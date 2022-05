one of mine failed the card verification the other day so I just reentered the same card...its been ok so far. Is this a thing they do?



So I’ve heard from others. If they just cancel, it causes them grief with the portal/sellers, booking.com hotels.com etc, whereas if they say card failed so we re sold that sounds reasonable to the portals.I’m sure if they cancelled all rooms in a hotel I’d like to think the sellers would get suspicious?We chose IBIS as we thought they were less likely to do this, but maybe not eh??