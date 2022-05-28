« previous next »
Quote from: LFCJayy on Today at 04:06:54 pm
I generally thought that email last week, would of been a snide box for anyone with an away this year
Gutted and fuming now, They could of easily boxed people whod done an away this year, I know they said credits dont count but for a one off final surely thats the exception :butt
they would've just guaranteed the tickets then, rigging a ballot behind closed doors is probably illegal
Quote from: banksybanks on Today at 05:03:00 pm
2/2 successful for the first time in a ballot - spent hours searching and cannot see any way of getting there and back without remortgaging, so that's likely 2 tickets going to those on the waiting list :(

In the same boat as you.  Was about to book flights and3 nights accommodation a few weeks ago for £550 in total for the 2 of us, but then found out because of exams we can't travel until friday night/sat morning, so would now be looking at £1200 for a day return flight  :(
Quote from: Danny Boys Dad on Today at 05:00:38 pm
Why would you swerve them? It might make it harder to get a final ticket but you'd still be going to the match, you don't get tickets just in order to get final tickets otherwise you'd be very pissed off most years.

Exactly

For me its more about the money paying for all cups on top of a season ticket and then not going the finals horrible when youve spent majority of your disposable income on going all year and miss out on the big one.

Will be well worse when the champions league changes and there will be ten group games at 60 quid a game
Quote from: lfcrule6times on Today at 05:03:44 pm
You're about to get a ton of PMs mate...

Ha ha! I flatly refuse to make a penny, so will be ignoring all requests - unless it's someone offering me cheap lift!! Easier/fairer to just not buy, and let someone on the waiting list have a chance
Quote from: upthereds95 on Today at 05:11:07 pm
For me its more about the money paying for all cups on top of a season ticket and then not going the finals horrible when youve spent majority of your disposable income on going all year and miss out on the big one.

Will be well worse when the champions league changes and there will be ten group games at 60 quid a game

Eight group games now
First success in a European ballot..on my way to my 10 European cup final - COYR 🔴
Anyone know when Madrid release their allocation??
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 05:11:44 pm
Eight group games now

Is it 8 yeah thought it was ten for some reason but still 8 games is more home games than we have had this year in the champions league
Quote from: Danny Boys Dad on Today at 05:00:38 pm
Why would you swerve them? It might make it harder to get a final ticket but you'd still be going to the match, you don't get tickets just in order to get final tickets otherwise you'd be very pissed off most years.

Exactly

The thing is I probably won't swerve them when it comes to making that decision. It's just a bitter fucking blow. Ultimately you're right, you don't get tickets just to satisfy the want/need of going to the final but it's the constant misses that piss me off. I can't even remember the last European game I missed at Anfield, it was probably before Rafa was manager and bare in mind there'll be people who have gone further back than I have who will have missed out again.

I'm just angry so many parasites get tickets as well. Fuck it.
I've got through on the ballot and I'm trying my best to figure out how to make a cheap (in relative terms!) day return flight work.

Anyone else in the same boat? I genuinely thought I'd never get it in the ballot.
Quote from: Winckle on Today at 05:15:02 pm
I've got through on the ballot and I'm trying my best to figure out how to make a cheap (in relative terms!) day return flight work.

Anyone else in the same boat? I genuinely thought I'd never get it in the ballot.
can you add an extra day travel either side? Really the only way to get the flights way down
6/10 groups including me that I know who are successful. Done very well

Now the stress of trying not to be forced to pay anything more than £135  :-\
Quote from: Winckle on Today at 05:15:02 pm
I've got through on the ballot and I'm trying my best to figure out how to make a cheap (in relative terms!) day return flight work.

Anyone else in the same boat? I genuinely thought I'd never get it in the ballot.

Sport Options or Football Travel Limited, or Vueling are your options, out between 5.30 and 8.30am and back between 2-5am Sunday morning.

Im on me todd and gone for FTL.
Quote from: banksybanks on Today at 05:03:00 pm
2/2 successful for the first time in a ballot - spent hours searching and cannot see any way of getting there and back without remortgaging, so that's likely 2 tickets going to those on the waiting list :(

I've got two for Saturday I'd swap you for pal
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 05:15:00 pm
I can't even remember the last European game I missed at Anfield, it was probably before Rafa was manager and bare in mind there'll be people who have gone further back than I have who will have missed out again.

Monaco in 2004 was the last one we missed, never been to a european final.

Enjoyed all those games though (apart from the ones we lost and even some of them were good) and looking forward to the extra two  ;)

Time to leave this thread though and join the 'ticketless reds in Paris' one  8)
Quote from: banksybanks on Today at 05:03:00 pm
2/2 successful for the first time in a ballot - spent hours searching and cannot see any way of getting there and back without remortgaging, so that's likely 2 tickets going to those on the waiting list :(

You might be paying your mortgage off tomorrow morning!  ;D
Quote from: upthereds95 on Today at 05:14:37 pm
Is it 8 yeah thought it was ten for some reason but still 8 games is more home games than we have had this year in the champions league

It originally was 10 but they changed their mind.
Quote from: Winckle on Today at 05:15:02 pm
I've got through on the ballot and I'm trying my best to figure out how to make a cheap (in relative terms!) day return flight work.

Anyone else in the same boat? I genuinely thought I'd never get it in the ballot.

Yep! Finding it hard to justify the cost of a day trip for the 2 of us when I could have had a few days there inc flights and accommodation for less that half the price.
Quote from: Danny Boys Dad on Today at 05:19:03 pm
Monaco in 2004 was the last one we missed, never been to a european final.

Enjoyed all those games though (apart from the ones we lost and even some of them were good) and looking forward to the extra two  ;)

Time to leave this thread though and join the 'ticketless reds in Paris' one  8)

Funny thing is I shared this attitude in 2018 and 2019, I think it was just the excitement of being in the finals again and winning being the most important thing (still is)

This is the first time I think I've ever been properly pissed off, fully knowing chances were slim too.

Anyway, fucking moaning does nothing. At least I can save some money for the summer as well. To the other thread we go ...
Quote from: Winckle on Today at 05:15:02 pm
I've got through on the ballot and I'm trying my best to figure out how to make a cheap (in relative terms!) day return flight work.

Anyone else in the same boat? I genuinely thought I'd never get it in the ballot.
The day trip is the simplest and less hassle option but most expensive. You can get flights for cheaper if you come back on the Sunday but youd have to get a hotel which is probably a ridiculous sum too so overall youd probably end up spending the same.
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Today at 05:20:32 pm
You might be paying your mortgage off tomorrow morning!  ;D
Probably could! And pay for all my tickets next season! My morals won't let me do that, though.

I'll be sitting in a cold house, eating beans straight from the tin and listening to all the games on the radio, but at least I won't hate myself 🙈😬
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 05:25:35 pm
Funny thing is I shared this attitude in 2018 and 2019, I think it was just the excitement of being in the finals again and winning being the most important thing (still is)

This is the first time I think I've ever been properly pissed off, fully knowing chances were slim too.

Anyway, fucking moaning does nothing. At least I can save some money for the summer as well. To the other thread we go ...

This time is a bit more disappointing because it is so close compared to the others, but never mind.

Where is it next season? Probably a 45k seater in Montenegro or something
Quote from: Danny Boys Dad on Today at 05:31:20 pm
This time is a bit more disappointing because it is so close compared to the others, but never mind.

Where is it next season? Probably a 45k seater in Montenegro or something

Back to the Ataturk next year!
Quote from: ohweloveyerbaldyhead on Today at 05:33:19 pm
Back to the Ataturk next year!

That's not bad
Unsuccessful - not surprised but still disappointed
