« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 47 48 49 50 51 [52]   Go Down

Author Topic: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022  (Read 73981 times)

Offline Booze And Glory

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 182
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2040 on: Yesterday at 10:46:48 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 10:34:01 pm
Youd be absolutely fine mate. Especially with having first dibs at the tickets, unlikely theres going to be too much time pressure to select the seats either.
Under 16s will only be allowed within the seated area and will not be permitted within the standing area.

Tickets within the seated area will be allocated at the time of booking and it is not possible to sit different bookings together.

Reading that, sounds like you get what youre given and can only get 2 together which is just
stupid if more than 2 of you qualify, especially when 2 are under 16 :no
Logged

Offline jimbo196843

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 782
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2041 on: Yesterday at 10:58:58 pm »
Logged

Offline Fazak_Red

  • Seems to think everything is shite, not including his own one-liners though, of course not......
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 926
  • Forza Liverpool
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2042 on: Yesterday at 11:06:36 pm »
Am I the only one with tickets who's booked nothing? :D
Logged

Offline Luke 17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,204
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2043 on: Yesterday at 11:08:11 pm »
2/6 in our ballot chances. 1/1 in the staff ballot for my mate ;)

Seperate note but I know 2 people who got them today who have been to about 6 games all season, they really need to change the ballot criteria for the finals when the chances are so low because it's just not right.
Logged

Offline TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,253
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2044 on: Yesterday at 11:08:44 pm »
Quote from: Booze And Glory on Yesterday at 10:46:48 pm
Under 16s will only be allowed within the seated area and will not be permitted within the standing area.

Tickets within the seated area will be allocated at the time of booking and it is not possible to sit different bookings together.

Reading that, sounds like you get what youre given and can only get 2 together which is just
stupid if more than 2 of you qualify, especially when 2 are under 16 :no
fucking shite that, maybe book your 2 kids together and you by yourself?
Logged

Offline James_1906

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 372
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2045 on: Yesterday at 11:10:27 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 11:08:44 pm
fucking shite that, maybe book your 2 kids together and you by yourself?
Im sure there will be a good few in the same situation. And Im sure people wont have any issues moving a seat if they are on their own.
Logged

Offline jimbo196843

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 782
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2046 on: Yesterday at 11:10:51 pm »
Quote from: Fazak_Red on Yesterday at 11:06:36 pm
Am I the only one with tickets who's booked nothing? :D
ive booked a flight out 🤣🤣
Logged

Offline Roy Cropper

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,194
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2047 on: Yesterday at 11:21:33 pm »
just done a bit of digging, Madrid sold out on waiting list 282
Logged

Online Winckle

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 132
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2048 on: Yesterday at 11:24:28 pm »
Well, I'm all booked in now. Got flights out with vueling getting into Orly for 16:10 on Saturday, and flying home Sunday at 11.25. Got an airbnb 20 minutes walk from the stadium for £60. Flights were £450 total.
Logged

Offline TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,253
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2049 on: Yesterday at 11:25:44 pm »
Quote from: Winckle on Yesterday at 11:24:28 pm
Well, I'm all booked in now. Got flights out with vueling getting into Orly for 16:10 on Saturday, and flying home Sunday at 11.25. Got an airbnb 20 minutes walk from the stadium for £60. Flights were £450 total.
decent that lad
Logged

Offline AnthonyStabile

  • Frankie Carbone... Freddy No Nose... "Naby Keita is a shithouse, pass it on."
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 154
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2050 on: Yesterday at 11:29:23 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on Yesterday at 05:03:18 pm
From the club

General supporter allocation: 63 per cent
Contractual supporter allocation; to include seasonal hospitality members and priority rights holders: 21 per cent
Matchday officials/first-team players/media: 14 per cent
Commercial partners  contractual obligations: Two per cent

I suppose what is the 21% made up of. Is that just PRH and hospitality? Or does that include people who were guaranteed with 7+?

63% of 19k is around 12k and 10,500 were successful in the ballot.

But I would have thought more than 1,500 would have had 7+ credits. Dunno, seems odd.


Agree with this assuming 3k odd qualified with 7+ that would only have left around 9k in the ballot making odds nearer to 25% or 1in 4.

Wait until the Anny Rd is done and there another 9 k in the ballot.

Normally you get around 16k for these finals so you have 44k applying for around 7k tickets (after the guaranteed pot) giving odds of around 15% or near 1 in 7 🙈
Logged

Offline RedMan2107

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 31
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2051 on: Yesterday at 11:36:56 pm »
Quote from: Fazak_Red on Yesterday at 11:06:36 pm
Am I the only one with tickets who's booked nothing? :D

No mate I have absolutely nothing booked either 😂
Logged

Online Barrowred

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 583
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2052 on: Yesterday at 11:47:41 pm »
What's the percentage per price for tickets?
Logged

Offline bertiemee

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 451
  • The Anny Road Aggro
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2053 on: Yesterday at 11:53:16 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 03:39:43 pm
Why are you trying to wind people up at this time?

