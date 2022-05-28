« previous next »
Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1120
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 04:08:52 pm
it's tough I feel they've made the wrong decision but it's consistent so no room for complaints

Yeah I think if they done it people who didn't go would say "Oh, if I knew it was going to count then I'd have gone".

That then becomes another debate
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1121
Quote from: WanderingRed on Today at 04:10:54 pm
Yeah I think if they done it people who didn't go would say "Oh, if I knew it was going to count then I'd have gone".

That then becomes another debate
shite that because it sounds like they only care for the credit, this year you'd be rewarding fans who went for the right reasons too
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1122
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 03:58:20 pm
I've been asked by a few am I guaranteed because of the aways I've been too and I've explained the situation, I guess some maybe expected the club to balk on the policy last minute
Feel for you but it was never, ever happening
1 easy legal challenge when you say X and change to Y after the event, clubs got no grounds at all
2 if it had been as usual, which maybe they should have done or at least after the group, you wouldnt have got near a ticket without 5+ years away history
I guess you are in the ballot, so hopefully a bit of luck will get you sorted
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1123
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 04:12:09 pm
shite that because it sounds like they only care for the credit, this year you'd be rewarding fans who went for the right reasons too

Yeah I agree but the system in its current form - realistically some just play the game to keep their foot in the door because once you're out it'll be so difficult now to get back in with a sniff
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1124
Quote from: Herzog93 on Today at 02:58:52 pm
Club must have received some flack from some people.
Ive received an email from the club explaining  that aways arent counting this year and saying they understand its disappointing etc

Same ☹️
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1125
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 04:01:24 pm
they could've and really no one would have complained but they've gone for consistency on their policy
People would have complained as it worsens the odds for those left in the ballot. Say there are 300 people with aways this season but not, 19/20, if the ballot odds are roughly one in three, 100 of them will get tickets. If they were guaranteed, 300 of them get tickets and 200 less in the ballot.

Not a huge difference but enough for a different set of fans to complain so I don't think they had any choice but to stick to what it said in the selling notice.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1126
If you link with more members in the ballot does that increase your chance of success in the ballot, as if one is successful, all are successful?
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1127
Just seen the email from the club then
Actually happy they sent it even though we all knew the score.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1128
Quote from: HeWonItFromBrock on Today at 04:16:05 pm
If you link with more members in the ballot does that increase your chance of success in the ballot, as if one is successful, all are successful?


A couple of pages back I outlined the % chances in an example.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1129
Quote from: Icky on Today at 04:13:32 pm
Feel for you but it was never, ever happening
1 easy legal challenge when you say X and change to Y after the event, clubs got no grounds at all
2 if it had been as usual, which maybe they should have done or at least after the group, you wouldnt have got near a ticket without 5+ years away history
I guess you are in the ballot, so hopefully a bit of luck will get you sorted
I'm not sure what legal standing there is but point 2 never made much sense to me. Yeah of course a normal year they wouldn't drop to all members but they did. They club need to really clamp down on credit hunting and buying without going, it's the biggest issue about tickets. For once people actually went for the football and they aren't being rewarded, they should've changed the policy after the group's yes. For example People who didn't feel safe to travel this week now can in 3 weeks? Doesn't make sense
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1130
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 04:18:52 pm
I'm not sure what legal standing there is but point 2 never made much sense to me. Yeah of course a normal year they wouldn't drop to all members but they did. They club need to really clamp down on credit hunting and buying without going, it's the biggest issue about tickets. For once people actually went for the football and they aren't being rewarded, they should've changed the policy after the group's yes. For example People who didn't feel safe to travel this week now can in 3 weeks? Doesn't make sense

Didnt feel safe to travel but felt safe at Anfield with 54,000 people. Yeah sure
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1131
Quote from: aleclfcr on Today at 04:19:55 pm
Didnt feel safe to travel but felt safe at Anfield with 54,000 people. Yeah sure
I understand why back in September they went for the policy because covid was still a risk, especially travelling but now it makes no sense, counting Villarreal was the most straightforward thing to do to avoid all this and they didn't
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1132
So what's best time to register for the ballot since it goes on transaction numbers?  ;D

Seems like a lot who registered early last time was successful so maybe the reverse this time  ;D
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1133
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 04:18:52 pm
I'm not sure what legal standing there is but point 2 never made much sense to me. Yeah of course a normal year they wouldn't drop to all members but they did. They club need to really clamp down on credit hunting and buying without going, it's the biggest issue about tickets. For once people actually went for the football and they aren't being rewarded, they should've changed the policy after the group's yes. For example People who didn't feel safe to travel this week now can in 3 weeks? Doesn't make sense
Yeah but they could well have announced from the knock outs going back to them counting, not used any of the group games as indicated and done 19/20 and everyone would have bought to maintain their position on the ladder. So I doubt it would have been too much different.

