their phones - public transport passes, payment options, boarding passes, vaccination certificates, etc, etc.
Offline TeddyTime33

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2361 on: Yesterday at 04:49:45 pm »
Quote from: Radoo on Yesterday at 04:32:07 pm
I know, I wont get my day ruined over a battery bank. Should use some common senses tho - we live in a digital era and people got everything on their phones - public transport passes, payment options, boarding passes, vaccination certificates, etc, etc.
completey agree mate it's stupid to be taking battery packs from fans especially when uefa have mobile tickets but I learned from euro aways this year is foreign police don't care about anything and if they see if a small chance to go on a power trip they will
Offline Tony19:6

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2362 on: Yesterday at 05:07:25 pm »
Quote from: carl123uk on May 16, 2022, 09:36:22 pm
Just messaged you on Twitter

Nice one Carl, just followed back

Edit I've been in the office today, so have only just replied
Offline Dagro

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2363 on: Yesterday at 05:29:58 pm »
Quote from: Pinehurst Alan on Yesterday at 12:36:08 pm
Yes the Bulk are in B3 and B4 which are almost entirely CAT2 (£411+)

That'll price me out as feared then
Offline gazzam1963

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2364 on: Yesterday at 05:30:00 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 02:27:48 pm
Madrid took everyones', as in Basel if I remember right? I don't think I was ever even checked in Kiev.

I'll be taking mine but trying to hide it somewhere, probably wrap it inside a scarf or something in my hands.


Bought one of these before the season starts to stop the charger getting taken off me , better than carrying a pack around and quite tough when you drop the phone

https://www.amazon.co.uk/iPosible-Portable-Charging-Extended-Rechargeable/dp/B08PYN1NFT/ref=zg_bs_7342281031_3/258-4960807-3677243?pd_rd_i=B08PYN1NFT&psc=1
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2365 on: Yesterday at 05:45:24 pm »
if i remember right the UEFA rules allowed USB chargers for Madrid too. was a pile of about 20 they'd taken off fans outside one turnstile. i got pushed over by police over it, really bizarre policing as per for European football.

the charging case is a good shout though, i might get one of those. my battery is wank.
Online Radoo

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2366 on: Yesterday at 05:47:51 pm »
Quote from: Dagro on Yesterday at 05:29:58 pm
That'll price me out as feared then

There are 31 tickets which are less than £125. 7-8 of the them restricted view. Whats your waiting list no?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:49:53 pm by Radoo »
Offline GWats77

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2367 on: Yesterday at 05:58:21 pm »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on Yesterday at 05:30:00 pm

Bought one of these before the season starts to stop the charger getting taken off me , better than carrying a pack around and quite tough when you drop the phone

https://www.amazon.co.uk/iPosible-Portable-Charging-Extended-Rechargeable/dp/B08PYN1NFT/ref=zg_bs_7342281031_3/258-4960807-3677243?pd_rd_i=B08PYN1NFT&psc=1

Nice idea, may get one and then saves taking a charger.
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2368 on: Yesterday at 06:01:54 pm »
How can they justify taking a charger off someone.

Absolute bizzies
Online Mr.Savage

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2369 on: Yesterday at 06:27:04 pm »
It was the same when we played Atletico years ago, young sister had a portable charger and made a big fuss, managed to wriggle away and get in but seemed excessive, I suppose thats the Spanish police for you though! Not sure what the French are like
Online UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,566
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2370 on: Yesterday at 06:42:06 pm »
Quote from: Mr.Savage on Yesterday at 06:27:04 pm
It was the same when we played Atletico years ago, young sister had a portable charger and made a big fuss, managed to wriggle away and get in but seemed excessive, I suppose thats the Spanish police for you though! Not sure what the French are like

Just glad this wasn't in Russia like planned!
Offline Dagro

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2371 on: Yesterday at 06:51:04 pm »
Quote from: Radoo on Yesterday at 05:47:51 pm
There are 31 tickets which are less than £125. 7-8 of the them restricted view. Whats your waiting list no?

