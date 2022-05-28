« previous next »
Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022

cmccarthy81

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Today at 05:38:51 pm
Quote from: Strummer77 on Today at 11:41:41 am
This isn't correct. The odds can be calculated before the draw. The odds before the ballot will be however many memberships are in the ballot divided by how many tickets available. So if it is 33,000 memberships in the hat and 11,000 tickets it will be 0.333 or 1 in 3.

At the end of the draw 11,000 memberships would have been picked for tickets out of 33,000 so the odds were 1 in 3.

The 'fluid odds' thing just refers to how likely you are still to be picked during the draw (which will last seconds). But however the combinations of tickets come out - the before and after odds will be the same.

The way I understand is that there is only one "lot" for each application not membership. So if there are a flurry of groups of 8 at the top of the draw (taking 8 tix per application), it would not get to 11,000 picks.

Either way, I think the sample size is so large I'm probably beating myself up about nothing; turned me a bit crazy.... and then got sucked in by the maths!

Missed out on Kiev & Madrid in ballot (probably like plenty of others), so was over thinking the best way to apply!! (single, pair, or 3)!

Edit - went for pair and single as per the previous ballots, so a lot of wasted thinking time!!
James_1906

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Today at 05:41:22 pm
Quote from: cmccarthy81 on Today at 05:38:51 pm
The way I understand is that there is only one "lot" for each application not membership. So if there are a flurry of groups of 8 at the top of the draw (taking 8 tix per application), it would not get to 11,000 picks.

Either way, I think the sample size is so large I'm probably beating myself up about nothing; turned me a bit crazy.... and then got sucked in by the maths!

Missed out on Kiev & Madrid in ballot (probably like plenty of others), so was over thinking the best way to apply!! (single, pair, or 3)!
I see it as simple as this, if you have 3 cards for example and only need 1 ticket then all as singles. If you have 3 cards and need 3 tickets then go in together. Simple!
RainbowFlick

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Today at 05:47:17 pm
https://rmcsport.bfmtv.com/football/ligue-des-champions/ligue-des-champions-le-trophee-expose-au-public-a-paris-avant-la-finale-au-stade-de-france_AV-202205060369.html

"UEFA also specifies that these two sites do not act as a fan zone, and that there will therefore be no giant screen broadcast of the Real-Liverpool match."
TeddyTime33

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Today at 05:52:46 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 05:47:17 pm
https://rmcsport.bfmtv.com/football/ligue-des-champions/ligue-des-champions-le-trophee-expose-au-public-a-paris-avant-la-finale-au-stade-de-france_AV-202205060369.html

"UEFA also specifies that these two sites do not act as a fan zone, and that there will therefore be no giant screen broadcast of the Real-Liverpool match."
shite
stoa

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Today at 05:53:43 pm
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 04:52:33 pm
as much as it looked boss I watched the whole thing on YouTube and you got interviews with players and stuff was sound

Most important thing is that you saw pissed Klopp almost falling off the bus and Peter Krawietz shouting "JAAAAAAAAAAA" after what can only be called a pissed as fucked interview... ;D
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Today at 05:56:13 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 05:47:17 pm
https://rmcsport.bfmtv.com/football/ligue-des-champions/ligue-des-champions-le-trophee-expose-au-public-a-paris-avant-la-finale-au-stade-de-france_AV-202205060369.html

"UEFA also specifies that these two sites do not act as a fan zone, and that there will therefore be no giant screen broadcast of the Real-Liverpool match."
Hoping that means no giant screen just in that zone.. Maybe one elsewhere
TeddyTime33

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Today at 05:56:17 pm
Quote from: stoa on Today at 05:53:43 pm
Most important thing is that you saw pissed Klopp almost falling off the bus and Peter Krawietz shouting "JAAAAAAAAAAA" after what can only be called a pissed as fucked interview... ;D
correct
TeddyTime33

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Today at 06:04:00 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 05:56:13 pm
Hoping that means no giant screen just in that zone.. Maybe one elsewhere
hopefully but doesn't seem likely
stoa

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Today at 06:07:04 pm
The bizarre thing about uefa is that they commercialise the fuck out of every event, but then deliberately choose not to fleece ten thousands of fans who didn't get a ticket for the CL final...
James_1906

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Today at 06:12:35 pm
Quote from: stoa on Today at 06:07:04 pm
The bizarre thing about uefa is that they commercialise the fuck out of every event, but then deliberately choose not to fleece ten thousands of fans who didn't get a ticket for the CL final...
Ive got a solution to the problem... give us a bigger allocation then there would be significantly less out there without a ticket!
Rhi

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Today at 06:16:11 pm
Quote from: James_1906 on Today at 06:12:35 pm
Ive got a solution to the problem... give us a bigger allocation then there would be significantly less out there without a ticket!

But then where would they put the 35,000 UEFA / Gazprom / Heineken suits?
James_1906

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Today at 06:18:23 pm
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 06:16:11 pm
But then where would they put the 35,000 UEFA / Gazprom / Heineken suits?
Ahhhhh shit yeah! Much more important!
TeddyTime33

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Today at 06:25:28 pm
Quote from: stoa on Today at 06:07:04 pm
The bizarre thing about uefa is that they commercialise the fuck out of every event, but then deliberately choose not to fleece ten thousands of fans who didn't get a ticket for the CL final...
I doubt the French authorities want to advertise a screening and attract thousands of fans, whether we like it or not football fans, especially from England still have a bad image on the continent, they should definitely still have one but announce it close to the time as it's within everyone's best interests to have one
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Today at 06:27:06 pm
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 06:25:28 pm
I doubt the French authorities want to advertise a screening and attract thousands of fans, whether we like it or not football fans, especially from England still have a bad image on the continent, they should definitely still have one but announce it close to the time as it's within everyone's best interests to have one
The West Ham fans this week havent done anyone many favours. Although theyre blaming frankfurt
jizzspunk

