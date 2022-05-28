« previous next »
Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022

lukeypool

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1360 on: Today at 09:23:00 pm
My easyJet flight hasnt been cancelled (just yet) but the time has now changed on the flight. No departing 5 hours later and no way of making the parade now. Land in Luton just after 1
ScubaSteve

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1361 on: Today at 09:26:47 pm
Quote from: lukeypool on Today at 09:23:00 pm
My easyJet flight hasnt been cancelled (just yet) but the time has now changed on the flight. No departing 5 hours later and no way of making the parade now. Land in Luton just after 1

This is all so easyJet can fit in direct return flights from Paris.

We considered the Luton flight as they were decent times back into the UK what an absolute joke
Philipm20

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1362 on: Today at 09:27:35 pm
Quote from: DGS_05 on Today at 07:56:51 pm
2 of us going on stadium bus. Ive got tkt, other hasnt.

I am on stadium bus too are you on the Friday night one?
lukeypool

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1363 on: Today at 09:28:34 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 09:26:47 pm
This is all so easyJet can fit in direct return flights from Paris.

We considered the Luton flight as they were decent times back into the UK what an absolute joke

Not going to complain as only paid £50 return. But wont be happy if they cancel. The parade will go on for a very long time anyway thinking about it so may still be able to get up there in time
Danny Boy

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1364 on: Today at 09:29:42 pm
Quote from: lukeypool on Today at 09:23:00 pm
My easyJet flight hasnt been cancelled (just yet) but the time has now changed on the flight. No departing 5 hours later and no way of making the parade now. Land in Luton just after 1

Im on that one - was originally departing about 8-9am and now pushed back to 1pm. Really pissed off and worried its gonna get pushed back even further

Which flight out are you on- Im on the 6am Saturday from Luton
Danny Boy

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1365 on: Today at 09:30:43 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 09:26:47 pm
This is all so easyJet can fit in direct return flights from Paris.

We considered the Luton flight as they were decent times back into the UK what an absolute joke

How can it be so easyJet can fit in direct return flights when its a direct return flight that theyve cancelled?
lukeypool

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1366 on: Today at 09:31:58 pm
Quote from: Danny Boy on Today at 09:29:42 pm
Im on that one - was originally departing about 8-9am and now pushed back to 1pm. Really pissed off and worried its gonna get pushed back even further

Which flight out are you on- Im on the 6am Saturday from Luton

Im on the one flying out 2:35pm on Friday. Its the 2nd time aswell now theyve pushed back the return flight
ScubaSteve

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1367 on: Today at 09:37:37 pm
Quote from: Danny Boy on Today at 09:30:43 pm
How can it be so easyJet can fit in direct return flights when its a direct return flight that theyve cancelled?

I reckon itll be so they can fit a direct one in back to Liverpool.
RainbowFlick

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1368 on: Today at 09:49:06 pm
Quote from: lukeypool on Today at 09:23:00 pm
My easyJet flight hasnt been cancelled (just yet) but the time has now changed on the flight. No departing 5 hours later and no way of making the parade now. Land in Luton just after 1

shite that they're allowed to do that as it's so transparent as to why.

my flights from/to Gatwick are still the same. arrive back at 7.25am on the Sunday, would love to make it back for the parade again.

edit: looks like they've cancelled a few other non-Paris flights conveniently so they have aircraft available for Paris. absolute vultures.
rodderzzz

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1369 on: Today at 10:07:08 pm
We're flying Easyjet out 25th back on 30th, you're mad trying to get back for the parade there's gunna be chaos on that Sunday morning either way
TeddyTime33

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1370 on: Today at 10:17:30 pm
Quote from: rodderzzz on Today at 10:07:08 pm
We're flying Easyjet out 25th back on 30th, you're mad trying to get back for the parade there's gunna be chaos on that Sunday morning either way
I looked into it but swerved just was too much, hopefully I'll be on my way to Brussels and can watch on YouTube
mersey_paradiso

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1371 on: Today at 10:33:10 pm
If anyone is struggling with finding a decent (quick) travel option to Paris, my brother has a spare Eurostar return ticket.

He can't make it now due to personal issues.

Arrives in Paris just before 4pm on the Saturday and leaves Paris at 8am on the Sunday.

Standard Class ticket going and Standard Premier Class coming back (including breakfast and comfy seat).

London - Paris 12:31-15:50
Paris - London 08:13-09:30

£349 face value but open to sensible offers. £30 for Eurostar to amend the name on the booking which he'll pay for.

Ideal if you only have the weekend off and want to get back for the parade if we win it (touch wood)

PM me if you're interested and Ill pass his contact details on.
pw1008

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1372 on: Today at 10:33:12 pm
I dont know Paris that well but where do you think people will head for? Istanbul was takism we had an area of Athens from memory, Kiev we just had nights out basically on the big main road and Madrid just all the streets around plaza mayor - does anyone have any ideas?

Were staying in Monmarte/pigalle looks like loads of bars and Irish pubs around there for the Friday night at least
