Ah - thanks for the heads up KK.......yeah I've dealt with yous before - first class !
Both me and my son were successful in the ballot with individual entries. Do we have to buy our tickets separately tomorrow or can one buy both if linked to F&F?
Anyone got an updated seating plan with what's left available for tomorrow's sale by any chance?Nice one
Theyve blocked all that now mate.
you can buy together if on each others' F&F.
Quick one, i'm booking for my cousin but on my account (all his details, passport etc), will the ticket get posted to me or to him?
19k people ahead in the queue when there are only about 13k tickets
I believe if you log in as you, to you.
Sure this has been answered elsewhere but is it a paper ticket or via UEFA app?
People with 21 browsers mate. That will drop when people close the 20 they don't need
I hope so mate. I would rather prefer a ticket that its not £500. Anyone can confirm whats the availability looking like?
People with 21 browsers mate. That will drop when people close the 20 they don't need
Still looking good - more for £125 but still £50 ones
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.82]