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Today at 06:29:37 pm
There ain't gonna be a screen..this ain't France playing in the WC or Euro's...get your head around it
TeddyTime33

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Today at 06:31:05 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 06:27:06 pm
The West Ham fans this week havent done anyone many favours. Although theyre blaming frankfurt
shite but it's how we are viewed across Europe unfortunately
TeddyTime33

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Today at 06:31:37 pm
Quote from: jizzspunk on Today at 06:29:37 pm
There ain't gonna be a screen..this ain't France playing in the WC or Euro's...get your head around it
they should it makes sense to have the majority of fans in one area, we are going to travel tickets or not.
jizzspunk

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Today at 06:35:43 pm
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 06:31:37 pm
they should it makes sense to have the majority of fans in one area, we are going to travel tickets or not.

Tell that to the Paris City Council...an English team v a Spanish team with a belly full of beer...they ain't gonna entertain it whatsoever..it's a complete non starter...don't travel without a ticket is their narrative...it explains itself regardless whether people adhere
TeddyTime33

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Today at 06:37:36 pm
Quote from: jizzspunk on Today at 06:35:43 pm
Tell that to the Paris City Council...an English team v a Spanish team with a belly full of beer...they ain't gonna entertain it whatsoever..it's a complete non starter...don't travel without a ticket is their narrative...it explains itself regardless whether people adhere
I don't disagree mate
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Today at 06:38:47 pm
Did I see videos of a big screen last year even though there was reduced capacity? Thought I saw a video of city fans looking sad
Danny Boy

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Today at 06:42:19 pm
It was made very clear weeks in advance there would be no giant screen in Madrid - and despite many people on here not believing it, there was no big screen

Hence if the French authorities are already saying there will be no giant screen why do people still think there will be (kind of like people thinking aways would count as credits despite it being very clear from the start they wouldnt be!)
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Today at 06:49:30 pm
Quote from: Danny Boy on Today at 06:42:19 pm
It was made very clear weeks in advance there would be no giant screen in Madrid - and despite many people on here not believing it, there was no big screen

Hence if the French authorities are already saying there will be no giant screen why do people still think there will be (kind of like people thinking aways would count as credits despite it being very clear from the start they wouldnt be!)
As long as they dont stop the pubs showing it which seemed to happen in madrid
jonnypb

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Today at 07:03:20 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 06:38:47 pm
Did I see videos of a big screen last year even though there was reduced capacity? Thought I saw a video of city fans looking sad

They had a screen in their empty fan park for pre game stuff, but doubt it showed the actual game. There wont have been any ticketless city fans there to watch it even if it was.
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Today at 07:10:58 pm
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 07:03:20 pm
They had a screen in their empty fan park for pre game stuff, but doubt it showed the actual game. There wont have been any ticketless city fans there to watch it even if it was.
https://youtu.be/1gnsc2H204E
I think this is it
TeddyTime33

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Today at 07:11:52 pm
Rangers postponing their ST renewal date by a couple weeks, also interesting all their tickets will be sold via uefa and all mobile
James_1906

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Today at 07:12:58 pm
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 07:11:52 pm
Rangers postponing their ST renewal date by a couple weeks, also interesting all their tickets will be sold via uefa and all mobile
Personally will hate it when aways/finals turn from paper to mobile, will be terrible.
TeddyTime33

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Today at 07:17:58 pm
Quote from: James_1906 on Today at 07:12:58 pm
Personally will hate it when aways/finals turn from paper to mobile, will be terrible.
yeah I miss paper tickets, sad that I've lost some from my younger days from various events. In fairness for the Euros they allowed you to order paper tickets after, was 15 euro odd but at least they are in good condition rather than all folded
ScubaSteve

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Today at 07:20:02 pm
Easy Jet have cancelled our outbound flight from Liverpool  :butt Probably to resell and fleece a load of fans.

Gonna have to find an alternative to get their now
TeddyTime33

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Today at 07:22:25 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 07:20:02 pm
Easy Jet have cancelled our outbound flight from Liverpool  :butt Probably to resell and fleece a load of fans.

Gonna have to find an alternative to get their now
fucking basatrds, saw some saying Ryanair was the same, no idea how that's allowed. Hoping my hotel doesn't do the same
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Today at 07:26:03 pm
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 07:22:25 pm
fucking basatrds, saw some saying Ryanair was the same, no idea how that's allowed. Hoping my hotel doesn't do the same
How are you getting over? Im flying with transavia. Have  the fear already.
stonecold_jpm

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Today at 07:27:04 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 05:47:17 pm
https://rmcsport.bfmtv.com/football/ligue-des-champions/ligue-des-champions-le-trophee-expose-au-public-a-paris-avant-la-finale-au-stade-de-france_AV-202205060369.html

"UEFA also specifies that these two sites do not act as a fan zone, and that there will therefore be no giant screen broadcast of the Real-Liverpool match."

Well it obviously wouldnt be screened at the uefa fanzone anyway, the individual fan parks hopefully may be different.
TeddyTime33

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Today at 07:28:19 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 07:26:03 pm
How are you getting over? Im flying with transavia. Have  the fear already.
flying to Amsterdam via Dublin on the Thursday so hopefully it's not a flight they look at, are you flying straight to Paris?
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Today at 07:31:05 pm
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 07:28:19 pm
flying to Amsterdam via Dublin on the Thursday so hopefully it's not a flight they look at, are you flying straight to Paris?
Aye Im fairly limited on a time slot so flying from dublin Saturday morning and then into edinburgh Sunday afternoon
