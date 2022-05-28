Looking at the stadium plan on the club website puts into context the size of our allocation. Good luck to everyone this week. Got that sickly feeling in my stomach again, lets get this week over and done with
Convince yourself you aren't getting a ticket. Its the best way.My fa cup final ticket was a welcome surprise
Ive gone into my booking and I cant see any option to make a payment. Any tips gratefully received!
Its only on certain hotels.
That's news to me!Must have got lucky on every booking I ever made Maybe it's down to how you checkout?? I selected the option for payment to be taken automatically on X date (usually a few days before the dates of stay) but has the option to go onto payment options and change to pay now
I always select pay at hotel. Some only have that option as booking.com dont handle payments for them.
I dont do that incase they cancel because its not been paid in fullI dont know... I just feel 'safer' with it being paid in full I think there's less risk than pay on the day or whatever
Wonder how many of the £50 tickets will be left after the PRH sale today?
The vast majority. They dont get every block to select
Has anyone actually got a ticket yet? Im interested in knowing if they have names on them. Fwiw I dont think they will but wanting to check