You think I'm trying to wind someone up who's got a ticket?  :o  :o

I was being sarcastic cos he said he's been a fan for 30 years and successful which I thought was odd/random  ;D
Logged

Offline case_ee

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 103
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2054 on: Today at 12:46:07 am »
Quote from: didopich on Yesterday at 10:10:17 pm
Well if anyone can't make it feel free to pm me I'm after one spare..I'll offer any swaps for next season etc by the double or even treble homes. Anything you want 🤣  I'm fully booked and going either way, can also offer a free bed in our hotel fri-sat-sun (3nights)

Absolutely same here, looking for a spare, I can't offer any swaps for next season as im not local, BUT I do have a Ticket to Roland Garros the night before (friday 27) for the evening match on Court Philippe Chatrier, am willing to part with that along with paying for the spare, if anyone is interested!
Logged

Online claresy2005

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 203
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2055 on: Today at 02:01:08 am »
No luck in the ballot for me ! Ah well Im still going anyway  But someone else in our group isnt .. we now have a spare flight, see below

return flight to sell
Fr3724 friday 27th may Manchester- Paris beauvais 18:25-20:40
fr3725 Sunday 29th may return Paris beauvais- mcr 17:35-17:50.

After £430 which includes name change fee. a lot cheaper than direct flights on offer anywhere else.

Pm me if interested .
Logged

Online TheTeflonJohn

  • The proud owner of a moist undercarriage. Full LFC bed time attire wanker. Self-confessed CUNT.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,181
  • Atkinsons Long Leather - Atkinsons Hair Do
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2056 on: Today at 05:24:55 am »
After one spare for my 16 year old nephew,  I've been let down by someone and the kids gutted
Logged

Offline jimbo196843

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 782
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2057 on: Today at 06:20:30 am »
All booked now just to find somewhere to kip🤣🤣
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,398
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2058 on: Today at 06:42:37 am »
Logged

Offline PoetryInMotion96

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 329
  • His First Name Is Lucas
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2059 on: Today at 06:48:29 am »
Still trying to find the info on how many of the high banded tickets have gone. Can only got up to 125 tickets personally so would like to know my chances 😂
Logged

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,979
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2060 on: Today at 06:48:46 am »
Quote from: courty61 on Yesterday at 05:03:18 pm
From the club

General supporter allocation: 63 per cent
Contractual supporter allocation; to include seasonal hospitality members and priority rights holders: 21 per cent
Matchday officials/first-team players/media: 14 per cent
Commercial partners  contractual obligations: Two per cent

I suppose what is the 21% made up of. Is that just PRH and hospitality? Or does that include people who were guaranteed with 7+?

63% of 19k is around 12k and 10,500 were successful in the ballot.

But I would have thought more than 1,500 would have had 7+ credits. Dunno, seems odd.
This is a disgrace. Only going to get worse when there is more hospitality in Anny Road as they are guarenteed a ticket. Why do players need 4,500 tickets?
Logged

Offline lfcrule6times

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 918
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2061 on: Today at 07:17:47 am »
Quote from: stevienash on Yesterday at 03:53:25 pm
:wave

Also going on my own. Only live once and who knows when I'll get another chance at one of these.
Logged
★     ★     ★     ★     ★     ★

Offline gazzam1963

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,098
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2062 on: Today at 07:26:55 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 06:48:46 am
This is a disgrace. Only going to get worse when there is more hospitality in Anny Road as they are guarenteed a ticket. Why do players need 4,500 tickets?

Hospitality werent guaranteed a ticket , my mate has a £3500 package in the carlsberg dug out . He got an email when at villareal to say he was entitled to one then a few minutes later an apologetic one saying it was a mistake and he was in a ballot for one in which he has found out he was unsuccessful.

Im sure the high end hospitality ie box holders do get a guaranteed tickets but not all of them . Your right about players esp ex players being sorted , Id love to know what criteria it is that gives an explayer a ticket or tickets
Logged

Offline moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,112
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2063 on: Today at 07:45:46 am »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on Today at 07:26:55 am
Hospitality werent guaranteed a ticket , my mate has a £3500 package in the carlsberg dug out . He got an email when at villareal to say he was entitled to one then a few minutes later an apologetic one saying it was a mistake and he was in a ballot for one in which he has found out he was unsuccessful.

