I've been asked by a few am I guaranteed because of the aways I've been too and I've explained the situation, I guess some maybe expected the club to balk on the policy last minute
Feel for you but it was never, ever happening
1 easy legal challenge when you say X and change to Y after the event, clubs got no grounds at all
2 if it had been as usual, which maybe they should have done or at least after the group, you wouldnt have got near a ticket without 5+ years away history
I guess you are in the ballot, so hopefully a bit of luck will get you sorted