46
Online lfcrule6times

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2372 on: Yesterday at 07:13:34 pm »
Want to gauge people's opinion here. My and 3 mates applied separately thinking at least 2 of us would get a ticket. Turns out only I was successful. They're now not going at all. Thinking about travelling over alone but wanted to know if anyone's done it before and what whether it's worth it. Been unsuccessful in every other European ballot before and doubt I'll ever get another chance. I was initially up for it but been thinking a lot about it since as i think it's an experience you need to share with someone. Mind you if I didn't go I'd offer it to them and they'd snap my hand off.
Offline davidsteventon

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2373 on: Yesterday at 07:15:51 pm »
For anyone that hasnt been to a game abroad go with the approach of youre a horrible hooligan and not wanted and the daft farts are on a power trip and plan for and accept that and youll have a decent time.
Say hello. Arms out. Take stuff out of pocket. Be polite.
Youll never win. Youll never prove your point. Youve everything to lose and theyve nothing.
Its not right but its never changed just know about it and act accordingly.

Its ridiculous. Driving 2 hours around Naples. Checking wallets in Belgrade. Never changes. Youre not in England.

Enjoy though! Dont argue back. Dont spoil your own day.
Offline davidsteventon

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2374 on: Yesterday at 07:21:12 pm »
Quote from: lfcrule6times on Yesterday at 07:13:34 pm
Want to gauge people's opinion here. My and 3 mates applied separately thinking at least 2 of us would get a ticket. Turns out only I was successful. They're now not going at all. Thinking about travelling over alone but wanted to know if anyone's done it before and what whether it's worth it. Been unsuccessful in every other European ballot before and doubt I'll ever get another chance. I was initially up for it but been thinking a lot about it since as i think it's an experience you need to share with someone. Mind you if I didn't go I'd offer it to them and they'd snap my hand off.

Ive been on holiday alone loads of times. Enjoy it more.
If you want to enjoy Paris set some sights to see the day will fly by.
If you just want to have a beer and sing aim for wherever most of the fans are.
Sometimes just got adjust what youd normally do.
Imagine saying you didnt see us win in Istanbul because you couldnt be alone for 8 hours!
The game you wont honestly care and youll be best mates with the person next to you in no time when we score.
Offline TheTeflonJohn

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2375 on: Yesterday at 07:28:05 pm »
Quote from: lfcrule6times on Yesterday at 07:13:34 pm
Want to gauge people's opinion here. My and 3 mates applied separately thinking at least 2 of us would get a ticket. Turns out only I was successful. They're now not going at all. Thinking about travelling over alone but wanted to know if anyone's done it before and what whether it's worth it. Been unsuccessful in every other European ballot before and doubt I'll ever get another chance. I was initially up for it but been thinking a lot about it since as i think it's an experience you need to share with someone. Mind you if I didn't go I'd offer it to them and they'd snap my hand off.

Fuck that mate,  get yourself over there,  you'll have a belter   :)
Offline TeddyTime33

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2376 on: Yesterday at 07:35:00 pm »
Quote from: davidsteventon on Yesterday at 07:15:51 pm
For anyone that hasnt been to a game abroad go with the approach of youre a horrible hooligan and not wanted and the daft farts are on a power trip and plan for and accept that and youll have a decent time.
Say hello. Arms out. Take stuff out of pocket. Be polite.
Youll never win. Youll never prove your point. Youve everything to lose and theyve nothing.
Its not right but its never changed just know about it and act accordingly.

Its ridiculous. Driving 2 hours around Naples. Checking wallets in Belgrade. Never changes. Youre not in England.

