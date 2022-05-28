« previous next »
Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022

Booze And Glory

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2040 on: Today at 10:46:48 pm
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 10:34:01 pm
Youd be absolutely fine mate. Especially with having first dibs at the tickets, unlikely theres going to be too much time pressure to select the seats either.
Under 16s will only be allowed within the seated area and will not be permitted within the standing area.

Tickets within the seated area will be allocated at the time of booking and it is not possible to sit different bookings together.

Reading that, sounds like you get what youre given and can only get 2 together which is just
stupid if more than 2 of you qualify, especially when 2 are under 16 :no
jimbo196843

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2041 on: Today at 10:58:58 pm
Fazak_Red

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2042 on: Today at 11:06:36 pm
Am I the only one with tickets who's booked nothing? :D
Luke 17

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2043 on: Today at 11:08:11 pm
2/6 in our ballot chances. 1/1 in the staff ballot for my mate ;)

Seperate note but I know 2 people who got them today who have been to about 6 games all season, they really need to change the ballot criteria for the finals when the chances are so low because it's just not right.
TeddyTime33

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2044 on: Today at 11:08:44 pm
Quote from: Booze And Glory on Today at 10:46:48 pm
Under 16s will only be allowed within the seated area and will not be permitted within the standing area.

Tickets within the seated area will be allocated at the time of booking and it is not possible to sit different bookings together.

Reading that, sounds like you get what youre given and can only get 2 together which is just
stupid if more than 2 of you qualify, especially when 2 are under 16 :no
fucking shite that, maybe book your 2 kids together and you by yourself?
James_1906

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2045 on: Today at 11:10:27 pm
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 11:08:44 pm
fucking shite that, maybe book your 2 kids together and you by yourself?
Im sure there will be a good few in the same situation. And Im sure people wont have any issues moving a seat if they are on their own.
jimbo196843

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2046 on: Today at 11:10:51 pm
Quote from: Fazak_Red on Today at 11:06:36 pm
Am I the only one with tickets who's booked nothing? :D
ive booked a flight out 🤣🤣
Roy Cropper

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2047 on: Today at 11:21:33 pm
just done a bit of digging, Madrid sold out on waiting list 282
Winckle

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2048 on: Today at 11:24:28 pm
Well, I'm all booked in now. Got flights out with vueling getting into Orly for 16:10 on Saturday, and flying home Sunday at 11.25. Got an airbnb 20 minutes walk from the stadium for £60. Flights were £450 total.
TeddyTime33

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2049 on: Today at 11:25:44 pm
Quote from: Winckle on Today at 11:24:28 pm
Well, I'm all booked in now. Got flights out with vueling getting into Orly for 16:10 on Saturday, and flying home Sunday at 11.25. Got an airbnb 20 minutes walk from the stadium for £60. Flights were £450 total.
decent that lad
AnthonyStabile

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2050 on: Today at 11:29:23 pm
Quote from: courty61 on Today at 05:03:18 pm
From the club

General supporter allocation: 63 per cent
Contractual supporter allocation; to include seasonal hospitality members and priority rights holders: 21 per cent
Matchday officials/first-team players/media: 14 per cent
Commercial partners  contractual obligations: Two per cent

I suppose what is the 21% made up of. Is that just PRH and hospitality? Or does that include people who were guaranteed with 7+?

63% of 19k is around 12k and 10,500 were successful in the ballot.

But I would have thought more than 1,500 would have had 7+ credits. Dunno, seems odd.


Agree with this assuming 3k odd qualified with 7+ that would only have left around 9k in the ballot making odds nearer to 25% or 1in 4.

Wait until the Anny Rd is done and there another 9 k in the ballot.

Normally you get around 16k for these finals so you have 44k applying for around 7k tickets (after the guaranteed pot) giving odds of around 15% or near 1 in 7 🙈
RedMan2107

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #2051 on: Today at 11:36:56 pm
Quote from: Fazak_Red on Today at 11:06:36 pm
Am I the only one with tickets who's booked nothing? :D

No mate I have absolutely nothing booked either 😂
