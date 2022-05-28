« previous next »
Author Topic: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022  (Read 77044 times)

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2160 on: Today at 06:20:47 pm »
Quote from: liamo3 on Today at 05:20:16 pm
On the off chance someone has decided it is too much to try and get to Paris and has an option to buy in the ballot but would still like to get to a final I'm prepared to offer my FA Cup final ticket in some form of swap, I'm trying to sort my mate who has been all over every season but missed out. FA Cup is not spare I'm willing to let it go if it means sorting my mate, pm me if interested lots of old timers on here can vouch for me. Mods sorry if this is out of line.

What a sacrifice, all the best.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2161 on: Today at 06:58:05 pm »
Quote from: LFConor on Today at 01:05:37 pm
Any forms that need filling in for France prior to travel or is it a case of just having the vaccination status documents for border control?

You need to complete some sort of PLF.
https://app.euplf.eu/#/
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2162 on: Today at 07:06:07 pm »
Quote from: Radoo on Today at 06:58:05 pm
You need to complete some sort of PLF.
https://app.euplf.eu/#/

This is only required if you are coming in by aircraft direct in to France.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2163 on: Today at 07:30:51 pm »
Quote from: Philipm20 on Today at 06:02:13 pm
Some availability on overnight dash coach innovations https://www.coachinnovations.co.uk/liverpool-coach-travel-to-paris £199 SOLD OUT FOR NOW

Reckon more will go up? This might be our best bet.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2164 on: Today at 07:31:18 pm »
I had resigned myself earlier in the week to not being successful in the ballot as have been for the previous three this season , about eight of us were travelling anyhow and I messaged an Irish bar I watched the PSG / Liverpool game a few season back when we had no luck with tickets while out there.

They came  back to me saying they arent taking reservations for tables but to just turn up , its a decent bar with plenty of screens , good sized , decent priced , does food and is open until 5am . Shocked to find I was successfull so will probably head back there after the match , its next to the moulin rouge so quite central .

https://www.osullivans-pubs.com/en/irish-pub/pigalle-pub/