Enjoy though! Dont argue back. Dont spoil your own day.
fantastic advice this to any first timers with tickets
Offline TeddyTime33

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2377 on: Yesterday at 07:36:08 pm »
Quote from: lfcrule6times on Yesterday at 07:13:34 pm
Want to gauge people's opinion here. My and 3 mates applied separately thinking at least 2 of us would get a ticket. Turns out only I was successful. They're now not going at all. Thinking about travelling over alone but wanted to know if anyone's done it before and what whether it's worth it. Been unsuccessful in every other European ballot before and doubt I'll ever get another chance. I was initially up for it but been thinking a lot about it since as i think it's an experience you need to share with someone. Mind you if I didn't go I'd offer it to them and they'd snap my hand off.
mate I go to every game alone, 3 euro aways this season too just get yourself out there and you'll be grand, reds be around every corner, like you said might never get another chance with a ticket too
Offline willss

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2378 on: Yesterday at 08:37:59 pm »
It makes me very sad to hear about stories of people that have tickets that are thinking about not going.  You have to realise what a privilege you have that others won't.  There'll be loads going over without tickets, so do not moan when you have one.
Offline PaulKS

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2379 on: Yesterday at 08:43:16 pm »
Quote from: lfcrule6times on Yesterday at 07:13:34 pm
Want to gauge people's opinion here. My and 3 mates applied separately thinking at least 2 of us would get a ticket. Turns out only I was successful. They're now not going at all. Thinking about travelling over alone but wanted to know if anyone's done it before and what whether it's worth it. Been unsuccessful in every other European ballot before and doubt I'll ever get another chance. I was initially up for it but been thinking a lot about it since as i think it's an experience you need to share with someone. Mind you if I didn't go I'd offer it to them and they'd snap my hand off.

Are you for real


Just got and enjoy it, life is there to be lived, you don't need your mates there, trust me
Online Radoo

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2380 on: Yesterday at 08:47:58 pm »
Quote from: lfcrule6times on Yesterday at 07:13:34 pm
Want to gauge people's opinion here. My and 3 mates applied separately thinking at least 2 of us would get a ticket. Turns out only I was successful. They're now not going at all. Thinking about travelling over alone but wanted to know if anyone's done it before and what whether it's worth it. Been unsuccessful in every other European ballot before and doubt I'll ever get another chance. I was initially up for it but been thinking a lot about it since as i think it's an experience you need to share with someone. Mind you if I didn't go I'd offer it to them and they'd snap my hand off.

Going on my own too mate. Been lucky enough to be successful in the ballot and you dont get this chance everyday. Come over and youll have an amazing time!
Online lfcrule6times

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2381 on: Yesterday at 08:48:43 pm »
Cheers for the replies lads. I'm gonna do it. I've done a few aways before on my own just getting the jitters going to a foreign country on my own, something I've never done before. Like Paul says above life is for living. For info, I 100% know how fortunate I am. This is the chance of a lifetime. Don't wanna be looking back wishing this and that.
Offline LFCEmpire

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2382 on: Yesterday at 09:00:44 pm »
Quote from: lfcrule6times on Yesterday at 08:48:43 pm
Cheers for the replies lads. I'm gonna do it. I've done a few aways before on my own just getting the jitters going to a foreign country on my own, something I've never done before. Like Paul says above life is for living. For info, I 100% know how fortunate I am. This is the chance of a lifetime. Don't wanna be looking back wishing this and that.

Paris will be full of Liverpool fans mate, you'll feel right at home.
Offline RedMan2107

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2383 on: Yesterday at 09:02:04 pm »
Got some decent flights there for any one that's still looking.

Liverpool 10.00 to paris beauvais12.20
Paris ORY 7.00 to Gatwick 7.05

£240
Offline Dagro

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2384 on: Yesterday at 09:43:58 pm »
Quote from: RedMan2107 on Yesterday at 09:02:04 pm
Got some decent flights there for any one that's still looking.

Liverpool 10.00 to paris beauvais12.20
Paris ORY 7.00 to Gatwick 7.05

£240

Whose that with? Need to research getting from Beauvais
Offline RedMan2107

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2385 on: Yesterday at 09:54:02 pm »
Quote from: Dagro on Yesterday at 09:43:58 pm
Whose that with? Need to research getting from Beauvais

Ryanair going out and vueling coming back mate , train seems the best bet was 25 euros for me and my lad who's classed as a youth under 25 , takes just over a hour have a look on trainline.
 
