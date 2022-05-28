Why would you swerve them? It might make it harder to get a final ticket but you'd still be going to the match, you don't get tickets just in order to get final tickets otherwise you'd be very pissed off most years.



Exactly



The thing is I probably won't swerve them when it comes to making that decision. It's just a bitter fucking blow. Ultimately you're right, you don't get tickets just to satisfy the want/need of going to the final but it's the constant misses that piss me off. I can't even remember the last European game I missed at Anfield, it was probably before Rafa was manager and bare in mind there'll be people who have gone further back than I have who will have missed out again.I'm just angry so many parasites get tickets as well. Fuck it.