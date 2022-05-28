« previous next »
Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022

Booze And Glory

  
  
  
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2040 on: Yesterday at 10:46:48 pm
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 10:34:01 pm
Youd be absolutely fine mate. Especially with having first dibs at the tickets, unlikely theres going to be too much time pressure to select the seats either.
Under 16s will only be allowed within the seated area and will not be permitted within the standing area.

Tickets within the seated area will be allocated at the time of booking and it is not possible to sit different bookings together.

Reading that, sounds like you get what youre given and can only get 2 together which is just
stupid if more than 2 of you qualify, especially when 2 are under 16 :no
jimbo196843

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2041 on: Yesterday at 10:58:58 pm
Fazak_Red

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2042 on: Yesterday at 11:06:36 pm
Am I the only one with tickets who's booked nothing? :D
Luke 17

  
  
  
  
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2043 on: Yesterday at 11:08:11 pm
2/6 in our ballot chances. 1/1 in the staff ballot for my mate ;)

Seperate note but I know 2 people who got them today who have been to about 6 games all season, they really need to change the ballot criteria for the finals when the chances are so low because it's just not right.
TeddyTime33

  
  
  
  
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2044 on: Yesterday at 11:08:44 pm
Quote from: Booze And Glory on Yesterday at 10:46:48 pm
Under 16s will only be allowed within the seated area and will not be permitted within the standing area.

Tickets within the seated area will be allocated at the time of booking and it is not possible to sit different bookings together.

Reading that, sounds like you get what youre given and can only get 2 together which is just
stupid if more than 2 of you qualify, especially when 2 are under 16 :no
fucking shite that, maybe book your 2 kids together and you by yourself?
James_1906

  
  
  
  
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2045 on: Yesterday at 11:10:27 pm
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 11:08:44 pm
fucking shite that, maybe book your 2 kids together and you by yourself?
Im sure there will be a good few in the same situation. And Im sure people wont have any issues moving a seat if they are on their own.
jimbo196843

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2046 on: Yesterday at 11:10:51 pm
Quote from: Fazak_Red on Yesterday at 11:06:36 pm
Am I the only one with tickets who's booked nothing? :D
ive booked a flight out 🤣🤣
Roy Cropper

  
  
  
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2047 on: Yesterday at 11:21:33 pm
just done a bit of digging, Madrid sold out on waiting list 282
Winckle

  
  
  
  
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2048 on: Yesterday at 11:24:28 pm
Well, I'm all booked in now. Got flights out with vueling getting into Orly for 16:10 on Saturday, and flying home Sunday at 11.25. Got an airbnb 20 minutes walk from the stadium for £60. Flights were £450 total.
TeddyTime33

  
  
  
  
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2049 on: Yesterday at 11:25:44 pm
Quote from: Winckle on Yesterday at 11:24:28 pm
Well, I'm all booked in now. Got flights out with vueling getting into Orly for 16:10 on Saturday, and flying home Sunday at 11.25. Got an airbnb 20 minutes walk from the stadium for £60. Flights were £450 total.
decent that lad
AnthonyStabile

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2050 on: Yesterday at 11:29:23 pm
Quote from: courty61 on Yesterday at 05:03:18 pm
From the club

General supporter allocation: 63 per cent
Contractual supporter allocation; to include seasonal hospitality members and priority rights holders: 21 per cent
Matchday officials/first-team players/media: 14 per cent
Commercial partners  contractual obligations: Two per cent

I suppose what is the 21% made up of. Is that just PRH and hospitality? Or does that include people who were guaranteed with 7+?

63% of 19k is around 12k and 10,500 were successful in the ballot.

But I would have thought more than 1,500 would have had 7+ credits. Dunno, seems odd.


Agree with this assuming 3k odd qualified with 7+ that would only have left around 9k in the ballot making odds nearer to 25% or 1in 4.

Wait until the Anny Rd is done and there another 9 k in the ballot.

Normally you get around 16k for these finals so you have 44k applying for around 7k tickets (after the guaranteed pot) giving odds of around 15% or near 1 in 7 🙈
RedMan2107

  
  
  
  
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2051 on: Yesterday at 11:36:56 pm
Quote from: Fazak_Red on Yesterday at 11:06:36 pm
Am I the only one with tickets who's booked nothing? :D

No mate I have absolutely nothing booked either 😂
Barrowred

  
  
  
  
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2052 on: Yesterday at 11:47:41 pm
What's the percentage per price for tickets?
bertiemee

  
  
  
  
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2053 on: Yesterday at 11:53:16 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 03:39:43 pm
Why are you trying to wind people up at this time?

You think I'm trying to wind someone up who's got a ticket?  :o  :o

I was being sarcastic cos he said he's been a fan for 30 years and successful which I thought was odd/random  ;D
case_ee

  
  
  
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2054 on: Today at 12:46:07 am
Quote from: didopich on Yesterday at 10:10:17 pm
Well if anyone can't make it feel free to pm me I'm after one spare..I'll offer any swaps for next season etc by the double or even treble homes. Anything you want 🤣  I'm fully booked and going either way, can also offer a free bed in our hotel fri-sat-sun (3nights)

Absolutely same here, looking for a spare, I can't offer any swaps for next season as im not local, BUT I do have a Ticket to Roland Garros the night before (friday 27) for the evening match on Court Philippe Chatrier, am willing to part with that along with paying for the spare, if anyone is interested!
claresy2005

  
  
  
  
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2055 on: Today at 02:01:08 am
No luck in the ballot for me ! Ah well Im still going anyway  But someone else in our group isnt .. we now have a spare flight, see below

return flight to sell
Fr3724 friday 27th may Manchester- Paris beauvais 18:25-20:40
fr3725 Sunday 29th may return Paris beauvais- mcr 17:35-17:50.

After £430 which includes name change fee. a lot cheaper than direct flights on offer anywhere else.

Pm me if interested .
TheTeflonJohn

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2056 on: Today at 05:24:55 am
After one spare for my 16 year old nephew,  I've been let down by someone and the kids gutted
