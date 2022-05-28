« previous next »
Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022

GWats77

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2160 on: Today at 06:20:47 pm
Quote from: liamo3 on Today at 05:20:16 pm
On the off chance someone has decided it is too much to try and get to Paris and has an option to buy in the ballot but would still like to get to a final I'm prepared to offer my FA Cup final ticket in some form of swap, I'm trying to sort my mate who has been all over every season but missed out. FA Cup is not spare I'm willing to let it go if it means sorting my mate, pm me if interested lots of old timers on here can vouch for me. Mods sorry if this is out of line.

What a sacrifice, all the best.
Radoo

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2161 on: Today at 06:58:05 pm
Quote from: LFConor on Today at 01:05:37 pm
Any forms that need filling in for France prior to travel or is it a case of just having the vaccination status documents for border control?

You need to complete some sort of PLF.
https://app.euplf.eu/#/
PoetryInMotion96

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2162 on: Today at 07:06:07 pm
Quote from: Radoo on Today at 06:58:05 pm
You need to complete some sort of PLF.
https://app.euplf.eu/#/

This is only required if you are coming in by aircraft direct in to France.
UntouchableLuis

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2163 on: Today at 07:30:51 pm
Quote from: Philipm20 on Today at 06:02:13 pm
Some availability on overnight dash coach innovations https://www.coachinnovations.co.uk/liverpool-coach-travel-to-paris £199 SOLD OUT FOR NOW

Reckon more will go up? This might be our best bet.
gazzam1963

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2164 on: Today at 07:31:18 pm
I had resigned myself earlier in the week to not being successful in the ballot as have been for the previous three this season , about eight of us were travelling anyhow and I messaged an Irish bar I watched the PSG / Liverpool game a few season back when we had no luck with tickets while out there.

They came  back to me saying they arent taking reservations for tables but to just turn up , its a decent bar with plenty of screens , good sized , decent priced , does food and is open until 5am . Shocked to find I was successfull so will probably head back there after the match , its next to the moulin rouge so quite central .

https://www.osullivans-pubs.com/en/irish-pub/pigalle-pub/
Philipm20

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2165 on: Today at 07:53:22 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 07:30:51 pm
Reckon more will go up? This might be our best bet.

Keep looking mate at 6pm each evening, bang on 6pm was on sale for about 40 mins. Says keep looking each day.
-KingKenny-

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2166 on: Today at 07:54:22 pm
Quote from: harrythedog on Today at 05:16:13 pm
Thinking of doing same with our Booking.com reservation, let me know what response you get please mate

All went through fine mate I'd recommend doing the same! 👍
harrythedog

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2167 on: Today at 09:04:50 pm
Quote from: -KingKenny- on Today at 07:54:22 pm
All went through fine mate I'd recommend doing the same! 👍

Ive emailed my hotel. Just waiting for a reply!! 😬
RedMan2107

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2168 on: Today at 09:11:14 pm
Quote from: Pinehurst Alan on Today at 04:04:22 pm
I don't know if it helps anyone, but we held off booking anything until last night when we knew we were successful- 2 of us (possibly 3) going. This is what we have done:

Drive down to Dover and get the 10:15pm Irish Ferries crossing from Dover to Calais (land at 12:45pm)- £149 return for car and 3 of us.
Stay at F1 Hotel in Dunkerque- £40 for a triple room with breakfast for all 3 (I know!).
Wake up at 8ish and drive to Paris- arrive by 12:30pm. Park at the secure parking near the Stadium for 15 EUR for 24 hours
Afternoon in Paris, Fan Park etc. and then go to Stadium
Walk back to car and drive out of Paris to stay at another cheap hotel outside of Paris on route back to Calais.
Ferry back Calais- Dover at 12:55pm- land 1:25pm in Dover.

Thinking of doing something similar , where did you find that parking though couldn't see much when I looked before
keano7

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2169 on: Today at 09:14:05 pm
Quote from: Philipm20 on Today at 06:02:13 pm
Some availability on overnight dash coach innovations https://www.coachinnovations.co.uk/liverpool-coach-travel-to-paris £199 SOLD OUT FOR NOW
Myself and UntouchableLuis have booked on this. Keep refreshing throughout the evening and eventually some availability will come up if youre on the ball. Seems to refresh itself every 5-10 mins.
UntouchableLuis

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2170 on: Today at 09:15:46 pm
Quote from: Philipm20 on Today at 07:53:22 pm
Keep looking mate at 6pm each evening, bang on 6pm was on sale for about 40 mins. Says keep looking each day.

Me and my mate just nabbed 2 of these.

199 quid is very cheap all things considered! Obviously a long travel though. Anyone done something like this before? Was it straightforward getting back to the coach after the match? The drop off place seems to be somewhere near the Eiffel Tower which is around a 50 minute walk from the stadium it looks like.
Philipm20

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2171 on: Today at 09:24:03 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 09:15:46 pm
Me and my mate just nabbed 2 of these.

199 quid is very cheap all things considered! Obviously a long travel though. Anyone done something like this before? Was it straightforward getting back to the coach after the match? The drop off place seems to be somewhere near the Eiffel Tower which is around a 50 minute walk from the stadium it looks like.

Im on this one too seems decent price. Seems straight forward on metro to get to the ground. Metro is right next to the drop off point.  Just need to know where it picks you up after game, sure get more info soon.
Pinehurst Alan

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2172 on: Today at 09:40:18 pm
Quote from: RedMan2107 on Today at 09:11:14 pm
Thinking of doing something similar , where did you find that parking though couldn't see much when I looked before

The Indigo Porte de Paris Car Park- about £12.50 for 24 hours secure parking right by the Stadium- easy access out onto A1 afterwards- https://www.opngo.com/en/parkings/434/parking-porte-de-paris?service=booking
red_Mark1980

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2173 on: Today at 09:58:45 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 09:15:46 pm
Me and my mate just nabbed 2 of these.

199 quid is very cheap all things considered! Obviously a long travel though. Anyone done something like this before? Was it straightforward getting back to the coach after the match? The drop off place seems to be somewhere near the Eiffel Tower which is around a 50 minute walk from the stadium it looks like.

I'd not be walking that. The Paris public transport is cheap and really efficient.

A single trip if memory serves was less than 2
RedMan2107

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2174 on: Today at 10:04:18 pm
Quote from: Pinehurst Alan on Today at 09:40:18 pm
The Indigo Porte de Paris Car Park- about £12.50 for 24 hours secure parking right by the Stadium- easy access out onto A1 afterwards- https://www.opngo.com/en/parkings/434/parking-porte-de-paris?service=booking

Thanks mate 👍
Roughie Scouse

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2175 on: Today at 10:05:47 pm
Is it right you have to have UK sticker rather than GB
Pinehurst Alan

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2176 on: Today at 10:06:20 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 09:58:45 pm
I'd not be walking that. The Paris public transport is cheap and really efficient.

A single trip if memory serves was less than 2

Agreed. Single trips are EUR1.90 and saves about 1.5 hours of walking- it's about 5 miles!
Pinehurst Alan

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2177 on: Today at 10:10:22 pm
Quote from: Roughie Scouse on Today at 10:05:47 pm
Is it right you have to have UK sticker rather than GB

Yes - you can get stickers to go over the GB ones that may well already be on your numberplate- https://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/product/B09GPH8NZL/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o00_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1
RedSue

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2178 on: Today at 10:40:41 pm
Quote from: Tony19:6 on Today at 01:42:06 pm
Cheers mate, think there'll be a lot of 'Googling' going on over the weekend.

We are going Gatwick to Luxembourg and then train to Paris - booked for £200 return all in
