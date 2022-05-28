« previous next »
Online -KingKenny-

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2200 on: Yesterday at 08:06:24 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 07:59:15 pm
Ah - thanks for the heads up KK.......yeah I've dealt with yous before - first class !

Absolutely spot on mate thankyou!

Looking forward to seeing some of our gear out in Paris🏆🇫🇷
Online RainbowFlick

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2201 on: Yesterday at 08:39:24 pm »
www.bloodhusky.com has some good stuff too - will be selling outside Hotel Anfield too before Wolves

i bought the UTR PSG-style top but actually the Redmen one is a lot nicer/cleaner overall.
Online Istanbul Boy

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2202 on: Yesterday at 08:49:21 pm »
Both me and my son were successful in the ballot with individual entries.  Do we have to buy our tickets separately tomorrow or can one buy both if linked to F&F?
Online RainbowFlick

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2203 on: Yesterday at 08:59:09 pm »
Quote from: Istanbul Boy on Yesterday at 08:49:21 pm
Both me and my son were successful in the ballot with individual entries.  Do we have to buy our tickets separately tomorrow or can one buy both if linked to F&F?

you can buy together if on each others' F&F.
Online -KingKenny-

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2204 on: Yesterday at 09:04:22 pm »
Anyone got an updated seating plan with what's left available for tomorrow's sale by any chance?

Nice one
Offline lukeypool

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2205 on: Yesterday at 09:08:06 pm »
Quote from: -KingKenny- on Yesterday at 09:04:22 pm
Anyone got an updated seating plan with what's left available for tomorrow's sale by any chance?

Nice one

Theyve blocked all that now mate.
Online -KingKenny-

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2206 on: Yesterday at 09:09:30 pm »
Quote from: lukeypool on Yesterday at 09:08:06 pm
Theyve blocked all that now mate.

No worries cheers 👍
Online Istanbul Boy

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2207 on: Yesterday at 09:22:42 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 08:59:09 pm
you can buy together if on each others' F&F.

Great - glad to be in the ground together but even better to be sitting together.
Offline TheTeflonJohn

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2208 on: Today at 07:25:41 am »
Still looking for a ticket for my 15 year old nephew if anyone knows anyone who knows someone!
Online sambhi92

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2209 on: Today at 08:05:38 am »
Quick one, i'm booking for my cousin but on my account (all his details, passport etc), will the ticket get posted to me or to him?
Online red_Mark1980

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2210 on: Today at 08:12:16 am »
Quote from: sambhi92 on Today at 08:05:38 am
Quick one, i'm booking for my cousin but on my account (all his details, passport etc), will the ticket get posted to me or to him?

I believe if you log in as you, to you.
Online Joff123

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2211 on: Today at 08:17:47 am »
All longer than an hour....

Online Radoo

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2212 on: Today at 08:18:10 am »
19k people ahead in the queue when there are only about 13k tickets  :butt
Online red_Mark1980

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2213 on: Today at 08:21:18 am »
Quote from: Radoo on Today at 08:18:10 am
19k people ahead in the queue when there are only about 13k tickets  :butt

People with 21 browsers mate. That will drop when people close the 20 they don't need
Online TeddyTime33

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2214 on: Today at 08:23:33 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 08:12:16 am
I believe if you log in as you, to you.
yeah whoever you log in as gets posted too
Online Joff123

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2215 on: Today at 08:27:27 am »
Sure this has been answered elsewhere but is it a paper ticket or via UEFA app?
Online red_Mark1980

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2216 on: Today at 08:28:47 am »
Quote from: Joff123 on Today at 08:27:27 am
Sure this has been answered elsewhere but is it a paper ticket or via UEFA app?

Paper from the club
Online Radoo

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2217 on: Today at 08:33:11 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 08:21:18 am
People with 21 browsers mate. That will drop when people close the 20 they don't need

I hope so mate. I would rather prefer a ticket that its not £500. Anyone can confirm whats the availability looking like?
Online Istanbul Boy

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2218 on: Today at 08:41:41 am »
Quote from: Radoo on Today at 08:33:11 am
I hope so mate. I would rather prefer a ticket that its not £500. Anyone can confirm whats the availability looking like?

Still looking good - more for £125 but still £50 ones
Online rizon

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2219 on: Today at 08:42:08 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 08:21:18 am
People with 21 browsers mate. That will drop when people close the 20 they don't need

Just shut 4 browsers, so that should help.
Online TeddyTime33

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2220 on: Today at 08:42:18 am »
Sorted in Z1, will do
Online Craig S

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2221 on: Today at 08:43:45 am »
Quote from: sambhi92 on Today at 08:05:38 am
Quick one, i'm booking for my cousin but on my account (all his details, passport etc), will the ticket get posted to me or to him?

You will need to log in on an account that has been successful in the ballot, or you will not be able to see the game.
Even if you were in the guaranteed sale, you will no longer be able to see it.
Online RainbowFlick

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2222 on: Today at 08:44:30 am »
Z3 ultras, see you there!
Online Radoo

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2223 on: Today at 08:46:19 am »
Quote from: Istanbul Boy on Today at 08:41:41 am
Still looking good - more for £125 but still £50 ones

Cheers, encouraging. Happy with a £125 one.
