If anyone is struggling with finding a decent (quick) travel option to Paris, my brother has a spare Eurostar return ticket.



He can't make it now due to personal issues.



Arrives in Paris just before 4pm on the Saturday and leaves Paris at 8am on the Sunday.



Standard Class ticket going and Standard Premier Class coming back (including breakfast and comfy seat).



London - Paris 12:31-15:50

Paris - London 08:13-09:30



£349 face value but open to sensible offers. £30 for Eurostar to amend the name on the booking which he'll pay for.



Ideal if you only have the weekend off and want to get back for the parade if we win it (touch wood)



PM me if you're interested and Ill pass his contact details on.