Edit:  think the train is to Gare du nord then take the metro for the last 7km
Offline Tjfruits

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2386 on: Yesterday at 09:56:40 pm »
Anyone got a hotel room spare after the ballot?
Offline Dagro

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2387 on: Yesterday at 10:30:53 pm »
Quote from: RedMan2107 on Yesterday at 09:54:02 pm
Ryanair going out and vueling coming back mate , train seems the best bet was 25 euros for me and my lad who's classed as a youth under 25 , takes just over a hour have a look on trainline.
 
Edit:  think the train is to Gare du nord then take the metro for the last 7km

Thanks for the info fella
Offline Dagro

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2388 on: Yesterday at 10:42:09 pm »
Quote from: Wilk.lfc on Yesterday at 09:54:34 am
I counted around 294 tickets still available, with the vast majority being £410

Are the restricted view tickets £410 as well?
Offline Wilk.lfc

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2389 on: Yesterday at 11:14:32 pm »
Quote from: Dagro on Yesterday at 10:42:09 pm
Are the restricted view tickets £410 as well?

They cost £327 when restricted view (£410 normally), and theres 23 tickets left at £50.
Offline Dagro

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2390 on: Today at 01:20:20 am »
Quote from: Wilk.lfc on Yesterday at 11:14:32 pm
They cost £327 when restricted view (£410 normally), and theres 23 tickets left at £50.

Thanks
Offline Icky

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2391 on: Today at 07:25:17 am »
Are we expecting the guaranteed sale tickets to be arriving by post today, or is tomorrow more likely?
Offline sambhi92

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2392 on: Today at 08:16:27 am »
Quote from: lfcrule6times on Yesterday at 07:13:34 pm
Want to gauge people's opinion here. My and 3 mates applied separately thinking at least 2 of us would get a ticket. Turns out only I was successful. They're now not going at all. Thinking about travelling over alone but wanted to know if anyone's done it before and what whether it's worth it. Been unsuccessful in every other European ballot before and doubt I'll ever get another chance. I was initially up for it but been thinking a lot about it since as i think it's an experience you need to share with someone. Mind you if I didn't go I'd offer it to them and they'd snap my hand off.

Went to Madrid on my own mate as my cousin didnt ge ta ticket, one the best experiences of my life. Go out there, chill where all the reds are and you will have a great time. Even if we had lost that game then what an exp that was, but the fact that we won, i'd give anything to feel that again.
Offline GarethW

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2393 on: Today at 08:56:48 am »
Quote from: lfcrule6times on Yesterday at 07:13:34 pm
Want to gauge people's opinion here. My and 3 mates applied separately thinking at least 2 of us would get a ticket. Turns out only I was successful. They're now not going at all. Thinking about travelling over alone but wanted to know if anyone's done it before and what whether it's worth it. Been unsuccessful in every other European ballot before and doubt I'll ever get another chance. I was initially up for it but been thinking a lot about it since as i think it's an experience you need to share with someone. Mind you if I didn't go I'd offer it to them and they'd snap my hand off.

I would strongly advise you to go! If you have a ticket, it will be the best decision you make all year. I travelled to Kiev on my own, none of my mates got tickets but I went anyway. Got chatting with people on the flight over, went to the fan park (which was bouncing) then onto the match. We lost which was obviously terrible, but the atmosphere at the game was brilliant. I still look back on the trip to Kiev with fond memories even though we lost. Travelling by myself was a better option than watching it in the pub at home with my mates. Go for it, you'll be glad you did!
Online Spongebob Redpants

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2394 on: Today at 09:37:38 am »

Any informed guesses on how many in the waiting list may qualify ? Think the last mention was it going to around the 200 mark ?
Online CornerTakenQuickly

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2395 on: Today at 09:44:54 am »
Quote from: Spongebob Redpants on Today at 09:37:38 am
Any informed guesses on how many in the waiting list may qualify ? Think the last mention was it going to around the 200 mark ?

Assuming they haven't held any seats back and the ratio of applications to people is 1:1.59 (used from previous ballots- estimate), then it would drop to the first 149 places (237 tickets available). The club won't drop it all that way though as they want to ensure those who registered together can get seats together, so it will be around the first 140 places I reckon.