The final is the clincher. The fact is a lot of people got to some away games in Europe this year that otherwise wouldn't- that was the reward.

But I do agree you should reward those who actually attend games overall though. It's probably the same reason why I managed to get Norwich, Preston and Arsenal on my own card with just MK Dons -I don't imagine it'll be as easy at all in future.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1134
Quote from: WanderingRed on Today at 03:19:36 pm
Looks to be like this



I've had that exact view for a Six Nations rugby game at the ground..it's actually quite a decent watch..I think if your too low down you might not see the far end goal...big space behind the goals till u hit the stands
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1135
Quote from: Hij on Today at 04:27:00 pm
Yeah but they could well have announced from the knock outs going back to them counting, not used any of the group games as indicated and done 19/20 and everyone would have bought to maintain their position on the ladder.
I think thats the bit with hindsight they would change. But newbies wouldnt have got tickets then.
The credit hunters are a different issue which does need addressing but without collections in the cities how do you do it.


Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1136
Hope they can sort the fan park in front of the Eiffel Tower like they had France on the big screen for the Euros. Capacity is 90,000 there. The French wanted everyone in one place then with the reasoning it was better together to police. Put the match on there and itd probably even be better than the stadium!

AF20-CB44-80-E2-4-E1-F-84-EA-D519200-C2-D9-D" border="0
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1137
Quote from: Icky on Today at 04:34:19 pm
I think thats the bit with hindsight they would change. But newbies wouldnt have got tickets then.
The credit hunters are a different issue which does need addressing but without collections in the cities how do you do it.

Even then though you just put another name on the collection when purchasing and you still get the credit.

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1138
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 04:22:10 pm
I understand why back in September they went for the policy because covid was still a risk, especially travelling but now it makes no sense, counting Villarreal was the most straightforward thing to do to avoid all this and they didn't

To travel to Villarreal you needed to be double jabbed and your 2nd jab had to be within 270 days. I had to get a booster I didn't want just so I could go. It wasn't fair counting it.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1139
Quote from: Luke 17 on Today at 04:38:44 pm
To travel to Villarreal you needed to be double jabbed and your 2nd jab had to be within 270 days. I had to get a booster I didn't want just so I could go. It wasn't fair counting it.
I guess makes sense but you probably could've just bought the ticket anyway
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1140
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 04:37:15 pm
Hope they can sort the fan park in front of the Eiffel Tower like they had France on the big screen for the Euros. Capacity is 90,000 there. The French wanted everyone in one place then with the reasoning it was better together to police. Put the match on there and itd probably even be better than the stadium!

AF20-CB44-80-E2-4-E1-F-84-EA-D519200-C2-D9-D" border="0
would be sound if they did this, no reason they couldn't say "we won't show the game publicly" to avoid people traveling but still do something like this would be better for everyone involved
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1141
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 04:37:15 pm
Hope they can sort the fan park in front of the Eiffel Tower like they had France on the big screen for the Euros. Capacity is 90,000 there. The French wanted everyone in one place then with the reasoning it was better together to police. Put the match on there and itd probably even be better than the stadium!

AF20-CB44-80-E2-4-E1-F-84-EA-D519200-C2-D9-D" border="0

Is that really 90,000? Doesn't look many there?  :o
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1142
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 04:46:44 pm
Is it really 90000? That photo doesn't look that big  :D ???

Yea deffo, the fact theyve done it previously compared to Madrid may also help as the club would certainly point this out when sorting out the fan park.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1143
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 03:35:28 pm
They might put you ahead of the queue mate as theyve clearly got those fans on a separate list if theyve not seen out a bulk email  ;)

Well we had 3/4 success for the semi with those 3 getting unsuccessful for the final whilst the 1 which didnt get the semi was successful. Odds on that mustve been astronomical. So hoping for the above! 🤣🤣
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1144
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 04:01:22 pm
From Kiev.

