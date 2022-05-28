Monaco in 2004 was the last one we missed, never been to a european final.
Enjoyed all those games though (apart from the ones we lost and even some of them were good) and looking forward to the extra two
Time to leave this thread though and join the 'ticketless reds in Paris' one
Funny thing is I shared this attitude in 2018 and 2019, I think it was just the excitement of being in the finals again and winning being the most important thing (still is)
This is the first time I think I've ever been properly pissed off, fully knowing chances were slim too.
Anyway, fucking moaning does nothing. At least I can save some money for the summer as well. To the other thread we go ...