Im sure the high end hospitality ie box holders do get a guaranteed tickets but not all of them . Your right about players esp ex players being sorted , Id love to know what criteria it is that gives an explayer a ticket or tickets




Every Liverpool player who ever won European Cup/CL gets 1 thats why they need so many..
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,624
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2064 on: Today at 07:46:31 am »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion96 on Today at 06:48:29 am
Still trying to find the info on how many of the high banded tickets have gone. Can only got up to 125 tickets personally so would like to know my chances 😂

Most cat 1 tickets gone,

Majority of cat 2 gone

most left are cat 3, handful of 4
Logged

Offline PoetryInMotion96

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 329
  • His First Name Is Lucas
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2065 on: Today at 07:51:13 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 07:46:31 am
Most cat 1 tickets gone,

Majority of cat 2 gone

most left are cat 3, handful of 4

Thank God for that! Bar getting in dead last, I should be okay for the tier 3 tickets then.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:53:29 am by PoetryInMotion96 »
Logged

Online Barrowred

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 583
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2066 on: Today at 07:55:16 am »
Logged

Online Winckle

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 132
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2067 on: Today at 07:55:54 am »
That's interesting, maybe this is my pleb mindset but I had thought that the cheaper ones would have been snapped up first.
Logged

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,010
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2068 on: Today at 07:57:25 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 07:46:31 am
Most cat 1 tickets gone,

Majority of cat 2 gone

most left are cat 3, handful of 4

Defo will be going for cat 3 tickets. Dont mind paying the extra, first European final  :scarf

Those on the waiting list will get stung for cat 1 and 2 hence why itll drop. How many cat 1 and 2 are we actually looking at, less than 100?
Logged

Offline PoetryInMotion96

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 329
  • His First Name Is Lucas
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2069 on: Today at 07:58:32 am »
Quote from: Winckle on Today at 07:55:54 am
That's interesting, maybe this is my pleb mindset but I had thought that the cheaper ones would have been snapped up first.

I did think that. But I suppose the tickets already gone on sale Eg PRH, VIPs and 7+ so I suppose a lot of them will not want £50 restricted views 😂
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,624
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2070 on: Today at 08:00:09 am »
I'm getting 8, gonna buy 7 together in Cat 3 and buy mine on its own in Cat 4 RV at the front then go stand in the group of 7 further back

Saves me a few quid
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,361
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2071 on: Today at 08:32:31 am »
Quote from: moondog on Today at 07:45:46 am



Every Liverpool player who ever won European Cup/CL gets 1 thats why they need so many..

So I'm seeing grief about how I'm "not a proper fan" on twitter (because apparently no one who goes to the game was successful) and Lovren gets boxed? Fucksake
Logged

Online Pinehurst Alan

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 16
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2072 on: Today at 08:48:33 am »
Quote from: Winckle on Today at 07:55:54 am
That's interesting, maybe this is my pleb mindset but I had thought that the cheaper ones would have been snapped up first.

Me too! Actually the Cat 3 ones (which are 55% of the allocation) seem like the best bet overall. £125 for a ticket is rich, but I gues it is a Champions League final....
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,361
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2073 on: Today at 08:55:21 am »
Quote from: Pinehurst Alan on Today at 08:48:33 am
Me too! Actually the Cat 3 ones (which are 55% of the allocation) seem like the best bet overall. £125 for a ticket is rich, but I gues it is a Champions League final....

I'll be boring everyone over the next few weeks.

20 for Istanbul. I mean they had no food or water in the ground, so hoping Paris is a bit better
Logged

Online Craig67

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 74
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2074 on: Today at 08:55:51 am »
Quote from: Pinehurst Alan on Today at 08:48:33 am
Me too! Actually the Cat 3 ones (which are 55% of the allocation) seem like the best bet overall. £125 for a ticket is rich, but I gues it is a Champions League final....

Clearly very expensive. In fact, I think at least 13,043 people eligible should probably swerve buying a ticket at all really.... Please!!!!  :)
Logged

Online Pinehurst Alan

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 16
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2075 on: Today at 08:57:12 am »
Quote from: Craig67 on Today at 08:55:51 am
Clearly very expensive. In fact, I think at least 13,043 people eligible should probably swerve buying a ticket at all really.... Please!!!!  :)

 ;D  ;D  ;D
Logged

Online Pinehurst Alan

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 16
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
« Reply #2076 on: Today at 08:58:51 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 08:55:21 am
I'll be boring everyone over the next few weeks.

20 for Istanbul. I mean they had no food or water in the ground, so hoping Paris is a bit better

Yes I remember that one! The year I chose to go to the games in the League Cup campaign instead of the Champions League. Few of us could have predicted how that would end!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 47 48 49 50 51 [52]   Go Up
« previous next »
 