General supporter allocation - 63 per cent
Contractual supporter allocation; to include seasonal hospitality members and priority rights holders - 25 per cent
Match day officials/first team players/former players/media - 11 per cent
Commercial partners  contractual obligations - 1 per cent

If its the same percentages this time around its only 12,600 for the general supporter allocation. Less 3,500 from first sale - so only 9,100 available for the ballot.

Obviously PRH is a fixed number so wont increase due to higher allocation. But I dont know if they work the rest of the contractual commitments, former player allocations etc,  on a percentage basis.

% for GA will be higher

The number of PRH and Hospo holders will be the same, so % wise will be less

Less guaranteed with aways as atletico was biggest in 19/20 but barca was bigger back in 2018/19

Be a 1 in 3 chance, 10-10.5k available the ballot for how many entrants is it 34k ish?
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1145
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 04:01:22 pm
From Kiev.

General supporter allocation - 63 per cent
Contractual supporter allocation; to include seasonal hospitality members and priority rights holders - 25 per cent
Match day officials/first team players/former players/media - 11 per cent
Commercial partners  contractual obligations - 1 per cent

If its the same percentages this time around its only 12,600 for the general supporter allocation. Less 3,500 from first sale - so only 9,100 available for the ballot.

Obviously PRH is a fixed number so wont increase due to higher allocation. But I dont know if they work the rest of the contractual commitments, former player allocations etc,  on a percentage basis.

I assume some of the commercial at least must be a percentage? Because otherwise, if it was a fixed number we got smaller allocations (e.g. Super Cup in Helsinki...)  commercial would almost take them all
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1146
Quote from: WanderingRed on Today at 04:38:26 pm
Even then though you just put another name on the collection when purchasing and you still get the credit.
Yes and they are the credit hunters that need to be looked at. I agree, I myself have sorted a couple of times when I know I cant get more time off or afford. I in the past knew it would help me but still have been to too many aways to remember and would go all if time/money permit.
Ive been aways this season also without any expected credit, its the past that has sorted me.
I agree that constant hunters need to be stopped, the difficulty is how?
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1147
Paris is well known for its fan parks 2016 2018 had 2 very successful one imo they have one as there a reason Uefa picked paris I personally think to make as much money as they can especially having big screening event and Paris does then good
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1148
Quote from: david25113051 on Today at 05:03:42 pm
Paris is well known for its fan parks 2016 2018 had 2 very successful one imo they have one as there a reason Uefa picked paris I personally think to make as much money as they can especially having big screening event and Paris does then good
hopefully they actually show the game live though
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1149
Quote from: aleclfcr on Today at 04:19:55 pm
Didnt feel safe to travel but felt safe at Anfield with 54,000 people. Yeah sure
Sorry mate, it was too much palaver to go to some of the early groups for non vaxed fans.
This I dont agree with!
Im in the 50+ group (and one of the younger 😊) some of our lot cant have a vax too much faff.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1150
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 05:04:48 pm
hopefully they actually show the game live though
I hope youll be lucky an not need a bar/fan park, as youve been a few aways hopeful luck will shine, your number 3 on me fingers crossed list Ted!! Thank me later!!
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1151
Quote from: Icky on Today at 05:17:02 pm
I hope youll be lucky an not need a bar/fan park, as youve been a few aways hopeful luck will shine, your number 3 on me fingers crossed list Ted!! Thank me later!!
same but I'm 2/2 on the ballots so far this year so I think I've use my luck a bit! I'll definitely buy you a pint in Paris if I'm successful though
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1152
Is the stadium in the middle of nowhere? I'm considering booking a trip but it picks up at the stadium after the game to come straight back.

Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1153
looks like it's Camila Cabello for the pre-match show.
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1154
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 05:29:05 pm
looks like it's Camila Cabello for the half-time show.
fuck don't say half-time show you'll gave them ideas!
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1155
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 05:29:27 pm
fuck don't say half-time show you'll gave them ideas!

hahaha wasn't even thinking when i wrote that. inevitable...
Re: Champions League Final in Paris 28.5.2022
Reply #1156
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 05:30:26 pm
hahaha wasn't even thinking when i wrote that. inevitable...
not sure she'll have the same effect on us as Dua Lipa did
